Dencia may be decked up in glamorous designer clothes, but,she has revealed she actually prefers to rock her pajamas.
The Whitenicious CEO shared a number of photo sin her PJs writing
My life goal was 2 get to a point where I can wear my PJ’s & Robe everywhere I go � Pix 1 pulling up 2 someone’s house,Drs appointment,office,lunch Nobu,Basically 360 Days a week I look fresh outa bed� I’m too comfy to be bothered.My brother says I look homeless but I really just enjoy feeling at home everywhere I go�� #GoalsReached #tbt #livingmybestlife
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by Newshelm: 9:53pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by iphenon: 10:36pm
Something is telling me to go inside barracks and shout
'useless soldiers'
Could it be the voice of the Lord?
10 Likes
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by harry2sexy(m): 10:36pm
SOCIAL INFLUENCERS
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by bugidon(m): 10:36pm
Make we clap for am?
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by omonlaa: 10:36pm
Enjoy your money ojare. Say what you will but you can't hate on Dencia, she has proved over time that she's a hustler unlike all these slay mamas who try to emulate her.
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by harry2sexy(m): 10:37pm
See as she fine like garden egg
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by Spartanville(m): 10:37pm
Her best, Her life
All this guys above sef
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by Lildoks(m): 10:38pm
First to comment and it had to come on a useless post. No wahala I go manage am
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by SteveTyla(m): 10:38pm
Nawa o
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:38pm
so those without "best life" should go dive into Lagos lagoon?
I don't get this thread
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by talk2saintify(m): 10:39pm
Money Good!
GN
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:39pm
Hmmm....fine baby
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by Terminator1234g: 10:39pm
Ipob no get common sense
EWUS
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by omonlaa: 10:39pm
Everything pink like the kitten
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by Simcha: 10:39pm
Make I fry mosquitos?
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by prodiG(m): 10:40pm
Pogba comman carry your babe
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by KiidaACE(m): 10:40pm
Lildoks:hehehe,,e be like u dey use glo??
Kpele.
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by prodiG(m): 10:41pm
Terminator1234g:SMH
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by sholay2011(m): 10:41pm
Who?
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by iphenon: 10:41pm
Lildoks:
You're dreaming
1 Like
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by Rick9(m): 10:41pm
Sorry but I don't really know her ,
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by simplemach(m): 10:43pm
But wait ooh, who is she?
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by iphenon: 10:43pm
Terminator1234g:
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by ikechizoba(f): 10:44pm
iphenon:
Meanwhile.....
MTN is giving free GLO recharge card to all ETISALAT customers that are using AIRTEL lines.���
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by Odingo1: 10:46pm
white
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by ZirdoRoray(m): 10:46pm
ok
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by stano2(m): 10:47pm
First Class Ashi.
Pogba sextoy
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by Philistine(m): 10:49pm
Paul Pogba don Bleep dis babe tire!
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by xxx558111: 10:52pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by Elnino4ladies: 10:54pm
Is she married?
|Re: PHOTOS: Dencia Is Living Her Best Life by eosigwe(m): 10:55pm
harry2sexy:garden egg fine?
