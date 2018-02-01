₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:31pm
The hike in Lekki toll led to serious gridlock on Lekki-Epe expressway on Thursday.
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:32pm
More Photos
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by Worksunlimited: 10:53pm
Eku Tollgate o...
Era of legedizbenz.. Make dem come kill them add fuel scarcity join am..
People would just kuku spread their mats on their cars and sleep on the road once and for all...
I am first to comment on this first day of February, I never expected it buh it happened..
Baba God! You said You would do a new thing in my life, that the Egyptians I saw yesterday, I shall see them no more..
Baba God! As you surprised me by making me the first to comment on this thread, on the first day of February and before the stroke of midnight, Baba! I trust that in You nothing is too late buh everything by You always comes at the right time.
Baba! I pray you surprise me by picking my persistent calls.
Baba! Even if it's not all my calls you want to pick, just help me and pick one...
2 Likes
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by Dgunnerz(m): 10:54pm
Lagos is working...
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 10:54pm
Heheh.....i lyk fyn tin i lyk fyn tin u forget say better soup na money kill am abii....price ov development....lagos iz realy working
Hahah!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by tee4taye(m): 10:54pm
noted
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by xxx558112: 10:54pm
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by Holyfield1(m): 10:54pm
Of all the millions, if not billions the government generate from the toll gate a day
They still have the alpidity to increase it
This isn't a government of the masses
Very heartbreaking and pathetic
And someone said this country is getting any better
There should be a national protest to curb extortions like this
3 Likes
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:55pm
Hmmm....shithoole country
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by SillyeRabbit: 10:55pm
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by bikefab(m): 10:55pm
Lagos na wah.
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by daamazing(m): 10:55pm
Na so all of Dem broke reach and Dem dey buy car
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:55pm
Lagos And Its Rigourous Life Style
Albeit ,They Are Rich People They Should Be Able To Afford It
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by grayht(m): 10:55pm
Nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by PoliticalThuG(m): 10:55pm
ambode is just useless. can u imagin
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by ZirdoRoray(m): 10:56pm
This is totally wrong
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by Sojebrand(m): 10:56pm
Issorite
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by megrimor(m): 10:56pm
There was a country
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by HolyTitus(m): 10:56pm
Huh!
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by larrymoore(m): 10:57pm
Hardship upon hardship
2 Likes
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by dododawa1: 10:58pm
Govt ''vs D poor
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by gr8gem(f): 10:58pm
Let me come and be going, I don't have a car ni nor even dey go lekki sef
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by fastloan: 10:58pm
hmmmmm it is well
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by SUGARDADDY55(m): 10:58pm
Up APC.. Said baba
2 Likes
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by pol23: 10:58pm
Wtf
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 10:58pm
Nigeria is a jungle where all the animals are being taxed without proper infrastructure
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by Zoharariel(m): 10:58pm
Ok
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by Newbiee: 10:58pm
All these fancy cars can't pay toll gate?
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by Montaque(m): 10:58pm
Nigerians go still pay. No be this country people wey I know
Suffering and smiling
1 Like
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by twilliamx: 10:58pm
Wonder what they use all the money for anyways. They don't even sweep the road or maintain the median lawn. Shitt hole country
|Re: Lekki Toll Hike Causes Lock-Down On Lagos Island (Photos) by snadguy007(m): 10:59pm
They are rich people
