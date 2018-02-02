Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned (17130 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

There are anticipations now that the long awaited commissioning of Karu International Market(renamed Muhammadu Buhari International Market) in Karu Nasarawa State would eventually become a reality. This anticipation is attributed to the recent renovations and finishing touches taking place within and outside the market.



The 6th of February, 2018 which is the happens to be on Tuesday is the stipulated date for the commissioning of the market by President Muhammadu Buhari. The state Ministry of Commerce and Industry is optimistic that the opening of this market will bring a better industrial boom in the state. Directives have given by the state governor, His Excellency, Tanko Almakura to law enforcement agency and the task force to ensure that road side petty trading be stopped and that everyone should move into the market instead.



Curled from NasarawaReports as edited.



Below is the Entrance to the Market as snapped by a Nairalander today Friday 1 Like 2 Shares

Only cows would be sold there abi? 40 Likes 1 Share

North and development.



This people are enjoying almost everything from the federal govt. 21 Likes 1 Share

why??

mikejj:

why?? Why na Why na

NICE ONE 1 Like

#protect_your_brother



#My_brother_is_my_brother

#south_unite





unity is d way forward

Nigeria needs new breed not recycled beings as leaders 10 Likes 1 Share

I blame okorocha for this 2 Likes

hisgrace090:

North and development.



This people are enjoying almost everything from the federal govt.



It's there time bro It's there time bro

kingsman66:

I blame okorocha for this Ayamnotundastan Ayamnotundastan

You mean Dullardino International Market? 8 Likes

last last, Federal Government madness don hit Yahoo plus level... Poo with Bread � 1 Like 1 Share

Samusu:

There are anticipations now that the long awaited commissioning of Karu International Market(renamed Muhammadu Buhari International Market) in Karu Nasarawa State would eventually become a reality. This anticipation is attributed to the recent renovations and finishing touches taking place within and outside the market.



The 6th of February, 2018 which is the happens to be on Tuesday is the stipulated date for the commissioning of the market by President Muhammadu Buhari. The state Ministry of Commerce and Industry is optimistic that the opening of this market will bring a better industrial boom in the state. Directives have given by the state governor, His Excellency, Tanko Almakura to law enforcement agency and the task force to ensure that road side petty trading be stopped and that everyone should move into the market instead.



Curled from NasarawaReports as edited.



Below is the Entrance to the Market as snapped by a Nairalander today Friday





no technological advanced equipment has ever been named after a nigerian, sad no technological advanced equipment has ever been named after a nigerian, sad 1 Like

kingsman66:

I blame okorocha for this

This is my problem with the current youth. Idiocy.





Southern Nigeria is just curseddddd.

Imagine, if a Southern becomes president, he doesn't even build a hut in his village. When a Northerner becomes president, he distributes development all over the North.



Useless Southern idiots. God punish 1914. This is my problem with the current youth. Idiocy.Southern Nigeria is just curseddddd.Imagine, if a Southern becomes president, he doesn't even build a hut in his village. When a Northerner becomes president, he distributes development all over the North.Useless Southern idiots. God punish 1914. 8 Likes

hisgrace090:

North and development.



This people are enjoying almost everything from the federal govt.



is market in the exclusive list? Markets remain in the residual list, FG has no hand in that market. is market in the exclusive list? Markets remain in the residual list, FG has no hand in that market. 3 Likes

Bubu the clueless one 6 Likes

Hmmmm

Mogidi:

Only cows would be sold there abi?



It’s Muhammadu Buhari always blazing, so you can go to HELL It’s Muhammadu Buhari always blazing, so you can go to HELL 5 Likes

free2ryhme:





no technological advanced equipment has ever been named after a nigerian, sad Hahahahaha, yhu be Boi Wicked Hahahahaha, yhu be Boi Wicked

Cattle Colony in disguise!! 2 Likes

hisgrace090:

North and development.



This people are enjoying almost everything from the federal govt.





How did you come to the conclusion that Federal government built the market? Must everything be about tribalism with you guys? How did you come to the conclusion that Federal government built the market? Must everything be about tribalism with you guys? 7 Likes 1 Share

The Dullards international market where cows are being sold. 2 Likes 1 Share

Good !

Karu international Market

Bad market go kill traders for that market 1 Like

Our fl@theads neighbors. go get stomach. ulcer. cos of dis.*Runz* Our fl@theads neighbors. go get stomach. ulcer. cos of dis.*Runz* 3 Likes

BigBrother9ja:

Bubu the clueless one guy you forgot



GEJ | N97 to N87 | 2015 guy you forgotGEJ | N97 to N87 | 2015 4 Likes

lol at the fools hating on cows because of PMB, hatred have overtaken their brain that they hold grudges against cows. lol at the fools hating on cows because of PMB, hatred have overtaken their brain that they hold grudges against cows. 2 Likes