|Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by Samusu(m): 6:37pm
There are anticipations now that the long awaited commissioning of Karu International Market(renamed Muhammadu Buhari International Market) in Karu Nasarawa State would eventually become a reality. This anticipation is attributed to the recent renovations and finishing touches taking place within and outside the market.
The 6th of February, 2018 which is the happens to be on Tuesday is the stipulated date for the commissioning of the market by President Muhammadu Buhari. The state Ministry of Commerce and Industry is optimistic that the opening of this market will bring a better industrial boom in the state. Directives have given by the state governor, His Excellency, Tanko Almakura to law enforcement agency and the task force to ensure that road side petty trading be stopped and that everyone should move into the market instead.
Curled from NasarawaReports as edited.
Below is the Entrance to the Market as snapped by a Nairalander today Friday
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by Mogidi: 6:46pm
Only cows would be sold there abi?
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by hisgrace090: 6:50pm
North and development.
This people are enjoying almost everything from the federal govt.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by mikejj(m): 6:52pm
why??
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by Samusu(m): 6:57pm
mikejj:Why na
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by anibirelawal(m): 7:11pm
NICE ONE
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by saintjimos(m): 7:16pm
#protect_your_brother
#My_brother_is_my_brother
#south_unite
unity is d way forward
Nigeria needs new breed not recycled beings as leaders
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by kingsman66(m): 7:32pm
I blame okorocha for this
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by Samusu(m): 7:47pm
hisgrace090:It's there time bro
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by Samusu(m): 7:47pm
kingsman66:Ayamnotundastan
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by nairavsdollars(f): 7:55pm
You mean Dullardino International Market?
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by ThisTrend(f): 7:56pm
last last, Federal Government madness don hit Yahoo plus level... Poo with Bread �
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by free2ryhme: 7:56pm
Samusu:
no technological advanced equipment has ever been named after a nigerian, sad
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by okway: 7:56pm
kingsman66:
This is my problem with the current youth. Idiocy.
Southern Nigeria is just curseddddd.
Imagine, if a Southern becomes president, he doesn't even build a hut in his village. When a Northerner becomes president, he distributes development all over the North.
Useless Southern idiots. God punish 1914.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by Fukafuka: 7:57pm
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by franciskaine(m): 7:57pm
hisgrace090:is market in the exclusive list? Markets remain in the residual list, FG has no hand in that market.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by BigBrother9ja: 7:57pm
Bubu the clueless one
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by Bossontop(m): 7:57pm
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by veacea: 7:57pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by 2lateBiafra: 7:58pm
Mogidi:
It’s Muhammadu Buhari always blazing, so you can go to HELL
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by Samusu(m): 7:58pm
free2ryhme:Hahahahaha, yhu be Boi Wicked
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by Ask4bigneyo(m): 7:58pm
Cattle Colony in disguise!!
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by usba: 7:59pm
hisgrace090:
How did you come to the conclusion that Federal government built the market? Must everything be about tribalism with you guys?
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by Jflex07(m): 7:59pm
The Dullards international market where cows are being sold.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by Flexherbal(m): 7:59pm
Good !
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by B3sty: 7:59pm
Karu international Market
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by lastempero: 7:59pm
Bad market go kill traders for that market
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by ipobarecriminals: 8:00pm
Our fl@theads neighbors. go get stomach. ulcer. cos of dis.*Runz*
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by Kelklein(m): 8:01pm
BigBrother9ja:guy you forgot
GEJ | N97 to N87 | 2015
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by usba: 8:01pm
lol at the fools hating on cows because of PMB, hatred have overtaken their brain that they hold grudges against cows.
|Re: Muhammadu Buhari International Market, Karu, Nasarawa State To Be Commissioned by david102(m): 8:02pm
hisgrace090:nasarawa is not a northern state, it fall under the middle belt
