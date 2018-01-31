Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) (22715 Views)

The two girls aged 13 and 14 years old respectively were kidnapped in the early hours of yesterday 1st February 2018 along Woji Port Harcourt and rescued same day by the gallant effort of the Anti-Kidnap unit while acting on a tip off.



Meanwhile efforts are on going with the view to arrest fleeing culprits.



Thank God they were rescued.

Police try sha. 23 Likes

Rivers is kidnap capital. 5 Likes 1 Share





See as they hold their downline side like say d place dey pepper them‎ Happy for them!See as they hold their downline side like say d place dey pepper them‎ 2 Likes 1 Share

Early hours of the day? Are they not supposed to be getting ready for school?

Where were they going by that time of the day already?

Parents please be careful! Know the whereabouts of your wards at any given time. 10 Likes





Thank God for their safety. God bless you guys! 2 Likes

LOL 5 Likes

Nice one dia....dem try Nice one dia....dem try

Rivers and sad news everytime sha. Thank God this didn't get to the point of being one of those.

Wike is Working! 3 Likes

Nigeria Is not safe for anybody, even pastors now go around with heavy security patrol team,lol the lord is my shepherd. 2 Likes

Wike well done sir 3 Likes

They should as a matter of urgency examine their hymen! 3 Likes

God have Mercy on us

Thank God the girls have been rescued! 1 Like

Dm don fvk dis gals



Make dm ask dem

Thank God they were rescued. I can't begin to imagine what would have happened to them if there weren't rescued 2 Likes

Police is your friend

nawao

Eyaaah 1 Like

thank God 1 Like

Dis is good news 1 Like

Please when we mentioning minors or children lets do the important things and protect their identities. It's respectful and necessary. Always protect children. 5 Likes

Happy for them

Na Wa Ooo