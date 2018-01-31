₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Angelanest: 6:39pm
Two female teenagers have been rescued from their abductors who kidnapped them in Rivers state. In a fierce gun battle with the kidnappers the Anti-Kidnap Unit gunned down the notorious kidnappers, rescued the teenage girls and recovered a locally made gun.
The two girls aged 13 and 14 years old respectively were kidnapped in the early hours of yesterday 1st February 2018 along Woji Port Harcourt and rescued same day by the gallant effort of the Anti-Kidnap unit while acting on a tip off.
Meanwhile efforts are on going with the view to arrest fleeing culprits.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/two-female-teenagers-has-been-rescued-from-kidnappers-in-rivers-state.html
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Mogidi: 6:41pm
Thank God they were rescued.
Police try sha.
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Desyner: 6:42pm
Rivers is kidnap capital.
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by 9jaPromo: 6:44pm
Happy for them!
See as they hold their downline side like say d place dey pepper them
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by njideoby(f): 6:54pm
Early hours of the day? Are they not supposed to be getting ready for school?
Where were they going by that time of the day already?
Parents please be careful! Know the whereabouts of your wards at any given time.
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Appetizer(m): 8:00pm
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Terminator1234g: 8:01pm
IPOB AND CRIMESCRIMES
YOOTSYOOTS
LOL
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Adebowhales(m): 8:02pm
I say I like you, you tell me say you get boyfriend.
Do you want me to date you and your boyfriend together niii?
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 8:02pm
Nice one dia....dem try
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by omonlaa: 8:02pm
Rivers and sad news everytime sha. Thank God this didn't get to the point of being one of those.
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by XingXhang(m): 8:03pm
Wike is Working!
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Lovely538: 8:03pm
Nigeria Is not safe for anybody, even pastors now go around with heavy security patrol team,lol the lord is my shepherd.
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Keneking: 8:03pm
Wike well done sir
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by progress69: 8:04pm
They should as a matter of urgency examine their hymen!
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by popsyleo1: 8:04pm
God have Mercy on us
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Toflez(m): 8:04pm
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by free2ryhme: 8:04pm
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:04pm
Thank God the girls have been rescued!
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by johnstar(m): 8:04pm
Dm don fvk dis gals
Make dm ask dem
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by cyara(f): 8:05pm
Thank God they were rescued. I can't begin to imagine what would have happened to them if there weren't rescued
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by benny4wax(m): 8:05pm
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by b3llo(m): 8:06pm
Police is your friend
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by gmoney12: 8:07pm
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by visijo(m): 8:08pm
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by fastloan: 8:08pm
thank God
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Honestagbons(m): 8:08pm
Dis is good news
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Einl(m): 8:08pm
Please when we mentioning minors or children lets do the important things and protect their identities. It's respectful and necessary. Always protect children.
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by Ruresa: 8:10pm
Happy for them
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by peakzine: 8:10pm
|Re: Teenage Girls Rescued From Kidnappers In Rivers State (Photos) by danjalingo: 8:15pm
No, Kaduna is.
