Are you interested in a career that aligns with your passion, where talents are nurtured and challenged to express their capabilities in an innovative and agile environment?





If Yes…..Then join the Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee Program 2018.



Who we seek

We seek candidates with the following qualities:



Passionate

Adaptable

Team-spirited

Innovative

Takes Responsibility and Ownership

Integrity.

Basic Qualifications & Requirements





Second Class Upper Graduates from a recognised University.

Applicants must have completed NYSC.

Applicants must not be older than 26 years of age.

Application Process

You will be invited to go through the following steps:



Step 1: Computer-Based Test.



Step 2: Assessment center & Documentation.

Successful candidates from the Computer Based Test would be invited for an Assessment Centre. Candidates are expected to demonstrate key capabilities and also exhibit qualities and skills required for smooth operations in the Bank. Candidates will also be required to provide evidence of relevant qualifications/credentials for verification.



Step 3: Final Interview.

Successful candidates from the Assessment Centre would be required to meet with a member of the Executive Management Team for the final selection process.



Step 4: Foundation School.

Successful candidates from the final interview will be offered a place in our Graduate Trainee foundation school programme, wehre successful candidates will be trained and tested on practical, social, and technical aspects of the Bank. Thereafter, successful candidates from the school will be offered employment into the Bank.



Qualified and interested candidates should click on the “Apply Now” button below to apply before 11:59pm on the 10th of February 2018.



Click here to apply



Portal closes on the 10th of February, 2018

Portal closes on the 10th of February, 2018

Ongoing...

Still open

must be a university graduate must have 2:1 must be 26yrs and below

it's alright...banks kwantinu 1 Like

@jinka, my advice to you would be to ignore some requirements and go ahead with your application. A couple of persons have succeeded even when they are least qualified. Besides, there is no harm in trying, don't you think? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Dear applicants, kindly note that location for the Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee Programme is nationwide.

Is this different from their Executive trainee program?

I believe so.





Make I just carry my third class dey fry beans abi....

Make I just carry my third class dey fry beans abi....

I loathe seeing all this Scam Job advertisement

They've already got who they want(politicians/connections) and they've screened them secretly



They've already got who they want(politicians/connections) and they've screened them secretly

The rest nah wash! Stop wasting our time.





JiffyNaija:

waste of time. If it online application one u dont click on those parameters u wud get a regret mail

Pharaoh001:

I loathe seeing all this Scam Job advertisement

They've already got who they want(politicians/connections) and they've screened them secretly



wrong. I have worked in a bank,audit firm and a multinational without knowing anyone. If dey recruit 30 connect no go pass 2-3

Nice one from Sterling Bank.

Worst place to begin your banking career....





Won't tell you why! But my body language speaks volume.



My love for humanity supersedes my love for self.

Naijaphobia:

Worst place to begin your banking career....





tells more, we want to learn





Please do an internal investigation and you will thank me later.





sophiathefirst:



Please do an internal investigation and you will thank me later.

nice

Do people still look for job?

Pharaoh001:

I loathe seeing all this Scam Job advertisement

They've already got who they want(politicians/connections) and they've screened them secretly



stop been a mediocre. there is no harm in trying.

I have been trying to submit my application but it keeps telling me that I haven't filled up all the necessary details which I have.