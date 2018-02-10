₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 5:18am
Are you interested in a career that aligns with your passion, where talents are nurtured and challenged to express their capabilities in an innovative and agile environment?https://jiffynaija.com/jobs/sterling-bank-graduate-trainee-2018-recruitment/
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 5:19am
Portal closes on the 10th of February, 2018
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 5:25am
Ongoing...
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 5:27am
Still open
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by jinka(m): 6:17am
must be a university graduate must have 2:1 must be 26yrs and below
it's alright...banks kwantinu
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 6:27am
@jinka, my advice to you would be to ignore some requirements and go ahead with your application. A couple of persons have succeeded even when they are least qualified. Besides, there is no harm in trying, don't you think?
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 6:41am
Dear applicants, kindly note that location for the Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee Programme is nationwide.
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 6:52am
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Paschal001: 6:59am
Is this different from their Executive trainee program?
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 7:25am
I believe so.
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by NeneKelvin2019(m): 7:59am
Graduate engineers and experienced Engineers. #EngineersAlonePortal is having verified engineering jobs right here in Nigeria
Visit now www.engineersalone.blogspot.com
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Nwakannaya1: 8:03am
Is that so?
Make I just carry my third class dey fry beans abi....
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Pharaoh001(f): 8:04am
I loathe seeing all this Scam Job advertisement
They've already got who they want(politicians/connections) and they've screened them secretly
The rest nah wash! Stop wasting our time.
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by ogzille(m): 8:05am
//*
View Sterling Bank Executive Trainee salary before applying:
https://www.mysalaryscale.com/company/sterling-bank/salary
//*
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by yeyerolling: 8:16am
JiffyNaija:waste of time. If it online application one u dont click on those parameters u wud get a regret mail
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by yeyerolling: 8:18am
Pharaoh001:wrong. I have worked in a bank,audit firm and a multinational without knowing anyone. If dey recruit 30 connect no go pass 2-3
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by sunbbo(m): 8:21am
Nice one from Sterling Bank.
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Naijaphobia: 8:32am
Worst place to begin your banking career....
Won't tell you why! But my body language speaks volume.
My love for humanity supersedes my love for self.
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by sophiathefirst: 8:39am
Naijaphobia:tells more, we want to learn
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Naijaphobia: 8:42am
Hmm..
Please do an internal investigation and you will thank me later.
sophiathefirst:
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Blackispure: 9:23am
nice
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by martowskin1(m): 9:33am
Do people still look for job?
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by liver123: 9:50am
Pharaoh001:stop been a mediocre. there is no harm in trying.
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Muzikluva(m): 10:28am
I have been trying to submit my application but it keeps telling me that I haven't filled up all the necessary details which I have.
|Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by victornwaru(m): 10:32am
Good
