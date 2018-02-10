₦airaland Forum

Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 5:18am
Are you interested in a career that aligns with your passion, where talents are nurtured and challenged to express their capabilities in an innovative and agile environment?


If Yes…..Then join the Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee Program 2018.

Who we seek
We seek candidates with the following qualities:

Passionate
Adaptable
Team-spirited
Innovative
Takes Responsibility and Ownership
Integrity.
Basic Qualifications & Requirements


Second Class Upper Graduates from a recognised University.
Applicants must have completed NYSC.
Applicants must not be older than 26 years of age.
Application Process
You will be invited to go through the following steps:

Step 1: Computer-Based Test.

Step 2: Assessment center & Documentation.
Successful candidates from the Computer Based Test would be invited for an Assessment Centre. Candidates are expected to demonstrate key capabilities and also exhibit qualities and skills required for smooth operations in the Bank. Candidates will also be required to provide evidence of relevant qualifications/credentials for verification.

Step 3: Final Interview.
Successful candidates from the Assessment Centre would be required to meet with a member of the Executive Management Team for the final selection process.

Step 4: Foundation School.
Successful candidates from the final interview will be offered a place in our Graduate Trainee foundation school programme, wehre successful candidates will be trained and tested on practical, social, and technical aspects of the Bank. Thereafter, successful candidates from the school will be offered employment into the Bank.

Qualified and interested candidates should click on the “Apply Now” button below to apply before 11:59pm on the 10th of February 2018.

Click here to apply

https://jiffynaija.com/jobs/sterling-bank-graduate-trainee-2018-recruitment/

Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 5:19am
Portal closes on the 10th of February, 2018
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 5:25am
Ongoing...
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 5:27am
Still open
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by jinka(m): 6:17am
must be a university graduate must have 2:1 must be 26yrs and below
it's alright...banks kwantinu

Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 6:27am
@jinka, my advice to you would be to ignore some requirements and go ahead with your application. A couple of persons have succeeded even when they are least qualified. Besides, there is no harm in trying, don't you think?

Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 6:41am
Dear applicants, kindly note that location for the Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee Programme is nationwide.
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 6:52am
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Paschal001: 6:59am
Is this different from their Executive trainee program?
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by JiffyNaija: 7:25am
I believe so.
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by NeneKelvin2019(m): 7:59am
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Nwakannaya1: 8:03am
Is that so?
Make I just carry my third class dey fry beans abi....
grin grin grin
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Pharaoh001(f): 8:04am
I loathe seeing all this Scam Job advertisement sad
They've already got who they want(politicians/connections) and they've screened them secretly undecided

The rest nah wash! Stop wasting our time.

Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by ogzille(m): 8:05am
View Sterling Bank Executive Trainee salary before applying:


https://www.mysalaryscale.com/company/sterling-bank/salary


Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by yeyerolling: 8:16am
JiffyNaija:
@jinka, my advice to you would be to ignore some requirements and go ahead with your application. A couple of persons have succeeded even when they are least qualified. Besides, there is no harm in trying, don't you think?
waste of time. If it online application one u dont click on those parameters u wud get a regret mail
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by yeyerolling: 8:18am
Pharaoh001:
I loathe seeing all this Scam Job advertisement sad
They've already got who they want(politicians/connections) and they've screened them secretly undecided

The rest nah wash! Stop wasting our time.
wrong. I have worked in a bank,audit firm and a multinational without knowing anyone. If dey recruit 30 connect no go pass 2-3

Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by sunbbo(m): 8:21am
Nice one from Sterling Bank.
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Naijaphobia: 8:32am
Worst place to begin your banking career....


Won't tell you why! But my body language speaks volume.

My love for humanity supersedes my love for self.
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by sophiathefirst: 8:39am
Naijaphobia:
Worst place to begin your banking career....


Won't tell you why! But my body language speaks volume.
tells more, we want to learn
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Naijaphobia: 8:42am
Hmm..

Please do an internal investigation and you will thank me later.


sophiathefirst:

tells more, we want to learn
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Blackispure: 9:23am
nice
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by martowskin1(m): 9:33am
Do people still look for job?
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by liver123: 9:50am
Pharaoh001:
I loathe seeing all this Scam Job advertisement sad
They've already got who they want(politicians/connections) and they've screened them secretly undecided

The rest nah wash! Stop wasting our time.
stop been a mediocre. there is no harm in trying.
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by Muzikluva(m): 10:28am
I have been trying to submit my application but it keeps telling me that I haven't filled up all the necessary details which I have.
Re: Sterling Bank Graduate Trainee 2018 Recruitment Programme by victornwaru(m): 10:32am
Good

