Vandora: Meet Vanessa Williams, BBNaija Housemate, Biography - TV/Movies - Nairaland

Vandora: Meet Vanessa Williams, BBNaija Housemate, Biography

Vandora: Meet Vanessa Williams, BBNaija Housemate, Biography by LekkiGists: 5:20pm

Vandora real name is Vanessa Williams.
She loves food a lot, and likes talking to people, a make up artiste and she loves watching TV.
According to Vandora, she was completely down when she failed her second year in the university.

Vandora says her family were beyond shocked to find out that she’d be going into the Big Brother House, but then, she’s 100% sure they’d be supportive of her.

She had a quick chat with BBNaija before she was ushered into the house;
What irritates you the most about other people: I’m usually very tolerant but sometimes you just don’t like people from the first time I see them.

What will you be bringing to the BB house: My personality, charisma, heated conversations

What will you do with the prize money: Invest (but I’m not sure on what to invest)
Vandora’s Instagram & Twitter Profile is: @andora_vandora

Vandora’s Facebook Profile is: Vanessa Williams



Source:- http://www.lekkigists.com.ng/2018/02/bbnaija-bbnaija-2018-housemate-vandora.html

Re: Vandora: Meet Vanessa Williams, BBNaija Housemate, Biography by buygala(m): 9:40pm
Re: Vandora: Meet Vanessa Williams, BBNaija Housemate, Biography by Blackfyre: 9:42pm
Re: Vandora: Meet Vanessa Williams, BBNaija Housemate, Biography by fergieboy(m): 9:42pm
Re: Vandora: Meet Vanessa Williams, BBNaija Housemate, Biography by Endyu: 9:43pm
Re: Vandora: Meet Vanessa Williams, BBNaija Housemate, Biography by eleojo23: 9:44pm
Re: Vandora: Meet Vanessa Williams, BBNaija Housemate, Biography by ottohan: 9:44pm
