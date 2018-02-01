



Mr Emeka Ezinteje, Secretary of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, told newsmen on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the incident occurred as a result of a business deal gone wrong.





Mr Emeka Ezinteje, Secretary of the Nigerian Union, South Africa.



“ We have received a report that at 3.00am on Saturday, Mr Ekweghiariri Chidi Isacc, 34, a native of Ehime in Isiala Mbano Local Government of Imo and Mr Nzechukwu Alabuche, 35, from Azia in Anambra were stabbed to death by one Sunday from Awgbu in Anambra.



“ The incident occurred at Rossetinville, South of Johannesburg.



“ We understand that there was a business dispute between them, that made the assailant to stab the victims to death,” he said.



He said that the union had reported the incident to the Nigerian mission and the South African police. The police have commenced investigations immediately the report got to them, while the suspect has been on the run, but efforts are in top gear to get him apprehended. The union claims



“ The assailant is on the run while the police have commenced investigation into the incident.The union condemns the killing of any Nigerian and will partner with relevant government agencies to ensure that justice is done in the case,” Ezinteje said.



The secretary said that the police had taken the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.



This will be the second killing of Nigerian nationals in South Africa in a space of 2 weeks. We earlier reported about the killing of a Nigerian by men suspected to be officers of the South African Police Force.



The 27 year old Nigerian man identified as Ebuka Okori, was killed by two police officers in mufti who forcefully gained entry into his apartment at Campbell Street in Durban at 2.am on January 19th 2018



http://lailasnews.com/nigerian-man-south-africa-stabs-2-countrymen-death/ The Nigerian Community in South Africa has confirmed that two members were killed by another Nigerian early this Saturday.Mr Emeka Ezinteje, Secretary of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, told newsmen on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the incident occurred as a result of a business deal gone wrong.Mr Emeka Ezinteje, Secretary of the Nigerian Union, South Africa.he said.He said that the union had reported the incident to the Nigerian mission and the South African police. The police have commenced investigations immediately the report got to them, while the suspect has been on the run, but efforts are in top gear to get him apprehended. The union claimsEzinteje said.The secretary said that the police had taken the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.This will be the second killing of Nigerian nationals in South Africa in a space of 2 weeks. We earlier reported about the killing of a Nigerian by men suspected to be officers of the South African Police Force.The 27 year old Nigerian man identified as Ebuka Okori, was killed by two police officers in mufti who forcefully gained entry into his apartment at Campbell Street in Durban at 2.am on January 19th 2018