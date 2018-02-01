₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Nigerian Community in South Africa has confirmed that two members were killed by another Nigerian early this Saturday.
Mr Emeka Ezinteje, Secretary of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, told newsmen on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that the incident occurred as a result of a business deal gone wrong.
Mr Emeka Ezinteje, Secretary of the Nigerian Union, South Africa.
“ We have received a report that at 3.00am on Saturday, Mr Ekweghiariri Chidi Isacc, 34, a native of Ehime in Isiala Mbano Local Government of Imo and Mr Nzechukwu Alabuche, 35, from Azia in Anambra were stabbed to death by one Sunday from Awgbu in Anambra.he said.
He said that the union had reported the incident to the Nigerian mission and the South African police. The police have commenced investigations immediately the report got to them, while the suspect has been on the run, but efforts are in top gear to get him apprehended. The union claims
“ The assailant is on the run while the police have commenced investigation into the incident.The union condemns the killing of any Nigerian and will partner with relevant government agencies to ensure that justice is done in the case,”Ezinteje said.
The secretary said that the police had taken the bodies to the hospital for autopsy.
This will be the second killing of Nigerian nationals in South Africa in a space of 2 weeks. We earlier reported about the killing of a Nigerian by men suspected to be officers of the South African Police Force.
The 27 year old Nigerian man identified as Ebuka Okori, was killed by two police officers in mufti who forcefully gained entry into his apartment at Campbell Street in Durban at 2.am on January 19th 2018
http://lailasnews.com/nigerian-man-south-africa-stabs-2-countrymen-death/
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by haywire07(m): 6:13pm
And they sought for independence of biafra
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by blessedvisky(m): 7:54pm
I already knew the region they were from b4 clicking.
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by dogstyle007(m): 9:55pm
Inbelievably
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by Sanchase: 9:56pm
Sad
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by kullozone(m): 9:56pm
Bond... James Bond
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by chris4gold(m): 9:56pm
kontinue
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by emeijeh(m): 9:56pm
What's the opposite of Xenophobic attack?
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by TheBlessedMAN: 9:58pm
am short for words. Or am short of words....Which one is correct? But what I want to say is I don't know what to say.
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by amani63(m): 9:58pm
Nigeria da find trouble everywhere
Even me I still the find trouble in west Africa
Is this in our blood
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by Cletus77(m): 9:58pm
This story sounds cooked up. South Africans trying to justify their xenophobic attitude
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by mildflame: 9:59pm
Y
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by moneybag100: 9:59pm
Ibos
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by jerflakes(m): 10:00pm
One Igbo man killed two Igbo men
Igbo on Igbo crime
Afonjas and Abókiss should steer clear
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by jkendy(m): 10:01pm
Shame on 'us' for the bad image few individuals are creating about Nigeria in foreign lands
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by Cletus77(m): 10:01pm
amani63:It may be cooked up, you may never know
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by wellmax(m): 10:01pm
Dog eat dog.
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by amani63(m): 10:02pm
Cletus77:abi
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by wellmax(m): 10:02pm
Cletus77:
It may be real, you may never know.
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by Samusu(m): 10:02pm
NCAN
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by tydi(m): 10:05pm
All this bad things happen are been caused by Buhari.
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by eluquenson(m): 10:05pm
Drug dealers
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by okk4sure(m): 10:05pm
Naija signature everywhere.
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by tydi(m): 10:05pm
All this bad things happening are been caused by Buhari.
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by kullozone(m): 10:05pm
jerflakes:
Those are the kind of people Nigeria needs presently. If one Igbo can kill two Igbos, that means one Igbo man can kill 8 Fulanis
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by tamethem(m): 10:08pm
amani63:
They are Nigerians today if say na prestigious award of excellence. They would be Igbo or briafrans.
More grease to your libido,
Oh! sorry to your elbow
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by tballeyy(m): 10:09pm
Animal in human flesh
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by Cletus77(m): 10:09pm
wellmax:may may not, you never know
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by Cletus77(m): 10:09pm
amani63:Yah
|Re: Nigerian Man In South Africa Stabs 2 Nigerians To Death by yeyerolling: 10:10pm
Dis one na naijaphobia
