Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) (6656 Views)

Anto And Lolu, Kiss Passionately After Their Saturday Party #bbnaija (video) / Anto And Lolu, Kiss Passionately After Their Saturday Party #bbnaija (video) / Incase You Missed It: Watch Bisola And TTT Kissing In Day 27 Saturday Party (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Some housemates were even seen outside the party room while the party was still going on, see photos below



http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-first-bbnaija-saturday-party-time/ Big Brother Naija season 3 is a week old as 20 housemates were all dressed in their party outfit as delivered by Payporte. The party started at about 9pm in the party room with DJ Snypes doing what he know how to do best though the housemates could not match the vibes we received from last year housemates whenever its saturday party time.Some housemates were even seen outside the party room while the party was still going on, see photos below 1 Like

More at http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-first-bbnaija-saturday-party-time/ 1 Share

Thank God Man U won today's match 46 Likes 5 Shares

nice one 1 Like 1 Share

end time show

BBN and FP



are 5 and six..



NL suppose be their ambassador instead of payporte 3 Likes

If only Chelsea can gv me a win tomorrow. 17 Likes 1 Share

raphafire:

Thank God Man U won today's match we did it...let dem bring on Real Madrid we did it...let dem bring on Real Madrid 19 Likes

Me When I Remember Feb 14, I'll Be Shocked For CRodo Like 12 Likes 1 Share

[sup][/sup]

How Far When World Cup De Start Na 11 Likes

Dead boobs everywhere 1 Like

.

Like if u think bbn is lubish

Share if u think otherwise 29 Likes 1 Share

Phoenix619:

I heard Rihanna was in Emirates stadium today watching Mkhitaryan deliver 3 assists on his home debut. Hazard's got 2 assists so far this this season. Miky proper baller.



The bigger party's at Emirates. G

Gba o, proper celebration Gba o, proper celebration 1 Like





No, no! We getting there I’m tired of being an Arsenal fan. Do I just hang my self?No, no! We getting there 6 Likes

Still don't understand why Arsenal fans are happy they won their match.. They are still somewhere on the league table leading to Europa next season .. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Phoenix619:

I heard Rihanna was in Emirates stadium today watching Mkhitaryan deliver 3 assists on his home debut. Hazard's got 2 assists so far this this season. Miky proper baller.



The bigger party's at Emirates. G



THE MODS WILL KEEP DELETING THESE COMMENTS..



BUT IT DOESN'T CHANGE THE FACT THAT THIS DUMBASS SHOW SHOULDN'T BE ALLOWED TO AIR.. BECAUSE IT'S A MEANINGLESS TOOL FOR DISTRACTING THIS COUNTRY'S CITIZENS FROM THEIR PROBLEMS.

BUT OF COURSE, BIG MONEY HAS BEEN PAID TO THE BODIES IN CHARGE THAT IS WHY THIS IS ALLOWED ON TV WHILE SOME OTHER MINOR CONTENTS ARE BANNED FOR BEING "TOO EXPLICIT".



THIS SHOW SO FAR HAS PROVIDED MORE PORN THAN XVIDEOS IN 2018 THE MODS WILL KEEP DELETING THESE COMMENTS..BUT IT DOESN'T CHANGE THE FACT THAT THIS DUMBASS SHOW SHOULDN'T BE ALLOWED TO AIR.. BECAUSE IT'S A MEANINGLESS TOOL FOR DISTRACTING THIS COUNTRY'S CITIZENS FROM THEIR PROBLEMS.BUT OF COURSE, BIG MONEY HAS BEEN PAID TO THE BODIES IN CHARGE THAT IS WHY THIS IS ALLOWED ON TV WHILE SOME OTHER MINOR CONTENTS ARE BANNED FOR BEING "TOO EXPLICIT".THIS SHOW SO FAR HAS PROVIDED MORE PORN THAN XVIDEOS IN 2018 11 Likes 1 Share



I can see what y'all are doing. Nice one. This BBN harassment must be put to a slow death. I can see what y'all are doing. Nice one. This BBN harassment must be put to a slow death. 7 Likes

Cristiano Ronaldo loss of form is seriously affecting Real Madrid. Hope psg takes it lightly with us. 10 Likes

By now I still don't know why seun and his mod workers still don't get it that majority of people of NL don't care and are not interested in this BB9JA public legal pornography. Maybe after banning 90% of members, you will understand. Also note that another Nigeria forum is fast growing so be careful how you ban and treat members..



It's just an advise, I hope I don't get ban for giving an advice.





Peace



. 8 Likes