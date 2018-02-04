₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by olokeded: 10:18pm On Feb 03
Big Brother Naija season 3 is a week old as 20 housemates were all dressed in their party outfit as delivered by Payporte. The party started at about 9pm in the party room with DJ Snypes doing what he know how to do best though the housemates could not match the vibes we received from last year housemates whenever its saturday party time.
Some housemates were even seen outside the party room while the party was still going on, see photos below
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by olokeded: 10:19pm On Feb 03
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by raphafire: 10:26pm On Feb 03
Thank God Man U won today's match
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by JaayStar: 10:45pm On Feb 03
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by robertlangdon: 10:48pm On Feb 03
nice one
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by JAMO4REAL1(m): 10:54pm On Feb 03
end time show
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by davostar: 12:48am
BBN and FP
are 5 and six..
NL suppose be their ambassador instead of payporte
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by sheguy(m): 9:21am
If only Chelsea can gv me a win tomorrow.
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by Damfostopper(m): 9:48am
raphafire:we did it...let dem bring on Real Madrid
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by YhurKarma: 10:14am
Me When I Remember Feb 14, I'll Be Shocked For CRodo Like
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by Scholarsticchai: 10:14am
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 10:15am
How Far When World Cup De Start Na
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by RustyRex007(m): 10:15am
Dead boobs everywhere
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by StTrump: 10:15am
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by Emmylyon(m): 10:16am
Like if u think bbn is lubish
Share if u think otherwise
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by holluwai(m): 10:16am
Phoenix619:
Gba o, proper celebration
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by Mskrisx(f): 10:16am
I’m tired of being an Arsenal fan. Do I just hang my self?
No, no! We getting there
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by Worksunlimited: 10:16am
Still don't understand why Arsenal fans are happy they won their match.. They are still somewhere on the league table leading to Europa next season ..
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by CAPSLOCKED: 10:17am
Phoenix619:
THE MODS WILL KEEP DELETING THESE COMMENTS..
BUT IT DOESN'T CHANGE THE FACT THAT THIS DUMBASS SHOW SHOULDN'T BE ALLOWED TO AIR.. BECAUSE IT'S A MEANINGLESS TOOL FOR DISTRACTING THIS COUNTRY'S CITIZENS FROM THEIR PROBLEMS.
BUT OF COURSE, BIG MONEY HAS BEEN PAID TO THE BODIES IN CHARGE THAT IS WHY THIS IS ALLOWED ON TV WHILE SOME OTHER MINOR CONTENTS ARE BANNED FOR BEING "TOO EXPLICIT".
THIS SHOW SO FAR HAS PROVIDED MORE PORN THAN XVIDEOS IN 2018
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by peacettw(f): 10:20am
I can see what y'all are doing. Nice one. This BBN harassment must be put to a slow death.
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by BerryAnny(m): 10:20am
Cristiano Ronaldo loss of form is seriously affecting Real Madrid. Hope psg takes it lightly with us.
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by Ayopredict: 10:20am
By now I still don't know why seun and his mod workers still don't get it that majority of people of NL don't care and are not interested in this BB9JA public legal pornography. Maybe after banning 90% of members, you will understand. Also note that another Nigeria forum is fast growing so be careful how you ban and treat members..
It's just an advise, I hope I don't get ban for giving an advice.
Peace
.
|Re: BBNaija 2018 First Saturday Party Time (Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 10:21am
Chelsea is going to destroy Barcelona... Ezenwa when is he going for medical in Pakistan
