FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football
Peter Dada, Akure
A 500 level Applied Geophysics student at the Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo State, Tunji Agboola, has reportedly slumped and died while playing football on Saturday at FUTA South Gate area of Akure, the state capital.
It was gathered that the student, who lived outside the campus, had no record of health challenge before the incident, while the cause of the death was still unknown as of press time.
A source said immediately the deceased slumped, he was rushed to the institution’s health centre, but the centre was not open due to the ongoing strike by the Non-Academic Staff Union.
He was later rushed to a private hospital in the area.
On getting to the private hospital, the deceased was allegedly not attended to due to the lack of oxygen that could have been used to resuscitate him.
“This made the rescue team rush him to the State Specialist Hospital, Akure, where he was confirmed dead,” the source stated.
The source said the students of the institution, especially the Nigerian Association of Earth and Mineral Science Students, were angry about the incident and almost went on protest, saying their colleague would not have died if he had got help on time.
Their leaders were said to have calmed them down.
In his reaction, the Student Union Government President, Mr. Adeyinka Olasehinde, described the incident as very sad and unfortunate.
He said the union would be meeting with the management of the institution to express their mind on the incident, as they also expressed their displeasure over the school not having a functioning health centre.
He said the remains of the late Agboola hasd been handed over to his elder brother, for onward movement to Ado Ekiti where his parents reside.
Meanwhile, the Management of the FUTA in a statement issued on Sunday by the Head of the Protocol and Public Relations Unit of the institution, Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, expressed shock over incident.
The statement read, “Our prayers are with the family at this very difficult time. The university commiserates with his family and friends and pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear this painful loss.
“This is a time of sober reflection. As an institution, we will continue to review and strengthen existing structures in terms of health care delivery and other services that directly affect the well-being and welfare of members of the FUTA community, particularly the students, who remain our main focus. “
http://punchng.com/futa-final-year-student-dies-while-playing-football/
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by eneojoedu(m): 7:02pm
500L Kai I smell village people at work.. r.i.p to him.
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by ShyCypher(m): 7:16pm
Village people right now...
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by jdluv(f): 7:33pm
WHATA LOSS!RIP
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by rerhji(m): 9:01pm
two gone in five yrs in d same dept....great loss
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by miqos02(m): 9:15pm
Rip
Na wah for football and slumping oh. Men need to check their hearts before playing football this days oh better to just go swimming or biking
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by SteveGossipsBlog(m): 9:16pm
eneojoedu:
you must be mad
ShyCypher:you must be mad
you too
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by dapsoneh: 9:16pm
HOCM!
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by RexEmmyGee: 9:17pm
T
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by colossus91(m): 9:17pm
nkan bee!!
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by BigBelleControl(m): 9:18pm
It's quite sad that a physical exercise that is meant to make people fit and keep them healthy has claimed lives on several occasions.
Can we say it's due to undiagnosed internal health challenge or over stressing of the heart during physical exercise.
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by TheMainMan: 9:18pm
the first hospital was on strike,,, the other had no oxygen... smh...
another glory cut short due to negligence... may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace... amen!
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by kaycious: 9:18pm
that's such a painful way to leave.
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by NaoSlay: 9:19pm
Football is devilish.
People won't understand.
When I was telling people professional football is scripted, they argue hell with me.
Playing amateur football is a big sin already.
Football is just an entertainment.
Well. For the guy, fear these people below...
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by Odingo1: 9:20pm
shithole country
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by Ekiseme(m): 9:20pm
Chai ariri
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by Ekiseme(m): 9:21pm
Odingo1:stay away from drugs
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by obinoral1179(m): 9:21pm
that is reason I don't envy those footballer..... Rest in peace to him......
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by juliusnobisugo(m): 9:22pm
.
NaoSlay:.
what is this one saying now
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by Kharol1234(m): 9:22pm
rip
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by timwudz(m): 9:23pm
500L kwaaa... make God epp person
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by Troublemaker007(m): 9:23pm
eneojoedu:
Nothing like village pple bro. We alway fail to got for medical checkups.
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by Iseoluwani: 9:25pm
ShyCypher:
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by bellazz(m): 9:27pm
Non functional health centre.... honestly... ds country ehn
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by eneojoedu(m): 9:28pm
SteveGossipsBlog:
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by merrymaker2: 9:30pm
This is madness.
ShyCypher:
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by Equal2DeTask: 9:36pm
Some Empty brains up there need to be reset...
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by eneojoedu(m): 9:36pm
NaoSlay:when you smoke weed for the very first time.
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by JohnnyBling(m): 9:37pm
Heart attack
|Re: FUTA Final Year Student Dies While Playing Football by Favouramani(m): 9:37pm
What a devilish world we live
RIP BRO
