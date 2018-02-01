₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 05 February 2018 at 11:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game
|Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by made4naija(m): 6:32am
Big Brother Naija 2018 contestants, Miracle and Ifu Ennada were asked during a Truth and Dare game on Sunday night to engage in 10 different sex positions and they obliged, humping away in everyone’s prescence.
Watch the clip below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRCBQRX25fo
http://www.made4naija.com/2018/02/miracle-ifu-ennada-dry-hump-dared-engage-10-sex-positons-photos-video-bbnaija/
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by seunlayi(m): 6:38am
OK o
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by chloedogie(m): 8:02am
You see the life of a young Nigerian coming at 7.58am to open a new topic on bbn? And we blame buhari for this hardship? And we want the youths to takeover? Takeover fire. Buhari till 2057 jare. Of which have a good qeek and working day serious ones.
That program is rated 18+. Is nairaland rated 18+ at all? Hope you know kids that are not allowed to watch bbn at home have access to nairaland? Cleanse this forum.
75 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by managersam: 9:41am
Hmm
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 9:42am
man u 4 life
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by Papiikush: 9:42am
chloedogie:
lol... Mr old man, why don't you go ahead and be the leader of tomorrow since you are very serious.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by IkpuMmadu: 9:43am
Stupidity everywhere
Stupid show .
Stupid folks .
Stupid audience.
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by myettiallah: 9:43am
La click la die..
Some one is looking for money on his youtube channel
4 Likes
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by amamahdaniel(m): 9:43am
But Y
Buhari must be a sponsor of this show, after OBJ letter BBnaija rubish came up ... E don use this 1 distract us, no more back to Daura post or even the usual fuel scarcity critics.. The program just full FP anyhow
The mod that push this to front page, you need serious prayer and deliverance, like this below
11 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:43am
The other mumu dey beg woman last night
1 Like
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by boboLIL(m): 9:43am
it is pitiable pisma pisma and regrettably ludicrous that we glorify and promote stupidity and joblessness in my community...
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by BigBrother9ja: 9:44am
Two fake and disgusting fools
2 Likes
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by 1zynnvn(m): 9:44am
The constant influx of irrelevant posts on bbnaija topics must be some form of advertisement, thats why they keep coming. Seun is smiling to the bank
4 Likes
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by Blackfyre: 9:44am
Is this what we have been reduced to on a Monday morning?
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by FRESHG(m): 9:44am
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by whela(m): 9:44am
Still wondering Wat this bbn is all about.. No single knowledge impacted... E
7 Likes
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by slapandfall(m): 9:44am
mtcheeww
1 Like
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by NwaAmaikpu: 9:44am
Have the derailers arrived?
Some derailers will monitor when the moderators names are absent in the view showing the "users viewing this thread". Then they will do the needful.
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by JohnCCC: 9:44am
Bby naija and sex na 5&6
2 Likes
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by Ophilabraham: 9:44am
see someones boo and bae... chai....
|Re: Miracle Ikechukwu And Ifu Ennada's 10 Sex Positions On BBNaija Dare Game by Ayopredict: 9:45am
Can someone explain to me the special thing about this public legal pornography .
.
7 Likes
