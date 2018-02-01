₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,956,204 members, 4,067,627 topics. Date: Monday, 05 February 2018 at 11:25 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) (7629 Views)
|Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Islie: 9:07pm
Posted By: Precious Igbonwelundu
http://thenationonlineng.net/police-uncover-baby-factory-arrest-couple-lagos/
lalasticlala
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by pyyxxaro: 9:08pm
I don't even know what to say
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by thesicilian: 9:09pm
Oga o
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:16pm
Binta and Adeola Adebayo - owners of this factory?
Tell me another lie.... Ifeanyi and Ngozi Nwachukwu you meant
8 Likes
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Tolumiide: 9:47pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:Is this what your capacity can offer? And you will be blaming Buhari for dividing us.
15 Likes
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:58pm
Tolumiide:
I agree....My condolences.
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by donAlvan: 10:13pm
I forgive, but I also learn a lesson.
I won't hate you, but I'll get close enough for you to hurt me again.
I can't let my forgivenes become a foolishness.
...
Glad to be back.
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Iruobean(m): 10:25pm
H
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by bobokeshington: 10:25pm
what do people gain from illegalitie? I always Wonder??
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by conductorh2: 10:25pm
The couple – Adeola and Binta Adebayo – were arrested on Sunday between 6:10 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Ikeja following a tip off from a journalist.Yoluba moozlems
10 Likes
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by DjAndroid: 10:25pm
I think say na only IPod yutes dey do baby factory
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by medolab90(m): 10:26pm
Binta brought adebayo Into this
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by link2ok22: 10:27pm
Ok
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Liftedhands: 10:27pm
When the society stops putting unnecessary pressure on childless couples this nonsense will stop.
Supply is fed by demand... Those buying are not ghost! and the funny thing is as sellers have been known to majorly come from a particular tribe, the buyers cut across the whole nation.
May God help us not to Reproduce with our blood due to this menace.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Hotzone(m): 10:27pm
Buhari, u pushed people to desperate means of survival!!!!
Buhari, the worst president in the world!!!!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by pol23: 10:27pm
Naija and craziness.
The suffering Don reach the next level....my people dey do anything for the Raba.
1 Like
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by kaycyor: 10:28pm
Buhari syndrome.... Bad luck
1 Like
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by jchioma: 10:29pm
Afonja don join baby factory bizness？ Skull mining no pay again？ Chai Buhari no try o.
6 Likes
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by bobokeshington: 10:29pm
Tolumiide:
don't fault him, they yav used his brain to do tenten
1 Like
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by bobokeshington: 10:30pm
jchioma:
will you shut your dirty trap
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by PenisCaP: 10:31pm
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Pharaoh001(f): 10:32pm
They fall my hand.
The practice could be an incite from IPobs
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Nigga44: 10:32pm
Afojass taking over every crime business in naija.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by conductorh2: 10:32pm
bobokeshington:Is it your trap? Why is it paining your cone head?
7 Likes
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by hotdealz(m): 10:32pm
CuteAndel24:Wow! You are so beautiful
Marry me na
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by yeyerolling: 10:33pm
I only came to check name of area. Na ejigbo or ikotun e must be
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by stuffs4me(m): 10:33pm
Those are not their real names.
Yeegbos trying to use Yoruba and Hausa names to cover their tracks and evade suspicion.
Its very common among Yeegbos.. Even in European counties, Yeegbos adopt fake Cameroonian or Ghanian names to escape police scrutiny.
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Bullhari007(m): 10:33pm
famine is just chasing sophisticated AFONJALISTIC vultures out of their hideouts... hunger full west TUFIAKWA
2 Likes
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by pweshboi(m): 10:33pm
noooooooo NCAN were disappointed tonight
5 Likes
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by kings09(m): 10:35pm
They must be SW ipob
|Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by abike12(f): 10:36pm
wicked people
Nigerian Flies From JFK To LA With Fake ID / PHOTO: Lagos Driver Has Sex With Polytechnic Student, Posts Unclad Photos Online / Woman Bites Off Man's Testicles
Viewing this topic: Udstar(m), Torosk1(m), Romzii, 4reala(m), ClintonNzedimma(m), Anybodie, kennethokey15(m), Aquariann, itslyrix, mastertunji(m), apakoso2020, Joepase(m), oluwilson, irenmwinfo(m), Rasky1(m), Bello5772, difference5050, abimbolabolaw(m), alabosian(m), immunno(m), segun1987(m), Scholar8200(m), olagabriel26, stecman, Mrluv(m), RZArecta2(m), KushLyon(m), dharrey2012, GGirll(f), sadiktofa(m), Diatec, cheryvmak, JUBSAM(m), sotall(m), colejnr1, meekah, Abfinest007(m), OneCorner, Trending101, TonyRoland(m), Jimbadly, Slim987(m), carbon1224(m), deity, KhadLokun, kazeemmuka(m), ERICOPLC(m), Oluwatobiology(m), MrMoney007, CLIQBOY(m), stonefaze, IamJames, ojuikwu, africandollar, Chipappii(m), sherrylo, Francishez(m) and 82 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17