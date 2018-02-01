₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,956,204 members, 4,067,627 topics. Date: Monday, 05 February 2018 at 11:25 PM

Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) (7629 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Islie: 9:07pm
Posted By: Precious Igbonwelundu




A couple has been arrested in Lagos for allegedly operating a baby factory.

The couple – Adeola and Binta Adebayo – were arrested on Sunday between 6:10 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Ikeja following a tip off from a journalist.

According to state Police Commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, the suspects usually harboured young pregnant women at their 1, Treasure Palace Close, off Hand of Fair Bus Stop, Ikotun-Igando Road residence.

Imohimi said the suspects usually sold the children after the young women had been delivered of the babies without the mothers’ consent.

The police commissioner said: “They harboured young pregnant girls until they are delivered of their babies after which these babies are taken from them and sold without the consent of the young mothers.

“During the raid, three young women were rescued. They were – Favour Osikwemeh, 19, (six months pregnant), Precious Emmanuel, 27, (seven months pregnant), and Onome Oputi, 25, (nine months pregnant).

“The victims will be handed over to National Agency for the Prohibition in Persons (NAPTIP) for care while the couple will be handed over for possible prosecution.”

Speaking to journalists, Osikweme said a friend of hers, Lepa, introduced her to the place.

She said: “I was not told it is a baby factory. I was staying with my friend called Lepa when she told me that her place is too small and offered to take me where I will be delivered of my child.

“I have been there since December last year. The woman told my mum that I am working with her but we didn’t negotiate about payment for my child.”

Emmanuel said she was worried after getting pregnant for a foreigner and was introduced to the baby factory by her sister.

“My sister took me to the woman after I was impregnated by a foreigner. The woman then promised to settle me as soon as I was delivered of my baby,” she said.

However, the couple denied the allegation, insisting that they were only assisting the women, who in-turn helped them with their business.

Binta, who also gave her name as Nene Okoro, claimed that one of the three women was her daughter-in-law, who has lived with them for over four years.

She said: “We are not running any baby factory. I have never sold any baby. Two of the three women only help me with my business. I sell wholesale drinks and they assist me.

“The other woman is my daughter-in-law, who has been living with us for over four years. If I sold babies, how come I didn’t sell my two grandchildren she had earlier.

“I believe some neigbours we have land dispute with are trying to frame my husband and I. I am from Abia State but my husband is Yoruba. We are innocent.”


http://thenationonlineng.net/police-uncover-baby-factory-arrest-couple-lagos/


lalasticlala
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by pyyxxaro: 9:08pm
I don't even know what to say angry
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by thesicilian: 9:09pm
Oga o
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:16pm
Binta and Adeola Adebayo - owners of this factory?

Tell me another lie.... Ifeanyi and Ngozi Nwachukwu you meant grin

8 Likes

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Tolumiide: 9:47pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:
Binta and Adeola Adebayo - owners of this factory?

Tell me another lie.... Ifeanyi and Ngozi Nwachukwu you meant grin
Is this what your capacity can offer? And you will be blaming Buhari for dividing us.

15 Likes

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by AdolfHitlerxXx: 9:58pm
Tolumiide:
tolumiide to his useless fagg0t father: Is this what your capacity can offer? And you will be blaming Buhari for dividing us.

I agree....My condolences.

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by donAlvan: 10:13pm
I forgive, but I also learn a lesson.
I won't hate you, but I'll get close enough for you to hurt me again.
I can't let my forgivenes become a foolishness.
...
Glad to be back.
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Iruobean(m): 10:25pm
H
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by bobokeshington: 10:25pm
what do people gain from illegalitie? I always Wonder??
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by conductorh2: 10:25pm
The couple – Adeola and Binta Adebayo – were arrested on Sunday between 6:10 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Ikeja following a tip off from a journalist.
Yoluba moozlems cheesy cheesy

10 Likes

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by DjAndroid: 10:25pm
I think say na only IPod yutes dey do baby factory
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by medolab90(m): 10:26pm
Binta brought adebayo Into this undecided
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by link2ok22: 10:27pm
Ok
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Liftedhands: 10:27pm
When the society stops putting unnecessary pressure on childless couples this nonsense will stop.

Supply is fed by demand... Those buying are not ghost! and the funny thing is as sellers have been known to majorly come from a particular tribe, the buyers cut across the whole nation.

May God help us not to Reproduce with our blood due to this menace.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Hotzone(m): 10:27pm
Buhari, u pushed people to desperate means of survival!!!!
Buhari, the worst president in the world!!!!!!!!!

1 Like

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by pol23: 10:27pm
Naija and craziness.
The suffering Don reach the next level....my people dey do anything for the Raba.

1 Like

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by kaycyor: 10:28pm
Buhari syndrome.... Bad luck

1 Like

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by jchioma: 10:29pm
Afonja don join baby factory bizness？ Skull mining no pay again？ Chai Buhari no try o.

6 Likes

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by bobokeshington: 10:29pm
Tolumiide:
Is this what your capacity can offer? And you will be blaming Buhari for dividing us.

don't fault him, they yav used his brain to do tenten

1 Like

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by bobokeshington: 10:30pm
jchioma:
Afonja

will you shut your dirty trap
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by PenisCaP: 10:31pm
undecided
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Pharaoh001(f): 10:32pm
They fall my hand. sad

The practice could be an incite from IPobs
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Nigga44: 10:32pm
Afojass taking over every crime business in naija.

2 Likes

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by conductorh2: 10:32pm
bobokeshington:



will you shut your dirty trap
Is it your trap? Why is it paining your cone head? cheesy

7 Likes

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by hotdealz(m): 10:32pm
CuteAndel24:
Things people do for money
Wow! You are so beautiful shocked
Marry me na
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by yeyerolling: 10:33pm
I only came to check name of area. Na ejigbo or ikotun e must be
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by stuffs4me(m): 10:33pm
Those are not their real names.

Yeegbos trying to use Yoruba and Hausa names to cover their tracks and evade suspicion.

Its very common among Yeegbos.. Even in European counties, Yeegbos adopt fake Cameroonian or Ghanian names to escape police scrutiny.


Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by Bullhari007(m): 10:33pm
famine is just chasing sophisticated AFONJALISTIC vultures out of their hideouts... hunger full west TUFIAKWA

2 Likes

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by pweshboi(m): 10:33pm
noooooooo NCAN were disappointed tonight

5 Likes

Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by kings09(m): 10:35pm
They must be SW ipob
Re: Police Uncover Baby Factory, Arrest Couple In Lagos (pic) by abike12(f): 10:36pm
wicked people

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigerian Flies From JFK To LA With Fake ID / PHOTO: Lagos Driver Has Sex With Polytechnic Student, Posts Unclad Photos Online / Woman Bites Off Man's Testicles

Viewing this topic: Udstar(m), Torosk1(m), Romzii, 4reala(m), ClintonNzedimma(m), Anybodie, kennethokey15(m), Aquariann, itslyrix, mastertunji(m), apakoso2020, Joepase(m), oluwilson, irenmwinfo(m), Rasky1(m), Bello5772, difference5050, abimbolabolaw(m), alabosian(m), immunno(m), segun1987(m), Scholar8200(m), olagabriel26, stecman, Mrluv(m), RZArecta2(m), KushLyon(m), dharrey2012, GGirll(f), sadiktofa(m), Diatec, cheryvmak, JUBSAM(m), sotall(m), colejnr1, meekah, Abfinest007(m), OneCorner, Trending101, TonyRoland(m), Jimbadly, Slim987(m), carbon1224(m), deity, KhadLokun, kazeemmuka(m), ERICOPLC(m), Oluwatobiology(m), MrMoney007, CLIQBOY(m), stonefaze, IamJames, ojuikwu, africandollar, Chipappii(m), sherrylo, Francishez(m) and 82 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.