|Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by LifeDrama: 11:52pm On Feb 05
Controversial On Air Personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to the news Bishop David Oyedepo’s $40million Bombardier Challenger Private jet parked at his Dominion Hangar at Lagos Airport.
Convener of the Freethesheeple movement and leader of the Free Nation took to his Instagram page.
He wrote: "Nigeria just overthrew India, according to worldpoverty.io by having the largest number of people living in extreme poverty. India, despite her population at 1.3billion still has less poor people than we have and we are only 194 million. If this private jet spirituality makes sense to you, It doesn't make sense to me!
The greatest commandment Jesus gave us was to love our neighbors as ourselves..
How can you claim to love your neighbor as yourself when you send a bus to pick your neigbor, while you ride a $40million dollar jet?
They tell us to obey Malachi.... how can you obey Malachi and disobey Jesus? Are you a Malachian or a Christian? ~FRZ
#FreeTheSheeple"
https://www.instagram.com/p/Be1IMrMH8Y0
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/05/daddy-freeze-reacts-to-bishop-oyedepos-40m-private/
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by donstan18(m): 7:34am
-Private jet that won't follow you when you die, is that one a private property?
-Private jet that's always causing problem on media, is that one private property?
They should keep fighting over private jet, the most important thing is that God gave us our own free PRIVATE PART that's making us happy and following us around all the time , PRIVATE PART is best private property God gave us, because the taste and enjoyment is the different , and the different is in the taste
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by MiyettiAllah: 10:23am
Xx
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by Scholarsticchai: 10:23am
this guy no dey tire
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by zulex880: 10:23am
Buhari is an uncircumcised bloody mentally r*tarded he Goat
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by salbis(m): 10:23am
I thought this guy once said he has collection of wrist watches worth 32 million naira. Let him sell off those stuffs and share the proceeds to the poor around him and beyond. It's a sole responsibility for every human to love their neighbor irrespective of being man of God or son of God. Any pastor, Imam, Babalawo, Judge, Journalist, Yahoo boys, Politician etc that manipulate their victims for self aggrandizement would definitely face the wrath of God. You are dissipating too much of your energy on clergies, please reserve some for your family, career and probably your government.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by rxmusa(m): 10:23am
Hmmm
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by peripepe(m): 10:23am
lol
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by BruncleZuma: 10:23am
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by Pubichairs(m): 10:24am
I hate seeing news about this guy
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by peripepe(m): 10:24am
MiyettiAllah:space booker spotted
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by Efficient5: 10:24am
Actually i don't know what to say, I think most people are in my category...
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by modelmike7(m): 10:24am
How can a man talks so much?!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by Amirullaha(m): 10:24am
How can I book space
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by Acidosis(m): 10:24am
Control your jealousy freeze
What you have written up there is the lamest lines I've ever seen since this jet controversy began.
The man said he has been riding private jet before you went to school so what more do you want to hear?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by Timoleon(m): 10:25am
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by klassykute(m): 10:25am
If this fool of a freez has the money to buy a PJ he will. Oyedepo has helped alot in nigeria, go check his community. He so into charity. You dont have to show ur charity on TV. Freez is a hypocrite.. check the car he drives and the house he stayes. Why has he not given out his car to help the poor. If he is so obsessed with men of God he is also a man of God like he calls himself. Mk he also use he influnce for charity
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by jaymejate(m): 10:26am
Daddy Freeze, Pls Just Kip Quiet Already. Ur President and Past Thieves De There, U No Tok O, u de yab pastors cos they get pas u. where u de when they are suffering. bastar.d , Recieve Sense Abeg.
i can't support ur stupidity anymore
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by kinzation(m): 10:26am
Finally....chemical reaction by daddy freeze... someone should help me with that Jacob Zuma pics
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by kuntash: 10:26am
This guy has started robbing himself in, his attacks seem to be way out of line day in day out..
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by MiyettiAllah: 10:26am
peripepe:
Cattle colony booker, please note that.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by OrestesDante(m): 10:26am
☣ ☠
∆ This guy will just wound himself ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by Benjom(m): 10:27am
The reactant ga..
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by Odessey(m): 10:27am
death is not d end. its just d beginning
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by SweetyZinta(f): 10:27am
Daddy Freeze giving these men sleepless nights since 1500AD
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by Andrewgame42: 10:27am
Y'all make fun of pastors and churches straight to their face and even mock testimonies.... But cannot go to a native doctors shrine and make fun of the gods
I still wonder why,??
So am conducting a social experiment, am in ph now buh will be going to ile ife in two weeks , I need a volunteer the closer you re to the west the better, I'll pay ur transport and feeding and I'll give u 50k(which is probably more than what u earn in a month) all u have to do is mock IFA in a shrine , then you can go back home with ur money , you don't even have to stay in ile ife for more than 1 hour!!
Thanks
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by Collyno82(m): 10:27am
He might be correct
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by slimpoppa(m): 10:28am
Hmm!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar by ennysuccess(m): 10:28am
