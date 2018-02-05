Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Daddy Freeze Reacts To Bishop Oyedepo’s $40m Private Jet Parked At His Hangar (11971 Views)

Convener of the Freethesheeple movement and leader of the Free Nation took to his Instagram page.



He wrote: "Nigeria just overthrew India, according to worldpoverty.io by having the largest number of people living in extreme poverty. India, despite her population at 1.3billion still has less poor people than we have and we are only 194 million. If this private jet spirituality makes sense to you, It doesn't make sense to me!

The greatest commandment Jesus gave us was to love our neighbors as ourselves..

How can you claim to love your neighbor as yourself when you send a bus to pick your neigbor, while you ride a $40million dollar jet?

They tell us to obey Malachi.... how can you obey Malachi and disobey Jesus? Are you a Malachian or a Christian? ~FRZ

#FreeTheSheeple"



this guy no dey tire this guy no dey tire 5 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is an uncircumcised bloody mentally r*tarded he Goat 20 Likes 2 Shares

I thought this guy once said he has collection of wrist watches worth 32 million naira. Let him sell off those stuffs and share the proceeds to the poor around him and beyond. It's a sole responsibility for every human to love their neighbor irrespective of being man of God or son of God. Any pastor, Imam, Babalawo, Judge, Journalist, Yahoo boys, Politician etc that manipulate their victims for self aggrandizement would definitely face the wrath of God. You are dissipating too much of your energy on clergies, please reserve some for your family, career and probably your government. 14 Likes 2 Shares

I hate seeing news about this guy 11 Likes

Actually i don't know what to say, I think most people are in my category...

How can a man talks so much?! 11 Likes 1 Share

Control your jealousy freeze





What you have written up there is the lamest lines I've ever seen since this jet controversy began.





The man said he has been riding private jet before you went to school so what more do you want to hear? 19 Likes 1 Share

If this fool of a freez has the money to buy a PJ he will. Oyedepo has helped alot in nigeria, go check his community. He so into charity. You dont have to show ur charity on TV. Freez is a hypocrite.. check the car he drives and the house he stayes. Why has he not given out his car to help the poor. If he is so obsessed with men of God he is also a man of God like he calls himself. Mk he also use he influnce for charity 28 Likes

Daddy Freeze, Pls Just Kip Quiet Already. Ur President and Past Thieves De There, U No Tok O, u de yab pastors cos they get pas u. where u de when they are suffering. bastar.d , Recieve Sense Abeg.

i can't support ur stupidity anymore 16 Likes

This guy has started robbing himself in, his attacks seem to be way out of line day in day out.. 6 Likes

Daddy Freeze giving these men sleepless nights since 1500AD 5 Likes

Y'all make fun of pastors and churches straight to their face and even mock testimonies.... But cannot go to a native doctors shrine and make fun of the gods

I still wonder why,??



So am conducting a social experiment, am in ph now buh will be going to ile ife in two weeks , I need a volunteer the closer you re to the west the better, I'll pay ur transport and feeding and I'll give u 50k(which is probably more than what u earn in a month) all u have to do is mock IFA in a shrine , then you can go back home with ur money , you don't even have to stay in ile ife for more than 1 hour!!

Thanks 7 Likes

He might be correct