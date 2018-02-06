₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by emma321(m): 7:33am
A female student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, identified simply as Happiness, has been found dead with her private parts and other organs removed by men suspected to be Yahoo boys (Internet fraudsters).
https://punchng.com/delta-poly-student-killed-organs-missing/
See More Graphic Photos In Earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/4329375/student-delta-polytechnic-ozoro-killed
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by emma321(m): 7:34am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by AntiWailer: 7:35am
Stop trying to reap from where u did not sow.
There is dignity in Labour.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by taylor88(m): 7:35am
[img][/img]
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by hisgrace090: 7:40am
All that glisters are not gold.
2 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Torg77: 7:59am
Fake news
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by OrestesDante(m): 9:11am
☣ ☠
∆ Organ Harvest for Rituals. Lord have mercy.
Money is the root of all evil ∆
☣ ☠
4 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by 1clickng(f): 9:13am
Torg77:
Also saw it in dailypsot this morning, read news young man
17 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by 1clickng(f): 9:13am
hisgrace090:God help our girls
3 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by MuyiRano(m): 10:42am
RIP.
Anyways I'm plus one today.
14 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Slaye: 10:43am
Lol
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by pocohantas(f): 10:43am
Expected...
Every Nigerian lady is dating a yahoo boy.
5 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by fpeter(f): 10:43am
OrestesDante:
Not money but the Love of money....
12 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by judecares1: 10:44am
THAT IS WHAT U WILL SEE/GET WHEN U DATE YAHOO BOYS
DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY IS BEEN DOMINATED BY YAHOO BOYS
5 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by dayleke(m): 10:45am
Getting too much o
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by empressteemah06(f): 10:45am
They would never hear
3 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by HausaOverlord: 10:45am
Slaye:Bro how is this funny to u
2 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by sotall(m): 10:45am
Ok
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by jaymejate(m): 10:45am
Do Us Wey Be Gentle Guys Hustling Purely, U No Gree. See Now Ur Private Part Don Suffer Am. Even Ur Public Part No Escape
1 Like
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by midehi2(f): 10:46am
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by okonja(m): 10:46am
Might just be that killed by a random ritualist and not the alleged Gee boy `
2 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by nairalanduseles: 10:46am
Nigerians are so gullible they will believe anything
2 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Yinxies(f): 10:46am
pocohantas:
Are you dating one?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Ekiseme(m): 10:47am
It's a pity
1 Like
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by princeking2(m): 10:47am
It is well.
I believe we can hustle and build our wealth without shedding blood.
Stop ritual now.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Slaye: 10:48am
HausaOverlord:
Lol I' am not sure but I guess it's because of what someone commented here, more like soul harvesters.
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by princeking2(m): 10:49am
jaymejate:No mind them. Finally, dem go cry pass.
I salute the good ones sha.
3 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by pocohantas(f): 10:49am
Yinxies:
If I die now, the news will be that I am dating one na...
1 Like
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Jaytecq(m): 10:49am
OrestesDante:
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by hoygift: 10:50am
Yahoo boys don suffer, fly go pass them go say na yahoo boys nawao... Some old ritualists still dey o, no be only boys the do this things,
But then Wetin consign boys... RIP dear its not written in anybody's face so let's be careful
6 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Reelmii: 10:50am
AntiWailer:na today, please stop advicing them, they have been hearing it since even before Adam eat d forbidden friut, dog wey go lost no go hear hunter whistle, I only feel for her parents
2 Likes
|Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by narorose(f): 10:51am
What is happening?all dis are signs of d end time cos d rate at which pple are becoming wicked and desperate is really getting out of hand.May her soul rest in peace and a big lesson to all dis girls who likes flamboyance
14 Nestoil Staff Kidnapped In Rivers State / Kidnapped Epe Pupils: Parents Hold Thanksgiving, Share Testimonies / 11 Suspected Cultists Arrested In Nasarawa
