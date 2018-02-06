Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) (12702 Views)

A female student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, identified simply as Happiness, has been found dead with her private parts and other organs removed by men suspected to be Yahoo boys (Internet fraudsters).



The student, who was said to be a new student, had been declared missing on January 25, 2017, after leaving her hostel to celebrate her birthday with some male friends at a popular bar in Ozoro, the administrative headquarters of the Isoko North Local Government Area.





Our correspondent gathered that the victim had left her apartment that Thursday with her mobile phone and had promised to return after the birthday party.



She never returned alive.



PUNCH Metro learnt that her remains were discovered in an open space close to a secondary school along Owhelogbo Road in Ozoro, with one of her breasts, eyes, heart and private parts removed by her killers.



A friend of the deceased’s roommate, who did not want to be identified, told our correspondent on Monday that the Science and Laboratory Technology National Diploma I student was dating one of the Yahoo boys.



The source said, “When her roommate didn’t see her around 7pm on the day she went for the party, she called to know her whereabouts and she (Happiness) said she was in Oleh and would soon return home.



“Her roommate called repeatedly around 9pm, but her number didn’t connect. The same thing happened the following day. It was at that point that the roommate raised the alarm that she was missing.



“Family members and friends had been searching for her until last Friday when her mutilated body was found along Owhelogbo Road.”



A hostel mate, who also confirmed the incident, said the deceased’s roommate had been arrested by men of the Delta State Police Command for interrogation.







The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Boniface Ogarayan, could not been reached for comment, as his two telephone lines indicated that they were not available.



Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, said he had not been briefed on the killing as of the time of filing this report.

https://punchng.com/delta-poly-student-killed-organs-missing/



See More Graphic Photos In Earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/4329375/student-delta-polytechnic-ozoro-killed

Lalasticlala

Stop trying to reap from where u did not sow.



There is dignity in Labour.

All that glisters are not gold. 2 Likes

Fake news





∆ Organ Harvest for Rituals. Lord have mercy.



Money is the root of all evil ∆







Torg77:

Fake news

Also saw it in dailypsot this morning, read news young man

hisgrace090:

All that glisters are not gold. God help our girls

RIP.

RIP.

Anyways I'm plus one today.

Lol



Every Nigerian lady is dating a yahoo boy. Expected...Every Nigerian lady is dating a yahoo boy. 5 Likes

OrestesDante:





∆ Organ Harvest for Rituals. Lord have mercy.



Money is the root of all evil ∆



Not money but the Love of money....

THAT IS WHAT U WILL SEE/GET WHEN U DATE YAHOO BOYS



DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY IS BEEN DOMINATED BY YAHOO BOYS 5 Likes

Getting too much o

They would never hear 3 Likes

Slaye:

Bro how is this funny to u

Ok

Do Us Wey Be Gentle Guys Hustling Purely, U No Gree. See Now Ur Private Part Don Suffer Am. Even Ur Public Part No Escape 1 Like

` Might just be that killed by a random ritualist and not the alleged Gee boy 2 Likes

Nigerians are so gullible they will believe anything 2 Likes

pocohantas:

Expected...

Every Nigerian lady is dating a yahoo boy.

Are you dating one?

It's a pity 1 Like

It is well.

I believe we can hustle and build our wealth without shedding blood.

Stop ritual now. 2 Likes 1 Share

HausaOverlord:



Bro how is this funny to u



Lol I' am not sure but I guess it's because of what someone commented here, more like soul harvesters. Lol I' am not sure but I guess it's because of what someone commented here, more like soul harvesters.

jaymejate:

Do Us Wey Be Gentle Guys Hustling Purely, U No Gree. See Now Ur Private Part Don Suffer Am. Even Ur Public Part No Escape No mind them. Finally, dem go cry pass.

No mind them. Finally, dem go cry pass.

I salute the good ones sha.

Yinxies:





Are you dating one?

If I die now, the news will be that I am dating one na... If I die now, the news will be that I am dating one na... 1 Like

OrestesDante:





∆ Organ Harvest for Rituals. Lord have mercy.



[b]The LOVE OF Money is the root of all evil ∆ [/b]







Yahoo boys don suffer, fly go pass them go say na yahoo boys nawao... Some old ritualists still dey o, no be only boys the do this things,



But then Wetin consign boys... RIP dear its not written in anybody's face so let's be careful 6 Likes

AntiWailer:

Stop trying to reap from where u did not sow.



na today, please stop advicing them, they have been hearing it since even before Adam eat d forbidden friut, dog wey go lost no go hear hunter whistle, I only feel for her parents