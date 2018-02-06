₦airaland Forum

Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic)

Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by emma321(m): 7:33am
A female student of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, identified simply as Happiness, has been found dead with her private parts and other organs removed by men suspected to be Yahoo boys (Internet fraudsters).

The student, who was said to be a new student, had been declared missing on January 25, 2017, after leaving her hostel to celebrate her birthday with some male friends at a popular bar in Ozoro, the administrative headquarters of the Isoko North Local Government Area.


Our correspondent gathered that the victim had left her apartment that Thursday with her mobile phone and had promised to return after the birthday party.

She never returned alive.

PUNCH Metro learnt that her remains were discovered in an open space close to a secondary school along Owhelogbo Road in Ozoro, with one of her breasts, eyes, heart and private parts removed by her killers.

A friend of the deceased’s roommate, who did not want to be identified, told our correspondent on Monday that the Science and Laboratory Technology National Diploma I student was dating one of the Yahoo boys.

The source said, “When her roommate didn’t see her around 7pm on the day she went for the party, she called to know her whereabouts and she (Happiness) said she was in Oleh and would soon return home.

“Her roommate called repeatedly around 9pm, but her number didn’t connect. The same thing happened the following day. It was at that point that the roommate raised the alarm that she was missing.

“Family members and friends had been searching for her until last Friday when her mutilated body was found along Owhelogbo Road.”

A hostel mate, who also confirmed the incident, said the deceased’s roommate had been arrested by men of the Delta State Police Command for interrogation.



The Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr. Boniface Ogarayan, could not been reached for comment, as his two telephone lines indicated that they were not available.

Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, said he had not been briefed on the killing as of the time of filing this report.

https://punchng.com/delta-poly-student-killed-organs-missing/

See More Graphic Photos In Earlier thread http://www.nairaland.com/4329375/student-delta-polytechnic-ozoro-killed

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by emma321(m): 7:34am
Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by AntiWailer: 7:35am
Stop trying to reap from where u did not sow.

There is dignity in Labour.

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by taylor88(m): 7:35am
Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by hisgrace090: 7:40am
All that glisters are not gold.

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Torg77: 7:59am
Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by OrestesDante(m): 9:11am
Organ Harvest for Rituals. Lord have mercy.

Money is the root of all evil



Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by 1clickng(f): 9:13am
Also saw it in dailypsot this morning, read news young man

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by 1clickng(f): 9:13am
God help our girls

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by MuyiRano(m): 10:42am
Anyways I'm plus one today.

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Slaye: 10:43am
Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by pocohantas(f): 10:43am
Expected... undecided
Every Nigerian lady is dating a yahoo boy.

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by fpeter(f): 10:43am
Organ Harvest for Rituals. Lord have mercy.

Money is the root of all evil

Not money but the Love of money....

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by judecares1: 10:44am
THAT IS WHAT U WILL SEE/GET WHEN U DATE YAHOO BOYS

DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY IS BEEN DOMINATED BY YAHOO BOYS

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by dayleke(m): 10:45am
Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by empressteemah06(f): 10:45am
They would never hear

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by HausaOverlord: 10:45am
Bro how is this funny to u

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by sotall(m): 10:45am
Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by jaymejate(m): 10:45am
Do Us Wey Be Gentle Guys Hustling Purely, U No Gree. See Now Ur Private Part Don Suffer Am. Even Ur Public Part No Escape

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by midehi2(f): 10:46am
Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by okonja(m): 10:46am
Might just be that killed by a random ritualist and not the alleged Gee boy lipsrsealed undecided`

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by nairalanduseles: 10:46am
Nigerians are so gullible they will believe anything

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Yinxies(f): 10:46am
Every Nigerian lady is dating a yahoo boy.

Are you dating one?

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Ekiseme(m): 10:47am
It's a pity

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by princeking2(m): 10:47am
It is well.
I believe we can hustle and build our wealth without shedding blood.
Stop ritual now.

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Slaye: 10:48am
Lol I' am not sure but I guess it's because of what someone commented here, more like soul harvesters.

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by princeking2(m): 10:49am
No mind them. Finally, dem go cry pass.
I salute the good ones sha.

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by pocohantas(f): 10:49am
If I die now, the news will be that I am dating one na... angry

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Jaytecq(m): 10:49am
Organ Harvest for Rituals. Lord have mercy.

[b]The LOVE OF Money is the root of all evil ∆ [/b]



Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by hoygift: 10:50am
Yahoo boys don suffer, fly go pass them go say na yahoo boys nawao... Some old ritualists still dey o, no be only boys the do this things,

But then Wetin consign boys... RIP dear its not written in anybody's face so let's be careful

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by Reelmii: 10:50am
na today, please stop advicing them, they have been hearing it since even before Adam eat d forbidden friut, dog wey go lost no go hear hunter whistle, I only feel for her parents

Re: Yahoo Boy Kills Delta Polytechnic Ozoro Student, Cut Her Private Parts (Graphic) by narorose(f): 10:51am
What is happening?all dis are signs of d end time cos d rate at which pple are becoming wicked and desperate is really getting out of hand.May her soul rest in peace and a big lesson to all dis girls who likes flamboyance

