₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,956,434 members, 4,068,445 topics. Date: Tuesday, 06 February 2018 at 11:31 AM

Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos (6707 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Joelsblog(m): 9:26am
Celebrity TV Presenter/Host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu is a happy husband today after he took to Instagram to wish his beloved wife a Happy Anniversary.


To celebrate their anniversary she shared a photo of both of them sharing a perfect kiss, happiness in marriage is all that matters after all..

However some fans has warned Ebuka Uchendu to keep his marriage off social media or will suffer the same fate as his friend, Banky W.


Abeg help me ask Ebuka which one is mumu button?

News by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/ebuka-obi-uchendu-celebrates-2yrs-anniversary-with-wife-shares-new-photos/

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Joelsblog(m): 9:27am
Question of The Day: If All Nigerian Men were gay, what would happen to their wife's and gf's? (funniest Answer wins Airtime) - https://joelsblog.com.ng/question-of-the-day-if-all-nigerian-men-were-gay-what-will-happen-to-their-wives-and-gfs-funniest-answer-wins-airtime/


Exclusive: Man attempts to cut off head of virgin Mary statue out of frustration -
https://joelsblog.com.ng/photo-man-attempts-to-cut-off-head-of-virgin-mary-statue-out-of-frustration/

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Amirullaha(m): 10:36am
Why the wickedness this morning op
You create topic and still claim FTC...
diaisGod o...
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 10:37am
CONGRATULATIONS
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by loveisgoody: 10:37am
Keep pressing until infinity

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by vicoloni(m): 10:37am
Ebuks ma nigger. As a celeb your life is in the public eye. You'll be reminded of this love speech the day you mess up. Remember that always.

Congratulations

2 Likes

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Jozzy1063: 10:37am
So funny. Mumu indeed
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Profcamsey(m): 10:37am
Congrats to Ebuka's but...
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by mamatayour(f): 10:37am
Happy anniversary Mr Alagbada grin grin

1 Like

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Postrendy(f): 10:38am
Funny ebuka
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by nairalanduseles: 10:38am
abeg make this local champion go siddon .......naija celeberity wey no get benz .....yeye dey smell

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:38am
Only wise men appreciate and take good care of their wives.

1 Like

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by LasGidiOwner: 10:38am
Ebuka my guy. I was at his wedding at Neni in 2016.

God bless your marriage brother.
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by biacan(f): 10:38am
He's too handsome for that girl undecided oh I forgot that he's a gold digger cause her dad is rolling in billions cool

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by fpeter(f): 10:38am
everything na advert for ebuka.

1 Like

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by ChiefSweetus: 10:39am
LasGidiOwner:
Ebuka my guy. I was at his wedding at Neni in 2016.

God bless your marriage brother.
When will someone dickride you like this? At 33, you are still famzing.. someone that doesn't send you sad when will you make your nephews proud? sad

2 Likes

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by hshhhss: 10:39am

1 Like

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by biacan(f): 10:39am
LasGidiOwner:
Ebuka my guy. I was at his wedding at Neni in 2016.

God bless your marriage brother.
Who ask you cool

1 Like

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by MiyettiAllah: 10:39am
xxxxx

1 Like

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by free2ryhme: 10:39am
Joelsblog:
Celebrity TV Presenter/Host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu is a happy husband today after he took to Instagram to wish his beloved wife a Happy Anniversary.


To celebrate their anniversary she shared a photo of both of them sharing a perfect kiss, happiness in marriage is all that matters after all..

However some fans has warned Ebuka Uchendu to keep his marriage off social media or will suffer the same fate as his friend, Banky W.


Abeg help me ask Ebuka which one is mumu button?

News by Joelsblog: https://joelsblog.com.ng/ebuka-obi-uchendu-celebrates-2yrs-anniversary-with-wife-shares-new-photos/
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by free2ryhme: 10:40am
MiyettiAllah:
xxxxx

There is no grazing colony on nairaland

stay away angry

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by ManFromJos: 10:42am
nairalanduseles:
abeg make this local champion go siddon .......naija celeberity wey no get benz .....yeye dey smell
Hin no get benz, but hin agbada price na the price of ur papa house, shop and car rent.. cos i knw say ur palee no get shishi

1 Like

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by MuyiRano(m): 10:42am
Seun I'm plus one today and I never receive alert from u o.
Happy birthday to me

3 Likes

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by princeking2(m): 10:43am
hshhhss:
Wetin happen? Mind yourself. embarassed
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Justbeingreal(m): 10:43am
cool
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Justbeingreal(m): 10:43am
cool
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by ukehnonny(m): 10:43am
cool
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by sisipelebe(f): 10:44am
biacan:
He's too handsome for that girl undecided oh I forgot that he's a gold digger cause her dad is rolling in billions cool
so na you be the best option?

2 Likes

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by nairalanduseles: 10:45am
ManFromJos:

Hin no get benz, but hin agbada price na the price of ur papa house, shop and car rent.. cos i knw say ur palee no get shishi

poor man lol na u dem fit wash ......his agbada can not cost over $1000
if u live in a developed country and work u make that times 2 in a week
broke ass lol

1 Like

Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by enemmo(f): 10:49am
I see you Ebuka.


Happy birthday to your wife plus advert for her new business.

Confam Hustler.
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by MiyettiAllah: 10:50am
free2ryhme:


There is no grazing colony on nairaland

stay away angry



You must have forgotten we own Nigeria or anything with ‘Naira’ in it.

Let me remind you what one of our leaders, Ahmadu Bello, said in the 60s:

The new nation called Nigeria should be an estate of our great grandfather Othman Dan Fodio. We must ruthlessly prevent a change of power. We use the minorities in the north as willing tools and the south as a conquered territory and never allow them to rule over us and never allow them to have control over their future.


Again, what were you saying?
Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by free2ryhme: 10:52am
MiyettiAllah:


You must have forgotten we own Nigeria or anything with ‘Naira’ in it.

Let me remind you what one of our leaders, Ahmadu Bello, said in the 60s:




Again, what were you saying?



you own Nigeria and majority of your people leave in the bush

useless comment

(0) (1) (Reply)

Nigeria Model Onyinye Dominica Odili Shows Off Hot Bikini Body / At My Sister's Wedding: Caption This Photo / Nigerian Girls Take Pictures In The WEIRDEST Places And Poses (PHOTOS)

Viewing this topic: Adenipexy, wasiuk2(m), Slymonster(m), tee10, paulchucks, rejoice25seun, julitoch, peacettw(f), Harbay0101(m), Joelsblog(m), passion247(f), Andrepayne1, puregrace, Onyeedum(m), OoshaRe, general4gety(m), ikevictor22(m), estilo(f), kalaro(m), abcharlly, mandysmum, kingheart(m), mikool007(m), octus2008(m), Hilux101, polite2(m), Luckyomon(m), jaybase4(m), Mimo1(m), phemswag, mummiesgirl, yakub45, Phatil(f), Birikiti, steventonel2815(m), Akposb(m), Aaaalexxx, hyxt05(m), abayskia(m), sulexrio, ensign(m), Unstoppableymx(m), waistbead, Cashbae(f), AIUkpai(m), TrueSenator(m), hydrazone, tonyeverready(m) and 81 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.