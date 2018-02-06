₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Joelsblog(m): 9:26am
Celebrity TV Presenter/Host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu is a happy husband today after he took to Instagram to wish his beloved wife a Happy Anniversary.
To celebrate their anniversary she shared a photo of both of them sharing a perfect kiss, happiness in marriage is all that matters after all..
However some fans has warned Ebuka Uchendu to keep his marriage off social media or will suffer the same fate as his friend, Banky W.
Abeg help me ask Ebuka which one is mumu button?
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Joelsblog(m): 9:27am
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Amirullaha(m): 10:36am
Why the wickedness this morning op
You create topic and still claim FTC...
diaisGod o...
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 10:37am
CONGRATULATIONS
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by loveisgoody: 10:37am
Keep pressing until infinity
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by vicoloni(m): 10:37am
Ebuks ma nigger. As a celeb your life is in the public eye. You'll be reminded of this love speech the day you mess up. Remember that always.
Congratulations
2 Likes
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Jozzy1063: 10:37am
So funny. Mumu indeed
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Profcamsey(m): 10:37am
Congrats to Ebuka's but...
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by mamatayour(f): 10:37am
Happy anniversary Mr Alagbada
1 Like
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Postrendy(f): 10:38am
Funny ebuka
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by nairalanduseles: 10:38am
abeg make this local champion go siddon .......naija celeberity wey no get benz .....yeye dey smell
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:38am
Only wise men appreciate and take good care of their wives.
1 Like
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by LasGidiOwner: 10:38am
Ebuka my guy. I was at his wedding at Neni in 2016.
God bless your marriage brother.
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by biacan(f): 10:38am
He's too handsome for that girl oh I forgot that he's a gold digger cause her dad is rolling in billions
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by fpeter(f): 10:38am
everything na advert for ebuka.
1 Like
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by ChiefSweetus: 10:39am
LasGidiOwner:When will someone dickride you like this? At 33, you are still famzing.. someone that doesn't send you when will you make your nephews proud?
2 Likes
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by hshhhss: 10:39am
1 Like
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by biacan(f): 10:39am
LasGidiOwner:Who ask you
1 Like
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by MiyettiAllah: 10:39am
xxxxx
1 Like
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by free2ryhme: 10:39am
Joelsblog:
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by free2ryhme: 10:40am
MiyettiAllah:
There is no grazing colony on nairaland
stay away
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by ManFromJos: 10:42am
nairalanduseles:Hin no get benz, but hin agbada price na the price of ur papa house, shop and car rent.. cos i knw say ur palee no get shishi
1 Like
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by MuyiRano(m): 10:42am
Seun I'm plus one today and I never receive alert from u o.
Happy birthday to me
3 Likes
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by princeking2(m): 10:43am
hshhhss:Wetin happen? Mind yourself.
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Justbeingreal(m): 10:43am
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by Justbeingreal(m): 10:43am
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by ukehnonny(m): 10:43am
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by sisipelebe(f): 10:44am
biacan:so na you be the best option?
2 Likes
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by nairalanduseles: 10:45am
ManFromJos:
poor man lol na u dem fit wash ......his agbada can not cost over $1000
if u live in a developed country and work u make that times 2 in a week
broke ass lol
1 Like
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by enemmo(f): 10:49am
I see you Ebuka.
Happy birthday to your wife plus advert for her new business.
Confam Hustler.
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by MiyettiAllah: 10:50am
free2ryhme:
You must have forgotten we own Nigeria or anything with ‘Naira’ in it.
Let me remind you what one of our leaders, Ahmadu Bello, said in the 60s:
The new nation called Nigeria should be an estate of our great grandfather Othman Dan Fodio. We must ruthlessly prevent a change of power. We use the minorities in the north as willing tools and the south as a conquered territory and never allow them to rule over us and never allow them to have control over their future.
Again, what were you saying?
|Re: Ebuka Uchendu Celebrate 2yrs Anniversary With wife In New Photos by free2ryhme: 10:52am
MiyettiAllah:
you own Nigeria and majority of your people leave in the bush
useless comment
