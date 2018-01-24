₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by mrkunlex: 8:03am
*IMMORALITY IN OUR LIVING ROOM: THE BIG
BROTHER NAIJA SHOW.*
```There's a notorious programme currently going on
called THE BIG BROTHER NAIJA. The winner of this
notorious show is expected to walk away with a
whopping N25 million and a breathtaking car. All that
is required to win this show is to be Live with a
bunch of fellow crazy, irresponsible people, do all
sorts of immoral things, and you're the winner.
Next thing, you're called a celebrity, winning big
advertisement contracts and becoming the face of
multinational companies.
If only there could be an educating version of this
programme. If only they could house some intelligent
people in like manner and make them compete for
similar prizes. But, no! Our people do not encourage
sanity. Our society promotes evil over good,
indecency over decency, immorality over morality,
and ungodliness over godliness.
The best in Mathematics competitions will go home
with either a carton of cowbell milk or Indomie
noodles, ridiculous stipends and laughable prizes. Yet
these morons in BBN will earn millions for coming to
suck breasts, speak thrash, display nudity, and get
under the sheets on International TVs.
Our rich individuals, companies and corporate
organisations will spend huge sums of money
sponsoring dirty shows like BBN and Beauty Pageants
where they will enthrone satanic activities, display
nudity, molest our under aged girls, and make them
win on bottom power rather than on real beauty and
brains. Can anyone forget the Anambra State born
Chidinma Okeke saga in a hurry?
What a wasted generation! What a time! How do we
raise, nurture and produce the next Chike Obis,
Chinua Achebes, Wole Soyinkas, Cyril stover, Apostle
olatunde Adekunle, and yes, P.O.C. Akorefes?
What foundation are we laying for coming
generations? What message of hope and legacy are
we leaving behind? What epistle are we sending to
the future to testify to it that the past made some
level of contributions. Is Immorality the legacy we
really want to hand down to the next generation?
Are we not losing our minds?
Let all people of goodwill come together and raise
alarm against this dirty programme. Let us all with
one voice and in unison say, "We've had enough of
this nonsense." Let us blow the trumpet in Zion and
declare war on these encouragers of evil tendencies
and promoters of these demonic programmes
targeted at our highly impressionable youths. We
should see that this programme is replaced with a
more intelligent and educative programme.
Nigeria is broke morally and financially, yet the
sponsors are wasting millions of Naira on a highly
immoral programme. Please what is the lesson that
one can learn from this Big Brother show? What can
our YOUTHS pick from it? I know this kind of write up
doesn't get many shares. But if we keep quiet, then
we are silent conspirators.
So share. Share until a thought process is provoked in
the heart of everyone and we can stand up to say,
Enough of this nonsense."```
*SAY NO TO IMMORALITY* God help us.
source: facebook
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by Ghnaija(m): 8:15am
But the issue be say person go just sit down watch people 24hrs. Excuse me to say but the person is nothing less than a security watching CCTV camera
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by ikemesit4477: 9:19am
am watching bb naija now! Call police or come and beat me am in my house!
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by Annnonymous: 11:29am
THE FIRST BBN THREAD IN NAIRALAND THAT MAKES SENSE
Atleast derailers will leave this one alone
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by Fukafuka: 11:29am
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by dubolog: 11:30am
ikemesit4477:
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by TRADELYN: 11:30am
Everybody is complaining about the show...
Who then watches porn online?
Hypocrites everywhere.
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by timidapsin(m): 11:30am
The show is actually trash
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by Nairalandmentor(m): 11:30am
I can't seem to understand the importance of this show to Nigerians. What does it promote?
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by holatin(m): 11:31am
the stupid programme no vex me reach how people defend it when u call it rubbish.
don't know why any right thinking human will leave his or her life to watch others makes believe ones.
mtchewww
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by BEENUEL: 11:32am
Seems the mod that was paid by BBNaija is on Night shift
By noon, you can't see topics like this mount FP
If Naija youths get sense well ehn
They will be using BBNaija hashtag to Torment BUHARI.
E.g
Tobi is such a cute guy...... All the house mates are mad.
BUHARI you are not forgotten
#bbnaija
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by HauteReel: 11:32am
Rubbish show. Nigeria is developing backwards. <<
BBN followers are just h.orny self-righteous people using BBN as cover for their love of porn.
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by magiki(m): 11:32am
I don't know what this show (bb9ja) is all about. Someone should please enlighten me
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by Useless9jagirls: 11:32am
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by GreenArrow1: 11:32am
Rubbish show for dull people.
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by Tman66(m): 11:32am
Irau, rubbish
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by Slymonster(m): 11:32am
Did they force you to watch it..Rubbish
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by mikegeo(m): 11:32am
I support the motion
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by mainkendo: 11:32am
I guess there is talent for everything. And who told you that intelligent people don't benefit from varying things.
All the scholarships worth billions provided yearly are for who .Those with nudity?
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by dominique(f): 11:32am
Continue drinking panadol for other people's headache, one day one day you go dey alright
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by BiafranBushBoy: 11:32am
Lol.
With the level of frustration in this country, entertainment sells.
People are fustrated , jobless, angry.
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by alexistaiwo: 11:33am
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by akabike11: 11:33am
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by XCLUX(m): 11:34am
MUMU show
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by Nairalandmentor(m): 11:34am
ikemesit4477:
Has it made you any better? Get a job.
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by Temidayo9(m): 11:34am
Everyone cannot be the same... If you don't like BBN channel , tune in to Emmanuel TV or Dove TV, . Nigerian with hypocrisy. Everyone has right to life, be you Holly or evil.
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by mustafa006: 11:35am
No well mannered or morally sound person will participate in tha bbn
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by mayorkyzo: 11:35am
If you don't like the show,you can decide to block it on your decoder...one man's meat is another man's poison...
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by dami444xxx: 11:35am
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by salvation101(f): 11:35am
That show promotes laziness and Moral bankruptcy..
|Re: Immorality In Our Living Room: The Big Brother Naija Show by Checked86: 11:36am
this is somebody's business, they are not forcing you to watch it either. just term it po3n and move on. there are thousands of channels to choose from, unless you do not have authority over your remote control. do not act as if it government's agency. they are not forcing you. allow people do their business oooooooooooooooooooo. go blame govt. If you do not like them, why are you advertising them by writing about them? what has your opinion done to change the way Nigerian govt rubbish our collective resources? and you think it is bbnaija u wan to change?
Easy Process / Chloe Movie / Big Love
