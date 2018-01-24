

BROTHER NAIJA SHOW.*



```There's a notorious programme currently going on

called THE BIG BROTHER NAIJA. The winner of this

notorious show is expected to walk away with a

whopping N25 million and a breathtaking car. All that

is required to win this show is to be Live with a

bunch of fellow crazy, irresponsible people, do all

sorts of immoral things, and you're the winner.

Next thing, you're called a celebrity, winning big

advertisement contracts and becoming the face of

multinational companies.



If only there could be an educating version of this

programme. If only they could house some intelligent

people in like manner and make them compete for

similar prizes. But, no! Our people do not encourage

sanity. Our society promotes evil over good,

indecency over decency, immorality over morality,

and ungodliness over godliness.



The best in Mathematics competitions will go home

with either a carton of cowbell milk or Indomie

noodles, ridiculous stipends and laughable prizes. Yet

these morons in BBN will earn millions for coming to

suck breasts, speak thrash, display nudity, and get

under the sheets on International TVs.



Our rich individuals, companies and corporate

organisations will spend huge sums of money

sponsoring dirty shows like BBN and Beauty Pageants

where they will enthrone satanic activities, display

nudity, molest our under aged girls, and make them

win on bottom power rather than on real beauty and

brains. Can anyone forget the Anambra State born

Chidinma Okeke saga in a hurry?



What a wasted generation! What a time! How do we

raise, nurture and produce the next Chike Obis,

Chinua Achebes, Wole Soyinkas, Cyril stover, Apostle

olatunde Adekunle, and yes, P.O.C. Akorefes ?

What foundation are we laying for coming

generations? What message of hope and legacy are

we leaving behind? What epistle are we sending to

the future to testify to it that the past made some

level of contributions. Is Immorality the legacy we

really want to hand down to the next generation?

Are we not losing our minds?



Let all people of goodwill come together and raise

alarm against this dirty programme. Let us all with

one voice and in unison say, "We've had enough of

this nonsense." Let us blow the trumpet in Zion and

declare war on these encouragers of evil tendencies

and promoters of these demonic programmes

targeted at our highly impressionable youths. We

should see that this programme is replaced with a

more intelligent and educative programme.



Nigeria is broke morally and financially, yet the

sponsors are wasting millions of Naira on a highly

immoral programme. Please what is the lesson that

one can learn from this Big Brother show? What can

our YOUTHS pick from it? I know this kind of write up

doesn't get many shares. But if we keep quiet, then

we are silent conspirators.



So share. Share until a thought process is provoked in

the heart of everyone and we can stand up to say,

Enough of this nonsense."```



*SAY NO TO IMMORALITY* God help us.



source: *IMMORALITY IN OUR LIVING ROOM: THE BIGBROTHER NAIJA SHOW.*```There's a notorious programme currently going oncalled THE BIG BROTHER NAIJA. The winner of thisnotorious show is expected to walk away with awhopping N25 million and a breathtaking car. All thatis required to win this show is to be Live with abunch of fellow crazy, irresponsible people, do allsorts of immoral things, and you're the winner.Next thing, you're called a celebrity, winning bigadvertisement contracts and becoming the face ofmultinational companies.If only there could be an educating version of thisprogramme. If only they could house some intelligentpeople in like manner and make them compete forsimilar prizes. But, no! Our people do not encouragesanity. Our society promotes evil over good,indecency over decency, immorality over morality,and ungodliness over godliness.The best in Mathematics competitions will go homewith either a carton of cowbell milk or Indomienoodles, ridiculous stipends and laughable prizes. Yetthese morons in BBN will earn millions for coming tosuck breasts, speak thrash, display nudity, and getunder the sheets on International TVs.Our rich individuals, companies and corporateorganisations will spend huge sums of moneysponsoring dirty shows like BBN and Beauty Pageantswhere they will enthrone satanic activities, displaynudity, molest our under aged girls, and make themwin on bottom power rather than on real beauty andbrains. Can anyone forget the Anambra State bornChidinma Okeke saga in a hurry?What a wasted generation! What a time! How do weraise, nurture and produce the next Chike Obis,Chinua Achebes, Wole Soyinkas, Cyril stover, Apostleolatunde Adekunle, and yes, P.O.C. AkorefesWhat foundation are we laying for cominggenerations? What message of hope and legacy arewe leaving behind? What epistle are we sending tothe future to testify to it that the past made somelevel of contributions. Is Immorality the legacy wereally want to hand down to the next generation?Are we not losing our minds?Let all people of goodwill come together and raisealarm against this dirty programme. Let us all withone voice and in unison say, "We've had enough ofthis nonsense." Let us blow the trumpet in Zion anddeclare war on these encouragers of evil tendenciesand promoters of these demonic programmestargeted at our highly impressionable youths. Weshould see that this programme is replaced with amore intelligent and educative programme.Nigeria is broke morally and financially, yet thesponsors are wasting millions of Naira on a highlyimmoral programme. Please what is the lesson thatone can learn from this Big Brother show? What canour YOUTHS pick from it? I know this kind of write updoesn't get many shares. But if we keep quiet, thenwe are silent conspirators.So share. Share until a thought process is provoked inthe heart of everyone and we can stand up to say,Enough of this nonsense."```*SAY NO TO IMMORALITY* God help us.source: facebook 19 Likes 5 Shares