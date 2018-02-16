₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 9:24pm
The Akwa Ibom state police has arrested 16 suspected cult members during their meeting in Uyo. On the 21st January, 2018, on a tip-off, through a text message received on a suspect’s phone in custody under investigation which read: “Greetings sir, with due respect the trench town will sit out today @ Hero’s World Hotel, Itu road, by 7pm – Sheriff”.
On the receipt of the information, Operatives from the police command swung into action and cordon the premises of the said Hotel and arrested the following suspects: -
1. Edidiong Asuquo John ‘m’ aged 30 yrs
2. Udoh, Ndiponkeabasi ‘m’ aged 24 yrs
3. Akpan, uduakobong Moses ‘m’ aged 20 yrs
4. Hillary Enobong Akpan ‘m’ aged 24 yrs
5. Sixtus Sylvanus umanah ‘m’ aged 24 yrs
6. Vincent Sylvester Effiong ‘m’ aged 30 yrs
7. Itohowo Amos Ekpo ‘m’ aged 28 yrs
8. Christian Effiong Effiong ‘m’ aged 22 yrs
9. Frank Bassey Jacob ‘m’ aged 28 yrs
10. Daniel Victor Ukpong ‘m’ aged 32 yrs
11. Precious John Etuk ‘m’ aged 29 yrs
12. Victor Moses Okon ‘m’ aged 18 yrs
13. Ubong Anthony Basil ‘m’ aged 24 yrs
14. Amaraegbu Chimezie ‘m’ aged 23 yrs
15. Edidiong John Assan ‘m’ aged 29 yrs
16. Archibong Okon a.k.a “Kiwi” ‘m’ aged 35 yrs
Who are natives of various villages and Local Government Areas of the State. Further investigation revealed that, two suspects detained in the cell received information on their phones, inviting them for the “KLAN KULUS KLUB” (K.K.K) meeting on 21st January, 2018 at Hero’s World Hotel and Bar, located along Ikpa Road by Itu Road, Uyo.
The eighteen (18) suspects arrested in connection to the case confessed being members of “KLAN KULUS KLUB” (K.K.K) and one locally made revolver pistol was recovered.
POLICE ARRESTED 7 SUSPECTS OVER CHILD TRAFFICKING
On 20th January, 2018, through a credible intelligence, one Eno Archibong Emah ‘f' of ikot Eman Itam in Itu L. G. Area who gave birth to a baby boy on 12th November, 2017 conspired with one Emmanuel Akpabio Okon ‘m’ and Emem Asuquo Okon ‘f’ and sold the one-month old child to one Kate ‘f’ (surname and address unknown) of Aba, Abia State at the cost of four hundred thousand naira (N 400,000.00). Operatives of Akwa Ibom State Command monitored and promptly arrested the mother of the child who later led the Operatives to the arrest of other accomplices in the illicit trade. They are: Utibe Sunday John ‘m’, Imo Ime Udoetuk ‘m’, Friday John Amiang ‘m’ and Uwana Ime ‘f’ who all confessed to the crime and their individual roles in the offence, including how the proceeds where shared amongst themselves. Culprits were arraigned in court to serve as deterrent to others.
POLICE NABBED 4 ARMED ROBBERY SYNDICATE
Following an intensive patrol by Operatives of Akwa Ibom State Police Command. On 27th January, 2018 at about 0130hrs, three young men, one Otobong Emmanuel Elijah ‘m’, Amos Cosmos Ukofia ‘m’ and Umoren John Michael ‘m’ all of Uniuyo permanent site, stopped the team along Nwanaiba Road by Stanbic IBTC Bank and informed them that they were robbed at gun point by occupants of one XTERA jeep. Base on the strength of the information, the team swung into action and gave the robbers in the XTERA jeep a hot chase to IBB road, by Nigerian Christian Institute (NCI) where one of the hoodlums name withheld hang at the door of their vehicle and exchanged firing with the Police, during the incident, sustained gun shot and fell from the vehicle while others drove off.
He was arrested and eighteen thousand, eight hundred and thirty naira (N18,830.00) only was recovered from him. On 31st January, 2018 while on intensive patrol at about 0300hrs, the Nissan XTERA jeep was sighted at Mobil Filling Station, Oron Road by Uruan Street, Uyo with four (4) occupants; one Daniel Ubong Harrison ‘m’, Ekemini Udo Effiom ‘m’, Udeme-Obong Bassey ‘m’, and Joseph Eno Eduok ‘m’ who were the fleeing hoodlums of the said robbery at Nwanaiba, relaxing in the said vehicle, all of them were arrested and recovered one Nissan XTERA JEEP, on instant searched, extra number plate that was used during the robbery operation on the 27th of February, 2018 was recovered in the pigeonhole of the XTERA jeep.
During investigation, suspects confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court.
DSP ODIKO MacDON
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
AKWA IBOM STATE.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/16-suspected-cultists-arrested-meeting-akwa-ibom-state-photo.html
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by BoneBlogger(m): 9:24pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by Kylekent59: 9:33pm
Babes dem sef dey join cult
Make I dey prepare my visa ooo.
Copenhagen on my mind. I must play for brondby FC
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by subtlemee(f): 9:38pm
I just wonder what people gain from cultism, a guy that use to wash my clothes at itiam bus stop got beheaded in this clash....
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by Homeboiy: 9:42pm
Akwa ibom dey learn for where Benin dey
Not up to 30 minutes ago someone was shot at AROSA junction
See me dey run for my life
In the last 2weeks
7 people has been killed within my side
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by FreddyKruger: 10:04pm
Homeboiy:And yet herdsmen still dey run shows for benin there.
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by Homeboiy: 10:07pm
FreddyKruger:
Herdsmen don't attack people in Benin but people in other parts of edo state
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by BruncleZuma: 10:19pm
Good going...but those people too few to be the names listed nah.
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by Nltaliban(m): 10:19pm
Cultism is evil
Say no to Cultism
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by Moving4: 10:20pm
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by Moving4: 10:21pm
Ok
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by Enemyofpeace: 10:22pm
Na wa o
We sincerely apologise for the intense heat all over the world . This is due to the general maintenance going on in Hell Fire. This maintenance is imperative to accommodate more Nigerian politicians when the world eventually ends. We sincerely regret any inconveniences this may have caused.
Sign
Angel Gabriel
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by biacan(f): 10:23pm
They should release those women biko..... they were just coming back from their runz business
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by ibkgab001: 10:24pm
Ahoha
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by AishaBuhari: 10:25pm
They will never mention the names of looters in this manner - Reason why corruption will never depart from Nigerians
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by sushieater: 10:27pm
How can a sane Black Man have anything to do with KKK , like seriously?. Good riddance! Bunch of ignorant Oafs.
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by evexx1(f): 10:35pm
Wasted lives. Smh!
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by Pharaoh001(f): 10:40pm
poo country...all of them are ipobs.
them no get good news..
I loath living with them!
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by Y0ruba: 10:41pm
Bleep
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by obrakaneey(m): 10:48pm
nothing weak me reach to hear say klu klux klan dey naija....
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by mustafa006: 10:48pm
southern Nigeria and cultist are like 5&6
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by obrakaneey(m): 10:50pm
sushieater:bros the ignorance is Epic
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by FreddyKruger: 10:53pm
Homeboiy:More or less the point. Why don't those benin gangsters go kill some herdsmen like they do in your side. I believe iguelaba/oben communities in edo state are not miles away from the capital.
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by FreddyKruger: 10:56pm
mustafa006:Northern nigeria and bokoharam/foolani herdsmen terrorists, polio, lassa fever, meningitis and almajiri are like bread and butter.
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by Feminas: 11:04pm
Tired of killing everywhere
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by Ejyksneh: 11:08pm
play with which leg? Perhaps the 3rd leg in between ur laps
Kylekent59:
|Re: Cultists Arrested During Meeting In Akwa Ibom, Other Criminals Paraded.Photo by Glowstone: 11:19pm
subtlemee:What's d guy name seems I know him
