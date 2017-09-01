₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by dainformant(m): 2:36pm
Here are photos from the Ongoing Parade of hardened Criminals, Armed Robbers and Kidnappers with machine guns, AK47 and all kind of assorted weapons being displayed at Imo State Police Command Owerri, Imo state. The parade was led by the Commissioner of police, CP Chris Okey Ezike...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/hardened-criminals-paraded-imo-state-different-assorted-weapons-photos.html
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by madridguy(m): 2:37pm
BSS members trying to raise money for the leader of pigs and idiots.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by sarrki(m): 2:39pm
Nah Buhari coz am
3 Likes
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by dainformant(m): 2:39pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by sarrki(m): 2:40pm
Dem know get Name
Op please let's know their names
4 Likes
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by sarrki(m): 2:41pm
madridguy:
Like this ones
Ever ready ever dogged
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by madridguy(m): 2:42pm
pepper dem gang
sarrki:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by madridguy(m): 2:43pm
Buratai boys will wipe away every pigs and idiots within 5 minutes. Buratai, please give me better magazine, I want to Purge
sarrki:
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by Evablizin(f): 2:43pm
sarrki:yes nah buhari coz am
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by smilingface(m): 2:45pm
madridguy:you're just too foolish...which animal eat your brain..the pigs and idiots are those ritualist caught in ondo state.
6 Likes
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by stcool(m): 3:19pm
Nigeria Police self...is it just those two guys that own all those weapons
2 Likes
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by Generalkaycee(m): 3:20pm
When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw.
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by DickDastardLION(m): 3:20pm
Ok, the two excited little urchins running riot above me .... una father don land! Oya behave or ...
1 Like
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by oluwatymylehyn(m): 3:20pm
End time indeed
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by laffwitmi: 3:20pm
See their flat head
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by takenadoh: 3:21pm
Crimanland Lala pushing all this to FP hmm
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by boy16(m): 3:21pm
so those toys are assorted weapons
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by free2ryhme: 3:22pm
dainformant:
Crime does not pay
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by Naijalabel(m): 3:22pm
IPOB
1 Like
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by Mike008(m): 3:22pm
What's the idea behind parading "criminals"? I thought it was only for purposes of identification.
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by Saadallah26(m): 3:22pm
Are they Going to fight BOKO-HARAM?Are they Going to fight BOKO-HARAM?Are they Going to fight BOKO-HARAM?
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by lightblazingnow(m): 3:22pm
No one can serve two masters
It simply means you are one person and you do not have two heads. You can only bow to one and not to two masters. Most people think they are smart when they tries to manipulate their way into serving two masters, no dear, you are actually deceiving your own self and not another. If indeed the other whom you call your master has eyes to see he'd see that your loyalty is in doubt.
It speaks of total integrity, pure devotion and commitment to duty from the servant. One of things you need to realise that the Holy Bible is building you up to receive what is rightfully yours. All things are yours legally, but can only be transferred to you when you must have grown up. A heir as long as he is a child isn't different from a servant until the time appointed by his father for adoption.
Adoption in the sense that, the crowning of his maturedship, a day of graduation as you have it when you are under any course of study. In life you are supposed to understand that life is the biggest teacher, which takes you higher than any appointed teacher could be able to reach. Life takes you on.
Develop the right attitude to service as you study to show yourself approved a workman who is ready for greater detail. You do not have two faces to look. Be focus at what you have been appointed to do and stop looking around.
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by Florblu(f): 3:22pm
See our SUPPOSED boyfriends
1 Like
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by free2ryhme: 3:23pm
sarrki:
why be say na so so old men dey do this job for east
where are the young and agile boys
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by Olu20090: 3:23pm
Afonjas sending all Igbo crimes to Front page.. Who are you people fooling? With all the crimes in the crime section perpetrated by Afonjas. SMH
The OP is the same person as Sarrki.
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by jeeqaa7(m): 3:24pm
Okorocha no dey this picture? Y
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by emmabest2000(m): 3:24pm
They try to bury us , But they don't know that we're seeds .
1 Share
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by brainpulse: 3:25pm
Criminality is the main work and worth of the potopotor republic of pigs & idiots. The discovered pump actions were imported for their trades.
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by CaptainGOOD: 3:25pm
Hmm
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by Danny287(m): 3:25pm
Nemesis
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by columbus007(m): 3:26pm
and yet they are clamouring to get their biafra as a country with these sets
|Re: Hardened Criminals Paraded In Imo State With Different Assorted Weapons. Photos by 1stCitizen: 3:26pm
These 2 old men will die when they hear the sound of Artillery weapons
