No one can serve two masters







It simply means you are one person and you do not have two heads. You can only bow to one and not to two masters. Most people think they are smart when they tries to manipulate their way into serving two masters, no dear, you are actually deceiving your own self and not another. If indeed the other whom you call your master has eyes to see he'd see that your loyalty is in doubt.



It speaks of total integrity, pure devotion and commitment to duty from the servant. One of things you need to realise that the Holy Bible is building you up to receive what is rightfully yours. All things are yours legally, but can only be transferred to you when you must have grown up. A heir as long as he is a child isn't different from a servant until the time appointed by his father for adoption.



Adoption in the sense that, the crowning of his maturedship, a day of graduation as you have it when you are under any course of study. In life you are supposed to understand that life is the biggest teacher, which takes you higher than any appointed teacher could be able to reach. Life takes you on.



Develop the right attitude to service as you study to show yourself approved a workman who is ready for greater detail. You do not have two faces to look. Be focus at what you have been appointed to do and stop looking around.