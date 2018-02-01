₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by Tessyama1: 8:27am
Fashion designer Yomi Casual who recently welcomed a baby girl, Kahley Makun with his wife, Grace, had a naming ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, yesterday
The small in-house ceremony was attended by few family members and friends.
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by fajob: 9:38am
congrats
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by Alphasoar(m): 11:10am
Congratulations to them
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by joeboy397: 11:51am
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 11:52am
Welcome to this beautiful world Beautiful Angel
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by marvin904(m): 11:52am
why US..
CONGRATS ANYWAY
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by opeyemi2018: 11:53am
marvin904:
too much money.
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by fergieboy(m): 11:53am
joeboy397:Bad boy.. You go don collect card tire from fools
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by ifrosh: 11:54am
that guy go sabi knack wella,tru their face u shll knw them.
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by Donshemzy1234: 11:55am
Congratulations to all of them and most especially to the baby. Life is sweet in US.
Once i travel abroad I'm adding 'Retried Nigerian' to my bio.
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by kokoA(m): 11:55am
Hmm.. the marriage don reach nine months so? anyway, let me come and be going, it's ask I ask.
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by fabrestove: 11:56am
Just one and she's looking like this already?
Hmmm.
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by ify20084: 11:58am
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by seyigiggle: 11:59am
this is news worthy too? ok. I'm going to the rest room, please let it reach front page.
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by watchindelta(m): 12:01pm
d woman older than d guy
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by lacode123: 12:01pm
joeboy397:
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by Alejoas(f): 12:01pm
Congratulation!!!!!!!!!
Lucky Child!!!
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 12:03pm
Why in the u.s
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by mattrudy16: 12:06pm
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 12:07pm
Yomi Casual's beautiful Igbo wife is so cute.
|Re: Yomi Casual's Child's Naming Ceremony In The US (Photos) by lovingyouhun: 12:08pm
Which one is his wife biko, im confused
