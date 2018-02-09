₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by kabakaauu: 6:54pm On Feb 08
Matthew Wolff led the team that designed the new Super Eagles jerseys.
Nike on Wednesday, February 7 unveiled Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup jerseys to much acclaim on social media.
Leading the team that designed the jersey is Matthew Wolff who works for Nike. After the unveiling, he took to Twitter to say; “It was so much fun designing these World Cup 2018 pieces for Nigeria with the Nike team!”
These are fives things you should know about him.
1.Matthew Wolff is a graphic designer who currently works at Nike in New York City.
2. Matthew Wolff specialises in sports branding, logo and jersey design.
3. He grew up in Minneapolis, United States and London, United Kingdom. He attended Skidmore College, a private, independent liberal arts college in Saratoga, New York.
He also attended Parsons the New School for Design, a private art and design college in Manhattan, New York.
4. Before working at Nike, Wolff worked for the likes of IMG Colleges, Hypebeast and TV Land.
5. The Super Eagles World Cup jerseys are not his first job, he launched the visual identities of MLS side New York City FC where Frank Lampard and Italian legend Andrea Pirlo played before they retired. FIFA World Cup winner with Spain, David Villa still plays for New York City FC.
Wolff has also done works for Los Angeles FC and other numerous minor league and youth clubs.
Source: http://www.clintgist.com/matthew-wolff-designed-super-eagles-2018-world-cup-jerseys-id7956180-html/
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by Akerekoroabijawara(m): 7:07pm On Feb 08
Nice one
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by Habiodunz(m): 7:11pm On Feb 08
Wait is there no local that can do it
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by Coitus(f): 7:18pm On Feb 08
I'm waiting to buy my own Jersey next week
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by hakimi1974(m): 7:22pm On Feb 08
Habiodunz:oya nah. name one nigerian graphic art designer that works for nike.
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by ojun50(m): 7:31pm On Feb 08
Help us design guns that we will use to send Apc nd is leaders to daura
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by desreek9(f): 10:09pm On Feb 08
May more ideas fall on your brain Matt Wolff
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by Ezedon(m): 10:10pm On Feb 08
Will they carry the world cup
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by romelady(f): 10:10pm On Feb 08
the jersey is dope
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by bignero: 10:10pm On Feb 08
so no black man was capable?
black man na sorry be ya name?
and osewa come put am for front page....make we de shame small na
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by Desyner: 10:10pm On Feb 08
Naija things
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by Emily22(m): 10:10pm On Feb 08
Watz special about that jersey
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by Emily22(m): 10:11pm On Feb 08
I can do better than that
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by Flexherbal(m): 10:11pm On Feb 08
We wish them all the best in this forthcoming world cup.
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by Zabilon007(m): 10:11pm On Feb 08
.
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by stagger: 10:12pm On Feb 08
The away design looks too much like the 1994 design by Adidas. Hope there will be no lawsuits?
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by deafeyez: 10:12pm On Feb 08
Hope Herdsmen wont wear it with pride.
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:13pm On Feb 08
I Love The Design
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by ipobarecriminals: 10:14pm On Feb 08
dey design nonsense. NFA Don chop money
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:14pm On Feb 08
I actually like the design
It's cool
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:15pm On Feb 08
ipobarecriminals:
Show us the one you designed
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by Pidginwhisper: 10:15pm On Feb 08
Person design a fine jersey for dem for naija some months back wey better pass this one.. but dem settle for a White man design.
Sexybbstar Iwo da!
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by GreatUniben: 10:15pm On Feb 08
So no single designer for Naija abi? Dem carry common Jersey design go give oyibo man
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by beetown(m): 10:15pm On Feb 08
Does having the ugliest Jersey give free pass to round of sixteen??
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by juwoonn(m): 10:15pm On Feb 08
A local will do a better job. Naija and foreign made items sha
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by 2kris(m): 10:16pm On Feb 08
Op Were the jersey they self
Post it on nairaland jare
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by victorazy(m): 10:16pm On Feb 08
hakimi1974:
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by deeway200(m): 10:16pm On Feb 08
u can improve on the design
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by pweshboi(m): 10:16pm On Feb 08
so we don't have graphics designers in Nigeria again abi. cant we do our own design and give it to Nike to produce for us. only if the contract between them and NFF does not give room for that. no be only meet Matthew Wolff
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:16pm On Feb 08
All the best to the team in Russia.
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by yomibelle(f): 10:18pm On Feb 08
He should help design for DauraFC as well by the time we wud transfer buhari on a long season permanent loan move...d logo wud consist of a cow
|Re: Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys by darqly(m): 10:18pm On Feb 08
Habiodunz:
We would have to consider federal character in choosing the local.
Then the person's design must not identify with any particular region or religion, otherwise there would be complaints of marginalization.
So, No. No local can do it...
