Nike on Wednesday, February 7 unveiled Super Eagles 2018 FIFA World Cup jerseys to much acclaim on social media.



Leading the team that designed the jersey is Matthew Wolff who works for Nike. After the unveiling, he took to Twitter to say; “It was so much fun designing these World Cup 2018 pieces for Nigeria with the Nike team!”







These are fives things you should know about him.



1.Matthew Wolff is a graphic designer who currently works at Nike in New York City.



2. Matthew Wolff specialises in sports branding, logo and jersey design.



3. He grew up in Minneapolis, United States and London, United Kingdom. He attended Skidmore College, a private, independent liberal arts college in Saratoga, New York.







He also attended Parsons the New School for Design, a private art and design college in Manhattan, New York.



4. Before working at Nike, Wolff worked for the likes of IMG Colleges, Hypebeast and TV Land.



5. The Super Eagles World Cup jerseys are not his first job, he launched the visual identities of MLS side New York City FC where Frank Lampard and Italian legend Andrea Pirlo played before they retired. FIFA World Cup winner with Spain, David Villa still plays for New York City FC.



Wolff has also done works for Los Angeles FC and other numerous minor league and youth clubs.





Nice one

Wait is there no local that can do it 48 Likes 1 Share

I'm waiting to buy my own Jersey next week 90 Likes 6 Shares

Habiodunz:

Wait is there no local that can do it oya nah. name one nigerian graphic art designer that works for nike. oya nah. name one nigerian graphic art designer that works for nike. 16 Likes

Help us design guns that we will use to send Apc nd is leaders to daura 5 Likes 2 Shares

May more ideas fall on your brain Matt Wolff 1 Like 1 Share

Will they carry the world cup

the jersey is dope 1 Like





so no black man was capable?



black man na sorry be ya name?



and osewa come put am for front page....make we de shame small na so no black man was capable?black man na sorry be ya name?and osewa come put am for front page....make we de shame small na 3 Likes

Naija things

Watz special about that jersey 2 Likes 1 Share

I can do better than that 1 Like

We wish them all the best in this forthcoming world cup. 2 Likes

.

The away design looks too much like the 1994 design by Adidas. Hope there will be no lawsuits? 1 Like

Hope Herdsmen wont wear it with pride. 1 Like

I Love The Design

dey design nonsense. NFA Don chop money

I actually like the design





It's cool

ipobarecriminals:

dey design nonsense. NFA Don chop money

Show us the one you designed Show us the one you designed

Person design a fine jersey for dem for naija some months back wey better pass this one.. but dem settle for a White man design.





Sexybbstar Iwo da! 4 Likes

So no single designer for Naija abi? Dem carry common Jersey design go give oyibo man





Does having the ugliest Jersey give free pass to round of sixteen?? Does having the ugliest Jersey give free pass to round of sixteen?? 3 Likes

A local will do a better job. Naija and foreign made items sha

Op Were the jersey they self

Post it on nairaland jare

hakimi1974:

oya nah. name one nigerian graphic art designer that works for nike.



u can improve on the design

so we don't have graphics designers in Nigeria again abi. cant we do our own design and give it to Nike to produce for us. only if the contract between them and NFF does not give room for that. no be only meet Matthew Wolff 2 Likes 1 Share

All the best to the team in Russia.

He should help design for DauraFC as well by the time we wud transfer buhari on a long season permanent loan move...d logo wud consist of a cow 1 Like