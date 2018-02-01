



Biggie gave them a task to let out on what they all dislike about each other and they all went in deep. Check it out...





TOBI;

Nina: generally annoying

Leo: always shouting about his ambitions

Khloe: an ass/troublemaker

Cee: bully when it comes to food

Dee1: irresponsible, looks unkempt

Rico: playing it safe

Princess: really annoying

Anto: kissed 2boys in one night

Bambam: did not act bright about snitched

KB: acts reckless when drunk

Vandora: giving mixed signals

Alex: does not listen to others

Miracle: too quiet, helping Nina out too much

Teddy: farts too much

Angel: a demon, nobdy can use loo afta

Ahneeka: indecisive

Ifu: Aggressive

Lolu: dicey







NINA:

What Nina dislikes about HMs

Khloe, CeeC, Bambam: Annoying

Princess: talks like she owns the ground.

Rico: does not dislike anything about him.

Leo: too serious

KB: quick to anger

Vandora: ?!??

Miracle: TBD

Teddy: does not understand the way he talks

Alex: too playful





KHLOE:

What Khloe dislikes about HMs:

Tobi: not sure if he likes her

Nina: Shave all her hair off

Leo: pretending, playing it safe

CeeC: scary eyes

KB: annoying, pushes her too much

Rico: playing it too safe

Princess: american accent?!?

Vandora: two faced, not being real

Ifu: her body is annoying her, too flexible.

Ahneeka: confusing the men.

Lolu: picks on her.





CEE C;

Khloe: too vocal

Nina: inferiority complex

Dee1: faking being emotionless

Rico: feels weak around him

Princess: very judgemental

Anto: inconsistent

KB: lacks self control

Vandora: scripted, not being real

Alex: lacks boundaries

Miracle: weak man basically, will not criticize Nina for her.

Teddy: ?!??

Angel: intimidates her with his intelligence.

Bitto: faking it.

Lolu: gossips alot.

Ifu: dint care about anything.

Ahneeka: holding back alot.







LEO

Tobi: not flexible

Nina: annoying voice

Khloe: does not make sense

Cee C: does not like women

Dee1: Unserious

Rico: playing it too safe

Princess: feels larger than the rest

Anto: a player

Bambam: overly flirtatious

K-Brule: a party pooper

Vandora:showing true colors

Alex: low attention span

Miracle: too quiet. Who returns battery on two bars?!?

Teddy: dropping too many singles. Making us uncomfortable.

Angel: too rigid

Bitto: too dramatic

Lolu: moody

Ifu: insensitive

Ahneeka: might have a boyfriend. Too cunning







DEE ONE;

Tobi: HoH will not save you for long. Flaunting muscle in their faces.

Nina: takes things too personal

Leo: does not fit because too successful already

Khloe: biggest low self esteem issues in the house. Defensive!

CeeC: FAKE

Princess: drags fights on as part of strategy.

Anto: Wicked, bottles things up.

Bambam: too conscious of religious standing

KB: needs to grow up

Vandora: true colors will show..

Alex: too emotional

Miracle: too quiet, mouth odor?!?

Teddy: messes too much.

Angel: aggressive. Too uptight

Bitto: playing a game in this house. Cry baby! Pretending to have mental problems.

Lolu: tricky!

Ifu: taxing exercises, slow down.

Ahneeka: refused his advances.





RICO;

Tobi: stuck on CeeC

Nina: emotionally immature

Leo: sometimes shady! Choose betwen Khloe or Alex.

Khloe: lashes out all the time. Should pipe down.

CeeC: show other bros love too.

Dee1: harsh jokes!

Princess: feels nothing for her

Anto: only American in the house. Did not think through the KB kiss situation.

Bambam: not nice to him.

KB: he needs self control, keeps grudges.

Vandora: two faced.

Alex: takes things too personally.

Miracle: vain guy

Teddy: messes!!!

Teddy: take better care of Bambam, he is hurtin her feelings.

Angel: too aggressive.

Bitto: big baby, should be real.

Lolu: very shady, hiding alot.

Ifu: too aggressive, should act lady like.

Ahneeka: always push him side, opinionated.





PRINCESS;

Nina: low selfesteem

Leo: too serious.

Khloe: too competitive

CeeC: rude

Dee1: snitch

Rico: floating through the game

Anto: too quiet

Bambam: pick a struggle, two faced.

KB: man-up!

Vandora: superficial.

Alex: too unserious

Miracle: Narcissistic

#BBNaija







ANTO;

Nina: too slow

Leo: sleeps too much

Khloe: troublemaker

CeeC: princess complex

Dee1: too much jokes

Rico: playing it safe

Bambam: be yourself

KB: overly emotional

Vandora: does not lyk her raspy voice

Alex: likes to give it but cannot take it

What Anto dislikes about HMs:

Tobi: wants to be liked by everyone

Teddy: Stick to your girlfriend, dobt lead Bambam on.

Bitto: Exaggerates

Lolu: cannot listen

Ifu: irritating, abit fake

Ahneeka: cannot figure her out







BAM BAM;

Tobi: snitched on her!

Nina: overwhelmed by the energies of the ladies in the house.

Leo: not clicked with her, allergic to criticism.

CeeC: isolated herself from everybody else

Dee1: hiding behind his jokes

Rico: hiding behind sweetness

Princess: too self conscious, exaggerates things.

Anto: bottles things up.

KB: too insecure and sensitive.

Vandora: giving people superficial impressions.

Alex: gave her dress then later acted like she regretted doing it

Miracle: QUIET!

Teddy: Mutual respect is lacking, belittles her.

Angel: lodges himself on people/ Ahneeka basically.

Bitto: too dramatic, putting up a show, snakey.

Lolu: inconsistent and manipulative

Ifu: aggressive, not selfless

Ahneeka: not being real





VANDORA;



Tobi: too high standards for himself

Nina: playing dumb

Leo: sleeps too much

Khloe: impatient

CeeC: let everybody in

Dee1: hiding behind comedy

Rico: hiding emotions

Princess: silly on purpose

Anto: talk more

Bambam: free herself

Lolu: anger issues

Ahneeka: Boyfriend ?!??





ALEX;

What Alex dislikes about HMs:

Tobi: his love for CeeC clouding his judgement.

Nina: lazy, should open up to people.

Leo: makes her feel emotionally at risk in the house.

Khloe: very annoying, she could hit her.

CeeC: RUDE! and too possessive

Dee1: Unserious, too much comedy.

Rico: could be playing up to the cameras with his life stories.

Princess: dint like her from day1. insensitive.

Anto: has anger issues bottled up.

Bambam: scared for bambam, too sexual

KB: BIGGY SKIPPED

Vandora: BIGGY SKIPPED

Miracle: BIGGY SKIPPED

Teddy: Bambam is at risk around him. Bambam could be falling for him. Playing with her emotions.

Angel: Always arguing with her, TOO BOSSY

Bitto: Did not like him even before they enter plane to come to the house. too much cleaning and starting to complain about it, fat shames himself.

Lolu: smart but has anger issues.

Ifu: mean and does not care.

Ahneeka: too strategic...





MIRACLE:

[/b]Tobi: Too Emotional

Nina: Takes things too personally.

Leo: Did not trust him at first.

Khloe: aggressive

CeeC: aggressive as well.

Dee1: insults people covertly using jokes

Rico: has attitude issues against him

Princess: picks on Nina

Princess: also too loud in the kitchen.

Anto: sometimes aggressive.

Bambam: always wanting to carry first.

KB: misbehaving when high, jealous about Anto.

Vandora: displaying behavior that makes no sense

Alex: cuts conversations

Teddy: not bonded/clicked, snobbish, total snob

Angel: too bossy, showing off intellect

Bitto: scripted

Lolu: condescending

Ifu: was ignoring everybody till nominations now being friendly

Ahneeka: takes jokes too personal





[b]TEDDY A;



Tobi: As HOH, lets too much slide. Letting the alpha-males down.

Nina: Snobbed him at the airport, feeling like the finest girl but is not. super glued with miracle.

Leo: hyping his success, sleeps too much,

Khloe: short people complex

CeeC: Bossy, Head bitch in charge, super glued to Tobi

Dee1: too much jokes at people's expense

Rico: too much goody-2-shoes

Princess: needs to drop the attitude

Anto: too quiet. needs to be more open, analysing things alot.

Bambam: Not used to men like him.

KB: emotional, man-up

Vandora: worries too much about the boyfriend, too much flirting

Alex: does not believe in herself

Miracle: Vain, shy guy, free Nina abit.

Angel: too serious, intimidates other people.

Bitto: cry baby, pretending to be meek, be real.

Lolu: very sneaky.

Ifu: came across snobbish, after nomination playing nice.

Ahneeka: guard is up.







IFU ENNADA;



Khloe: The world does not revolve around you

CeeC: Vain, Mean face, Rude

Dee1: take it easy on the jokes

Rico: playing it safe

Princess: snobbish at times

Anto: feel free to express yourself

Bambam: forced sexy voice, judgemental

Tobi: Biggy skipped

Nina: Biggy skipped

Leo: Biggy skipped

KB: Needs man-up

Vandora: needs to come out of her shell

Alex: needs to apply filters, too opinionated

Miracle: not bonded, hiding his intelligence

Teddy: complimented not criticized

Angel: too forceful, needs to be right all the time

Bitto: Too dramatic

Lolu: has a temper, gossips

Ahneeka: could be cunning, not showing real self







BITTO;



Tobi: Samson's syndrome, has let Delilah makes him weak

Nina: slow to learn

Leo: wants to accomodate everybody

Khloe: scared of intelligence

CeeC: Is Delilah, does not mix with the women

Dee1: Hiding behind comedy

Rico: too much kitchen

Princess: too confrontational

Anto: closed encyclopedia

Bambam: needs to take a breather from Teddy

KB: does not love himself

Vandora: keep it real

Alex: needs to grow, drop the tomboy thing

Miracle: blank canvas, shallow in some topics

Teddy: An alpha-male who is not a gentleman

Angel: needs to take one step at a time

Lolu: superiority attitudes, believes own hype







LOLU;



Tobi: Not Siamese twins, detach from CeeC.

Nina: needs confidence.

Leo: comes across as anti social!

Khloe: stark raving mad!needs to be quieter

CeeC: world does not revolve around your bum, detach from Tobi, rude and uncouth

Dee1: grossly insensitive, find a balance between being funny and stupid.

Rico: playing mr. nice guy

Princess: exaggerates too much. would be more attractive if she was calmer.

Anto: closed up

Bambam: low confidence, more umph needed

K-Brule: Unaware of his amazingness, not confident

Vandora: needs to be more open to the boys, forget the boyfriend for now

Alex: too nice, too emotional, low attention span

Miracle: inconspicuous, needs to make his presence known

Teddy: imposing the alpha-male on everybody

Angel: hogs attention, stand offish

Bitto: too dramatic

Ifu: down playing her personality, needs to come out of her shell

Ahneeka: sleeps too much, too guarded







ANGEL;



Tobi: takes too long to mingle with others, needs to mix more

Biggy skipped Nina. Leo, Khloe, CeeC and Dee1

Rico: take the game too seriously

Princess: complains too much

Anto: needs to open up to people

Bambam: isolating him because of Teddy.

KB: low self esteem

Vandora: says stupid things

Alex: likes to be blunt but cannot receive bluntness back

Miracle: has sold his balls, playing it safe

Teddy: Accused him of rooster blocking, he should allow Bambam mix with the boys

Bitto: too much strategy, game play

Ifu: Was closed off

Lolu: has temper problems/ short fuse.

Ahneeka: Has met her in lagos, does not believe anything he says. the version she is playing here is not real. needs to open up abit.







AHNEEKA;

Tobi: Too attached to CeeC.

Nina: bad eyebrows.

Leo: analysing game too much.

Teddy: Feels too fresh, expects people to approach him for conversations, abusing the girls's attention.

Khloe: too volatile.

CeeC: aloof, nonchalant

Dee1: acts like he did her a favor by rejecting her.

Rico: makes her look like a bad person.

Princess: acting like queen Bee.

Anto: very sneaky!

Bambam: walks on egg shells around others

KB: bad attitude, becoming less attractive

Vandora: acting snobbish around her

Alex: gives too much info, babyish

Miracle: embarrassing Nina, but wants to cuddle after

Bitto: pity parties,

Ifu: always giving shout outs, needs to tone it down

Lolu: condescending

Angel: will not date him for nothing





