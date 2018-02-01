Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat (9054 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The party is the first event to kick start her five-day birthday celebration tagged #Omotola4point0.



The event has been followed by a Couples Retreat themed “Reciprocate, Respect, Mental Health And Avoiding Slavery In Marriage” on February 8.



Singer Darey, DJ Jimmy Jatt and more were in attendance.



http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/photos-from-omotolas-40th-birthday.html



Cc; lalasticlala Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde kicked off 40th birthday celebrations with widows, orphans, in Lagos on Wednesday.The party is the first event to kick start her five-day birthday celebration tagged #Omotola4point0.The event has been followed by a Couples Retreat themed “Reciprocate, Respect, Mental Health And Avoiding Slavery In Marriage” on February 8.Singer Darey, DJ Jimmy Jatt and more were in attendance.Cc; lalasticlala 3 Likes

Nice

I think this lady deserve serious national award. She has been on spotlight for long now. Still relivant till date. 10 Likes 1 Share

I was there also

Some small boys with dot preek will start commenting on how to fvck their mama"s mate now. 3 Likes

Beautiful woman! 1 Like

Seen but not useful to the present state of things in Nigeria. 1 Like

Dull picture quality, dull background, dull looking people.

You folks are messing up a bright looking day with this kind of substandard projection. 3 Likes

nice body for the captain

conductor123:

Some small boys with dot preek will start commenting on how to fvck their mama"s mate now.



you dont need this you dont need this

Where is otedola and dangote?

Abeg make una allow us hear word o



Is she the first person to clock 40? Is she the first person to clock 40? 1 Like

.

How come dangote is not there?

Happy birthday

Beautiful as always

So Omotola is 40? She is aging with Grace. Wish her all the best.

what is she wearing? And what kind of tacky background is that? 1 Like

everybody has been turning 40 since last year. when is lala and uncle seun going to do their own this year.... snake must be on the menu ...mm 1 Like

Make over ten to twenty four thou sand in a week,with just five h undread naera invextment, whatsapp me for info,, 0,8,0,8,4,9,2,6,9,0,9

Mama for the captain... cant imagine myself commenting on other pages apart from page 1

Nice

Couples retreat and celebrating with widows. Is she planning on making herself a widow by killing the........ I nor talk ohhh. Just saying.



Stethaine:

I think this lady deserve serious national award. She has been on spotlight for long now. Still relivant till date. You are right

benosky:

Where is otedola and dangote? They have better things to do. They have better things to do.

diz people no dey shame self, how many ppl for dem village they lift out of poverty, i hope mark nsukabag of Facebook will be in attendance since he no come bow for her in her husband house last time he visited Nigeria... Ndi Ara always trying to be relevant be like say the Yoruba husband is jobless like other fellow demonsdiz people no dey shame self, how many ppl for dem village they lift out of poverty, i hope mark nsukabag of Facebook will be in attendance since he no come bow for her in her husband house last time he visited Nigeria... Ndi Ara always trying to be relevant

Johnpsite:

Nice