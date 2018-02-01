₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Faithway10: 7:47am
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde kicked off 40th birthday celebrations with widows, orphans, in Lagos on Wednesday.
The party is the first event to kick start her five-day birthday celebration tagged #Omotola4point0.
The event has been followed by a Couples Retreat themed “Reciprocate, Respect, Mental Health And Avoiding Slavery In Marriage” on February 8.
Singer Darey, DJ Jimmy Jatt and more were in attendance.
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Faithway10: 7:52am
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Johnpsite: 10:30am
Nice
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Stethaine: 10:30am
I think this lady deserve serious national award. She has been on spotlight for long now. Still relivant till date.
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Worldbest281: 10:31am
I was there also
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by conductor123(m): 10:32am
Some small boys with dot preek will start commenting on how to fvck their mama"s mate now.
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Hijay09(f): 10:32am
Beautiful woman!
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Austinoiz(m): 10:32am
Seen but not useful to the present state of things in Nigeria.
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Bobby4090: 10:32am
Dull picture quality, dull background, dull looking people.
You folks are messing up a bright looking day with this kind of substandard projection.
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by lordrah2020: 10:32am
nice body for the captain
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by tola9ja: 10:32am
conductor123:
you dont need this
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by benosky(m): 10:32am
Where is otedola and dangote?
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Kobicove(m): 10:32am
Abeg make una allow us hear word o
Is she the first person to clock 40?
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Toladipupo995: 10:33am
.
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by hokafor(m): 10:33am
How come dangote is not there?
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Chinyeresandra(f): 10:33am
Happy birthday
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by cyndy1000(f): 10:33am
Beautiful as always
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by daiksworld: 10:33am
So Omotola is 40? She is aging with Grace. Wish her all the best.
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by fpeter(f): 10:34am
what is she wearing? And what kind of tacky background is that?
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by teamsynergy: 10:35am
everybody has been turning 40 since last year. when is lala and uncle seun going to do their own this year.... snake must be on the menu ...mm
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Anonymous99: 10:35am
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Tweetysparkles(f): 10:36am
Mama for the captain... cant imagine myself commenting on other pages apart from page 1
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by oluchivy: 10:39am
Nice
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Charles4075(m): 10:40am
Couples retreat and celebrating with widows. Is she planning on making herself a widow by killing the........ I nor talk ohhh. Just saying.
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by SojiCash(m): 10:41am
You are right
Stethaine:
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by able20(m): 10:43am
benosky:They have better things to do.
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by Bullhari007(m): 10:45am
be like say the Yoruba husband is jobless like other fellow demons diz people no dey shame self, how many ppl for dem village they lift out of poverty, i hope mark nsukabag of Facebook will be in attendance since he no come bow for her in her husband house last time he visited Nigeria... Ndi Ara always trying to be relevant
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by coreze: 10:48am
Johnpsite:
|Re: Photos From Omotola's 40th Birthday Couple's Retreat by nwakibie3(m): 10:49am
Stethaine:
national award for doing what for the nation?
