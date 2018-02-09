Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? (7532 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Greetings Nairalanders .



No doubt, you might have been familiar with the topnotch Reality Tv shows, Big Brother Naija and Gulder Ultimate Search. Indeed, they are shows which portrays Comedy, suspense, fun and above all it's educative.

Now here is the question, which of these shows do you find more interesting and why?





Note: The comments should in no way affect the love you have for any of the shows.

Please I beg you in the name of spaghetti and fish stew, don't insult GUS with this comparison. 185 Likes 6 Shares

Gulder Ultimate Search all the way.

That hour used in airing the show is always intriguing. Better than you sitting down in front of the television for the whole day, watching how some people live their lives. 61 Likes 1 Share

I go for Gulder Ultimate Search 38 Likes 1 Share

Haaa Watin b dis, bread nd puff puff no b d same nw dey er just make with flour both can b TV programs but Chai Haba gus is more sense able nw 16 Likes

BBnaija is just a leaner or an upcoming programme to GUS. 27 Likes 1 Share

None

Comparing the both is like comparing Barclay's Premier league with England league one.....bb naija my foot� 50 Likes 2 Shares

BIG BROTHER NAJA CANT BE COMPARED WITH GULDER ULTIMATE SEARCH IN ANYWAY.

GULDER ULTIMATE SEARCH IS VERY INTERESTING AND SWEET TO WATCH WHILE BIG BROTHER NAIJA IS DEVILSH.

THEY WERE INDIRECTLY ENCOURAGED TO HAVE SEX LAST NIGHT AND WAS BANNED FROM DOING RELIGIOUS THINGS IN D HOUSE.

I WAS SHOCKED LAST NIGHT 29 Likes





This is like comparing buhari to Obama



Comparing crowns FC of ogbomosho to Barcelona



No comparison at all



Gus all the way This is like comparing buhari to ObamaComparing crowns FC of ogbomosho to BarcelonaNo comparison at allGus all the way 48 Likes 1 Share

any normal human would go for the ultimate search 35 Likes 1 Share

Gulder altimate search. 20 Likes

BBN is a shithole!



I will always go for ultimate search, even though I was unable to make it to the jungle three times I tried it but I was able to win prizes like Nokia Lumia, DSTv walka 7, Infinix Hot 2, cufflinks and others right at home as a home participant.





BBN is just like Buhari, not interesting at any level. 25 Likes



Is like asking living in nigeria and living in America which one is good

BBnaija is for jobless people, the Bible said give win to the foolish one and they will drink and forget their sorrow, tell me what u learn for bbnaija apart from lie of some who said they can make 45 millions in a week. Immorality etc

Come to Gulder it’s all about motivation to strive more and get into your dream Is like asking living in nigeria and living in America which one is goodBBnaija is for jobless people, the Bible said give win to the foolish one and they will drink and forget their sorrow, tell me what u learn for bbnaija apart from lie of some who said they can make 45 millions in a week. Immorality etcCome to Gulder it’s all about motivation to strive more and get into your dream 15 Likes

Haha how una go carry GUS compared to this bbn 14 Likes 1 Share

Gooder orlimate sarch 1 Like 1 Share

this one na post? 3 Likes 1 Share

What do most of you learn from BBNaija? I'll love to know.

Gukder

drips8:

any normal human would go for the ultimate search

Exactly. Exactly. 7 Likes











http://www.nairaland.com/4279532/mint-like-new-samsung-galaxy Both are waste of productive time (The Old GUS was good, not anymore). But if I'm forced to pick, it'll be GUS since it doesn't play all through the day and doesn't teach our children bad morals. 6 Likes





NWAKIBIEEEE! You are the ultimate Man that moment Bob Manuel will shout at the end of the programeNWAKIBIEEEE! You are the ultimate Man 6 Likes

GUS... Except you don the mad 12 Likes

shoroniyen? porn and action movie which one better pass? 4 Likes

Immoral people will choose BBNaija 1 Like

GUS Hiddink 3 Likes

pls someone shud help me with just 3 odd mk I get small moni this weekend

both are immoral. Let them empower the yweet on entrepreneurs not how to drink/ppromiscuous/promote prostitu2.Rubbish both are immoral. Let them empower the yweet on entrepreneurs not how to drink/ppromiscuous/promote prostitu2.Rubbish

Any programme is better than BB9ja. Even Barney and friends or pigeon street is better. Like I said last time, it's a rubbish show for dull people. Argue with your ancestors. 18 Likes 1 Share

my answer your question with question. inside Buhari and Goodluck, na who people enjoy pass? 5 Likes