₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,216 members, 4,074,251 topics. Date: Friday, 09 February 2018 at 12:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? (7532 Views)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by ItzChinnex(m): 7:55am
Greetings Nairalanders .
No doubt, you might have been familiar with the topnotch Reality Tv shows, Big Brother Naija and Gulder Ultimate Search. Indeed, they are shows which portrays Comedy, suspense, fun and above all it's educative.
Now here is the question, which of these shows do you find more interesting and why?
Note: The comments should in no way affect the love you have for any of the shows.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by ayodijex(m): 8:06am
Please I beg you in the name of spaghetti and fish stew, don't insult GUS with this comparison.
185 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by ajokebelle(f): 8:14am
Gulder Ultimate Search all the way.
That hour used in airing the show is always intriguing. Better than you sitting down in front of the television for the whole day, watching how some people live their lives.
61 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by ItzChinnex(m): 8:40am
I go for Gulder Ultimate Search
38 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by olayinex(m): 8:42am
Haaa Watin b dis, bread nd puff puff no b d same nw dey er just make with flour both can b TV programs but Chai Haba gus is more sense able nw
16 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by motiond16(m): 8:46am
BBnaija is just a leaner or an upcoming programme to GUS.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by Oshapranpran: 10:44am
None
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by busky101(m): 10:44am
Comparing the both is like comparing Barclay's Premier league with England league one.....bb naija my foot�
50 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by Lekan1o1: 10:44am
BIG BROTHER NAJA CANT BE COMPARED WITH GULDER ULTIMATE SEARCH IN ANYWAY.
GULDER ULTIMATE SEARCH IS VERY INTERESTING AND SWEET TO WATCH WHILE BIG BROTHER NAIJA IS DEVILSH.
THEY WERE INDIRECTLY ENCOURAGED TO HAVE SEX LAST NIGHT AND WAS BANNED FROM DOING RELIGIOUS THINGS IN D HOUSE.
I WAS SHOCKED LAST NIGHT
29 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by maxiuc(m): 10:44am
This is like comparing buhari to Obama
Comparing crowns FC of ogbomosho to Barcelona
No comparison at all
Gus all the way
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by drips8(m): 10:44am
any normal human would go for the ultimate search
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by NairaMaster1(m): 10:44am
Gulder altimate search.
20 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by Kingluqman89(m): 10:45am
BBN is a shithole!
I will always go for ultimate search, even though I was unable to make it to the jungle three times I tried it but I was able to win prizes like Nokia Lumia, DSTv walka 7, Infinix Hot 2, cufflinks and others right at home as a home participant.
BBN is just like Buhari, not interesting at any level.
25 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by Buking1: 10:45am
Is like asking living in nigeria and living in America which one is good
BBnaija is for jobless people, the Bible said give win to the foolish one and they will drink and forget their sorrow, tell me what u learn for bbnaija apart from lie of some who said they can make 45 millions in a week. Immorality etc
Come to Gulder it’s all about motivation to strive more and get into your dream
15 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by Asowari(m): 10:45am
Haha how una go carry GUS compared to this bbn
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by Naughtytboy: 10:45am
Gooder orlimate sarch
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by Thimmoh(m): 10:45am
this one na post?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by kimbraa(f): 10:45am
What do most of you learn from BBNaija? I'll love to know.
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by iyke926(m): 10:45am
Gukder
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by NairaMaster1(m): 10:46am
drips8:
Exactly.
7 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by toluxa1(m): 10:46am
Both are waste of productive time (The Old GUS was good, not anymore). But if I'm forced to pick, it'll be GUS since it doesn't play all through the day and doesn't teach our children bad morals.
http://www.nairaland.com/4279532/mint-like-new-samsung-galaxy
6 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by nwakibie3(m): 10:46am
that moment Bob Manuel will shout at the end of the programe
NWAKIBIEEEE! You are the ultimate Man
6 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by Millz404(m): 10:46am
GUS... Except you don the mad
12 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by talk2rotman(m): 10:46am
shoroniyen? porn and action movie which one better pass?
4 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by mazinoweb(m): 10:46am
Immoral people will choose BBNaija
1 Like
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by ThatCEO: 10:46am
GUS Hiddink
3 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by OGHENE316: 10:46am
pls someone shud help me with just 3 odd mk I get small moni this weekend
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by ipobarecriminals: 10:47am
both are immoral. Let them empower the yweet on entrepreneurs not how to drink/ppromiscuous/promote prostitu2.Rubbish
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by GreenArrow1(m): 10:47am
Any programme is better than BB9ja. Even Barney and friends or pigeon street is better. Like I said last time, it's a rubbish show for dull people. Argue with your ancestors.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by iammolahs(m): 10:47am
my answer your question with question. inside Buhari and Goodluck, na who people enjoy pass?
5 Likes
|Re: Big Brother Naija Vs Gulder Ultimate Search; Which Is More Interesting? by Odunsco01(m): 10:47am
.
Top 20 Romantic Evergreen Movies / Using Chroma Key To Save Location And Transport Costs? / Where To Watch Nigerian Tv Online
Viewing this topic: Austyno4(m), Mzflow(f), Obagreatdatoye(m), Welcomme, jonazter(m), martins1213, longest18(m), mendel04(m), thelastgenius, fadaonyenna(m), kevoh(m), Ayowolemi(f), cyprianphil01, kadree(m), sseunhayor(m), giftancy(m), josh1st(m), IgweBUIKE1(m), Darklite(m), Chemmzy(f), drbaryoung, Nielbohr203(m), iamElgee(m), GregJo, sleekyskillz(m), amosyanyan(m), JastSiryin(m), Boleyndynasty2(f), tolugbile, monex(m), Bimnaph, sanpipita(m), gentlemayor(m), Fasinaomolade, adewumi713(m), osusu(m), OlaBlaize(m), mbahdi(m), jibosqie(m), Badtman(m), ehix89(m), solomonjesus, winetapper, Cozbymaster97(m), Onyeka8, gabe15(m), RapLawd1, newsheriffintown, donnaD(f), Iamdmentor1(m), eTECTIVe(m), TreasuredGlory, pelvicky(m), ojoduoludare, somteez, Xsenga(f), alphasson(m), binsanni(m), cheeeoma(f), chidexco(m), dynamic010, Toyyn, solomonbrown64, Divine501, hilario8898(m), Alloyhardu(m), uchecho, dhehbhor(m), osymerga(m), Gazzy88(m), Adeyeye09(m), lordtim001(m), Noble11(m), Coloredsg and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11