|Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:00am
In a bid to punish a secondary school student, a teacher had to use rope to tie him to a pillar. The student was tied by the teacher in front of the school and other students as he was left there for hours after he defaulted, according to reports. The name of the school was not disclosed.
Internet users have been left bewildered as to the kind of offense the student committed to warrant such punishment. The pictures were taken from a hidden spot in the school and shared online.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/defaulting-secondary-student-tied-pillar-teacher-punishment-photos.html
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:02am
Looking like Nigerians first armed robber, Oyenusi
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by thesettingz(m): 8:04am
No wonder someone said the country is a zoo
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 8:05am
Lol...When you leave youths unemployed and they finally get employment in one secondary school where they collect 7k a month...this is what you get..They transfer aggression on the students.
Just vote out Buhari come 2019....and we are half to making Nigeria a great country!!
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by BankeSmalls(f): 8:05am
What did he do to deserve this humiliation?
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by rxmusa(m): 8:12am
This is degrading and immoral
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by FarahAideed: 8:23am
This is firing squad style poo.. .Many Nigerians are not mentally okay and this teacher is one of them
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by desreek9(f): 10:49am
WTF!! like a prisoner they are about to give firing squad any teacher that will do something like this to any of my kids will regret being in existance
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by dogstyle007(m): 10:49am
Hmmmm
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by emperor94(m): 10:49am
Maybe this is not the best kind of discipline, yes, some people will be bewildered, but as a teacher, you will meet some crazy students you may feel like killing. Take it from me, teaching ain't easy. You have sleepless nights to prepare for classes, take insults from bosses and even students and yet underpaid... if students underperform, you are queried even though it aint your fault. Man, frustration is bound to kick-in.
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by toluxa1(m): 10:49am
Na wa o. Anybody can now work in a school and be called a teacher. When you find work tire and you don't get a job next thing is to take up a teaching job. Reason we have alot of these types of rascals as teachers.
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 10:49am
Those days in shasha community high Akowonjo Egbeda Alimosho LGA of Lagos State. That school if you no get mind no near there all the teachers in that school get PhD in flogging
This punishment is even better no be only to tie me ok na
After all this the olodo go still fail Exam test and anything fail able
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:50am
if buharii teacher tie am like this forget that time, we for no dey this wahala now
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 10:50am
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by SwaGUnLimiTeD(m): 10:50am
All this stuff na scam please don't fall for it
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 10:52am
This is potentially a harmful situation to the student involved
Did the school authorities sanction this treatment?
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by kingjaja23(m): 10:52am
Dem suppose tie our politicians like this
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by freemanbubble: 10:52am
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by nairalanduseles: 10:53am
this aint funny this teacher should be jailed
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by adisabarber(m): 10:53am
Maybe he don tiff.
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by Diso60090(m): 10:53am
thesettingz:
No shithole
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by bjayx: 10:53am
The camera man should v told Us wat the guy did too cos he doesn't look like a student
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by Chiedu4Trump: 10:54am
This is excessive
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by strangest(m): 10:54am
|Re: Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) by datopaper(m): 10:55am
