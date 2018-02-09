Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Secondary Student Tied To A Pillar By Teacher As Punishment (Photos) (10128 Views)

Internet users have been left bewildered as to the kind of offense the student committed to warrant such punishment. The pictures were taken from a hidden spot in the school and shared online.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/defaulting-secondary-student-tied-pillar-teacher-punishment-photos.html

Looking like Nigerians first armed robber, Oyenusi 3 Likes 1 Share

No wonder someone said the country is a zoo 15 Likes

Lol...When you leave youths unemployed and they finally get employment in one secondary school where they collect 7k a month...this is what you get..They transfer aggression on the students.



Just vote out Buhari come 2019....and we are half to making Nigeria a great country!! 37 Likes 4 Shares

What did he do to deserve this humiliation?

This is degrading and immoral

This is firing squad style poo.. .Many Nigerians are not mentally okay and this teacher is one of them 9 Likes

any teacher that will do something like this to any of my kids will regret being in existance WTF!! like a prisoner they are about to give firing squadany teacher that will do something like this to any of my kids will regret being in existance 2 Likes

Maybe this is not the best kind of discipline, yes, some people will be bewildered, but as a teacher, you will meet some crazy students you may feel like killing. Take it from me, teaching ain't easy. You have sleepless nights to prepare for classes, take insults from bosses and even students and yet underpaid... if students underperform, you are queried even though it aint your fault. Man, frustration is bound to kick-in. 3 Likes













http://www.nairaland.com/4279532/mint-like-new-samsung-galaxy Na wa o. Anybody can now work in a school and be called a teacher. When you find work tire and you don't get a job next thing is to take up a teaching job. Reason we have alot of these types of rascals as teachers.





Those days in shasha community high Akowonjo Egbeda Alimosho LGA of Lagos State. That school if you no get mind no near there all the teachers in that school get PhD in flogging



This punishment is even better no be only to tie me ok na



After all this the olodo go still fail Exam test and anything fail able Those days in shasha community high Akowonjo Egbeda Alimosho LGA of Lagos State. That school if you no get mind no near there all the teachers in that school get PhD in floggingThis punishment is even better no be only to tie me ok naAfter all this the olodo go still fail Exam test and anything fail able



if buharii teacher tie am like this forget that time, we for no dey this wahala now if buharii teacher tie am like this forget that time, we for no dey this wahala now

All this stuff na scam please don't fall for it 2 Likes





Did the school authorities sanction this treatment? This is potentially a harmful situation to the student involvedDid the school authorities sanction this treatment?

Dem suppose tie our politicians like this

this aint funny this teacher should be jailed 1 Like

Maybe he don tiff.

No wonder someone said the country is a zoo







No shithole No shithole

The camera man should v told Us wat the guy did too cos he doesn't look like a student

This is excessive

