In his letter, he claimed that the Diamond Bank ATM had been dispensing N5,000 anytime a customer made an attempt to withdraw N1,000. This made a lot of people to queue behind the machine to get some of the cash, which was surely as a result of an error on the machine.







The story was publicized on Facebook by a man called Sulaiman Confi. And he wrote:



“Honesty is the best policy An Abuja based Kanuri Man from Maiduguri, Malam Adamu Askira had returned the some of N30,000.00 erroneously dispensed to him by a @DiamondBankNG ATM in Wuse 2 Abuja.



He also alerted the Bank that the ATM was dispensing N1000 notes as N500 which led to long queue at the ATM.”



He attached the money and thanked the bank in anticipation of receiving it.



This is truly a patriotic Nigerian who believes he does not have to take what is not rightfully his.

In a similar occurrence about a Nigerian that is based outside of the country. Michael Jonathan Asemota based in Qatar and sometimes in 2017 returned the sum of QR1,502,000 ($441,127.99), about N150 million wrongfully deposited into his account in Qatar.



Michael Asemota, who was a native of Edo state had opened an account with a cheque of QR150, 200 with an undisclosed commercial bank where he is the sole signatory of the account.



According to him, an alert came on his phone later that evening and that QR1,502,000 had been credited into his account by mistake instead of QR150,200. He believed since the money did not belong to him, he decided to return it to the bank.



Michael Asemota, for his goodwill, was recognised by not only the Qatari government, but also the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was even recommended for a political position by the governor of Edo state.



Good man. 1 Like

Nice!

The kind of people we need in the society 2 Likes

*SINGING*





For he's a JOLLY GOOD FELLOW

For he's a JOLLY GOOD FELLOW

For he's a JOLLY GOOD FELLOOOOOWWWW,

and so say ALL OF US.........





HURRAY!!!!





God bless your good heart Mr Adamu. 1 Like 1 Share

Wetin Consin me...

30k not 30m. Waiting for who will tell me he is good man. 15 Likes

That Michael Asemota guy in Qatar..na trap Qatar people set for am. They wanted a good reason to put him in their prison and execute him later but village people missed this time. 2 Likes



Abeg come again, you say wetin Ehm?Abeg come again, you say wetin

30k is that one money? 2 Likes 1 Share

madness...

Anyways, after rectifying the fault they would still deduct the amount from his account. 1 Like

Good move but I no know if I fit do am 1 Like

So people like me still dey for dis world?

koolgee:

Nice!

The kind of people we need in the society 30k is not something a Nigerian account holder can run away with. 30k is not something a Nigerian account holder can run away with. 3 Likes

Wetin concern me with the name sef.

No be Diamond bank, even if he no return the money they will find out and deduct triple the amount.

Diamond banks that can charge you for drinking water or not collecting your money.

ha

this story just reminded me of how i promised to open an account with diamond bank this 2018.



diamond ATM machine was the only bank ATM that didn't fucckked up on Christmas watch night in the Whole of Benin City.

all other bank ATM were not dispensing anything as at that Christmas Eve night when niggarz needed to enter more bottles.







mehhnnn. diamond bank got my respect that night.....

let me take a shower and run down to diamond bank and open an account

Good people, Great nation

ok

It depends on how rich he is 4 e.g. If I see #10 4 ground I go pick am give somebody may e keep incase the owner comes looking for it cos I big pass am wela



But d man fit wan use am advertise I'm self 4 job opportunity

h 4 Likes

30k na money? Me sef returned 10k mistakenly credited to my account last week, i no even receive a thank you call or text





And since August 2017 my younger brother wrongly payed 50k in firstbank account to date no return yet.

He's a good man.

Stupid pple,money una for use help una self.abeg hu knw wia dat atm dey joor.mk i go queue.

Pls how can I go back to 1930? I need to give buhari's father a condom 3 Likes

Good one. It happened to my person in Australia. Big temptation, but he didn't give in. He later thanked God cos it was almost a police case. No be all bone be better bone o, some dey hook for throat.

And since August 2017 my younger brother wrongly payed 50k in firstbank account to date no return yet

And I have never gotten this kind of opportunity.



This is the kind i have been looking for.well diamond atm here I come *zooms*

I ll always see that as uncommon favour cos I pray everyday