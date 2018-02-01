₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by EmagNig(m): 9:43am
A man identified as Malam Adamu Askira has shown to the world that Nigerians are not bad a portrayed outside of the country. In a letter he wrote to Diamond Bank, he informed the bank about how their ATM had dispensed N30,000 wrongly to him and he intended to return the cash.
In his letter, he claimed that the Diamond Bank ATM had been dispensing N5,000 anytime a customer made an attempt to withdraw N1,000. This made a lot of people to queue behind the machine to get some of the cash, which was surely as a result of an error on the machine.
The story was publicized on Facebook by a man called Sulaiman Confi. And he wrote:
“Honesty is the best policy An Abuja based Kanuri Man from Maiduguri, Malam Adamu Askira had returned the some of N30,000.00 erroneously dispensed to him by a @DiamondBankNG ATM in Wuse 2 Abuja.
In a similar occurrence about a Nigerian that is based outside of the country. Michael Jonathan Asemota based in Qatar and sometimes in 2017 returned the sum of QR1,502,000 ($441,127.99), about N150 million wrongfully deposited into his account in Qatar.
Michael Asemota, who was a native of Edo state had opened an account with a cheque of QR150, 200 with an undisclosed commercial bank where he is the sole signatory of the account.
According to him, an alert came on his phone later that evening and that QR1,502,000 had been credited into his account by mistake instead of QR150,200. He believed since the money did not belong to him, he decided to return it to the bank.
Michael Asemota, for his goodwill, was recognised by not only the Qatari government, but also the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was even recommended for a political position by the governor of Edo state.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by madridguy(m): 9:52am
Good man.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by koolgee(m): 11:27am
Nice!
The kind of people we need in the society
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by modelmike7(m): 11:27am
*SINGING*
For he's a JOLLY GOOD FELLOW
For he's a JOLLY GOOD FELLOW
For he's a JOLLY GOOD FELLOOOOOWWWW,
and so say ALL OF US.........
HURRAY!!!!
God bless your good heart Mr Adamu.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by kennosklint(m): 11:27am
Wetin Consin me...
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by 12submarine(m): 11:27am
30k not 30m. Waiting for who will tell me he is good man.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by skales67: 11:28am
That Michael Asemota guy in Qatar..na trap Qatar people set for am. They wanted a good reason to put him in their prison and execute him later but village people missed this time.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by fabrestove: 11:28am
Ehm?
Abeg come again, you say wetin
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by KelvinCX(m): 11:29am
30k is that one money?
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by Sunofgod(m): 11:29am
madness...
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by horia: 11:29am
Anyways, after rectifying the fault they would still deduct the amount from his account.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by adisabarber(m): 11:30am
Good move but I no know if I fit do am
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by locust(m): 11:30am
So people like me still dey for dis world?
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by 12submarine(m): 11:30am
koolgee:30k is not something a Nigerian account holder can run away with.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by GeoOla25(m): 11:30am
Wetin concern me with the name sef.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by Teewhy2: 11:30am
No be Diamond bank, even if he no return the money they will find out and deduct triple the amount.
Diamond banks that can charge you for drinking water or not collecting your money.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by freemanbubble: 11:30am
ha
this story just reminded me of how i promised to open an account with diamond bank this 2018.
diamond ATM machine was the only bank ATM that didn't fucckked up on Christmas watch night in the Whole of Benin City.
all other bank ATM were not dispensing anything as at that Christmas Eve night when niggarz needed to enter more bottles.
mehhnnn. diamond bank got my respect that night.....
let me take a shower and run down to diamond bank and open an account
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by MrHighSea: 11:30am
Good people, Great nation
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by samuel19222(m): 11:30am
ok
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by uyams: 11:30am
It depends on how rich he is 4 e.g. If I see #10 4 ground I go pick am give somebody may e keep incase the owner comes looking for it cos I big pass am wela
But d man fit wan use am advertise I'm self 4 job opportunity
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by Odunsco01(m): 11:31am
h
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by Empress2014(f): 11:31am
30k na money? Me sef returned 10k mistakenly credited to my account last week, i no even receive a thank you call or text
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by dancewith: 11:31am
If this fellow had attempted to hold onto this money, he would enter into a lot of trouble. In this case, it was expedient to return the money than attempt to spend it
In any case, kudos to the duo
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by forayfleo(m): 11:31am
And since August 2017 my younger brother wrongly payed 50k in firstbank account to date no return yet.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by jojothaiv(m): 11:32am
He's a good man.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by rafabenitez: 11:32am
Stupid pple,money una for use help una self.abeg hu knw wia dat atm dey joor.mk i go queue.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by ajoyeleke(m): 11:32am
Pls how can I go back to 1930? I need to give buhari's father a condom
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by biggy26: 11:32am
Good one. It happened to my person in Australia. Big temptation, but he didn't give in. He later thanked God cos it was almost a police case. No be all bone be better bone o, some dey hook for throat.
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by forayfleo(m): 11:32am
And since August 2017 my younger brother wrongly payed 50k in firstbank account to date no return yet
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by holyboii: 11:32am
And I have never gotten this kind of opportunity.
This is the kind i have been looking for.well diamond atm here I come *zooms*
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by Boyooosa(m): 11:32am
I ll always see that as uncommon favour cos I pray everyday
|Re: Man Returns N30,000 Wrongly Dispensed To Him By Diamond Bank ATM by Tb222(m): 11:33am
oh boy see fool
