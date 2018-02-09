Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him (1639 Views)

Tobi was captured on camera begging Cee-C not to be angry about what the other housemates said of her, however Cee-C accused him of orchestrating the attack against her by other housemates with his behaviour.



Here's the video below;





Big Brother Naija can be define as a show of shame and immorality air on DSTV 198 and GOTV 29 in order to confused the confused Nigerian who believe they can become a celebrity by displaying the idiocy and stupidity in them.

Stupid show... 2 Likes

Ok

Over to their fans......



where dem drag am go

#Nonsense where dem drag am go#Nonsense

Dude is a y0ruba demon gone wrong...

Tobi is actually acting like a typical Nigerian man in love...



Cee-C is actually acting like a typical Nigerian girl that takes advantage of a man in love...



Nigerians watching BBNaija are acting like typical Nigerians; hypocritical...





But Wetin concern me? I go just dey watch everything from here... 1 Like

Really waiting for the showdown. It seems bbnaija enemies are winning the contest on NL

What happened last night was the biggest show of shame ever! 1 Like

Their hustle mk I do mine.



















Afonja e don do...





Kissing no be by force.





It is a free world. Jesus u people suck!

FlirtyKaren:

No empowering sense in our youth head again..only sexy talk nothing else,stupid show . No empowering sense in our youth head again..only sexy talk nothing else,stupid show . 1 Like

the girl don use bottom power jazz tobi and the guy just dey do like mumu

If Tobi can beg Jesus for forgiveness like the way he begs Cee C everytime..he will def make heaven

Change

JasonScolari:

Noted

Is this what the overhyped Yoruba Demons are all about....their representative is f**king up on the big stage.

:young dumb and broke

TeamAhneeka