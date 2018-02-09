₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by FlirtyKaren(f): 10:07am
Just after Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates talked about bad things they hate about eachother, dragging fellow housemate Cee-C for being rude and possessive of her partner Tobi, as Lolu even went ahead to tell her that she thinks the 'world revolves around her bum-bum', Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Bally and other Nigerians have slammed Tobi for begging Cee-C again just after the session.
Tobi was captured on camera begging Cee-C not to be angry about what the other housemates said of her, however Cee-C accused him of orchestrating the attack against her by other housemates with his behaviour.
http://lailasnews.com/bbnaija-bally-nigerians-drag-housemate-tobi-begging-cee-c/
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by Moreoffaith(m): 12:02pm
Big Brother Naija can be define as a show of shame and immorality air on DSTV 198 and GOTV 29 in order to confused the confused Nigerian who believe they can become a celebrity by displaying the idiocy and stupidity in them.
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by JasonScolari: 12:02pm
His Royal Majesty, King Messi the 1st, we offer you Chelsea as a holy sacrifice.
Accept our offering sir.
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by Arsenalholic(m): 12:03pm
Stupid show...
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by Emmyloaded: 12:03pm
Ok
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by modelmike7(m): 12:03pm
Over to their fans......
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by georjay(m): 12:03pm
where dem drag am go
#Nonsense
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by sleekyskillz(m): 12:04pm
Dude is a y0ruba demon gone wrong...
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by EbukaLive(m): 12:04pm
Tobi is actually acting like a typical Nigerian man in love...
Cee-C is actually acting like a typical Nigerian girl that takes advantage of a man in love...
Nigerians watching BBNaija are acting like typical Nigerians; hypocritical...
But Wetin concern me? I go just dey watch everything from here...
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by alienvirus: 12:04pm
Really waiting for the showdown. It seems bbnaija enemies are winning the contest on NL
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by spongeisback: 12:04pm
What happened last night was the biggest show of shame ever!
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by dollarcoolcat(m): 12:04pm
Their hustle mk I do mine.
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by letusbepieces: 12:05pm
Afonja e don do...
Kissing no be by force.
It is a free world. Jesus u people suck!
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by stephen109(m): 12:07pm
FlirtyKaren:.
No empowering sense in our youth head again..only sexy talk nothing else,stupid show .
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by oloriadejoke(f): 12:07pm
the girl don use bottom power jazz tobi and the guy just dey do like mumu
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by Godsblessing(m): 12:07pm
If Tobi can beg Jesus for forgiveness like the way he begs Cee C everytime..he will def make heaven
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by smokedfish: 12:08pm
Change
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by akeentech(m): 12:08pm
JasonScolari:
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by profjustine458(m): 12:09pm
Noted
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by thereturnoflucy(f): 12:09pm
Is this what the overhyped Yoruba Demons are all about....their representative is f**king up on the big stage.
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by yeyeboi(m): 12:09pm
Please who knows how to get a bus from here to oshodi
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by Raindrops1: 12:09pm
:young dumb and broke
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by passyhansome(m): 12:10pm
TeamAhneeka
|Re: BBNaija: Tobi Begs Cee-C; Bally, Noble Igwe, Dotun And Nigerians Drag Him by letusbepieces: 12:10pm
Anto still dey there for Tobi
I still remember Kemen and Tboss.
U cannot force a woman to trade her body.
It is her and for her alone.
Even more recently a IndecentStar dragged for refusing to sleep with bisexual commit suicide.
I believe the news was on nairaland.
