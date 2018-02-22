Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 (12552 Views)

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate,Tobi Bakre has revealed at the age of 17,he contacted gonorrhea..



During their task this evening where they addressed sexually transmitted diseases and safe sex,he revealed he started being sexually active at the age of 12 and after a while,he stopped having safe sex as he assumed he was clean ..



However,during his second year in University ,one of his sexual partners ,called him and told him he needed to run a test as he had infected her .



He said,true to her words,he found out he had gonorrhoea.



He said he was ashamed to let his family doctor know and resorted to quack doctors,worsening his situation..



He eventually opened up to his family doctor and got proper treatment for months .



He says since then ,he has always ensured he uses protection during sex.



Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate,Tobi Bakre has revealed at the age of 17,he contacted gonorrhea..



During their task this evening where they addressed sexually transmitted diseases and safe sex,he revealed he started being sexually active at the age of 12 and after a while,he stopped having safe sex as he assumed he was clean ..



However,during his second year in University ,one of his sexual partners ,called him and told him he needed to run a test as he had infected her .



He said,true to her words,he found out he had gonorrhoea.



He said he was ashamed to let his family doctor know and resorted to quack doctors,worsening his situation..



He eventually opened up to his family doctor and got proper treatment for months .



He says since then ,he has always ensured he uses protection during sex.



In order words, he became a demon at a very young age 10 Likes 2 Shares

I don't really have anything to say but from what I see!!, i mean; from what I see as concerns bbnaija,!,....well make I reserve my comment so as not to chop a 3rd ban!! 9 Likes 1 Share

Bloggers no fit go heaven 6 Likes 1 Share

Please!!! Of what essence is this show? 13 Likes 1 Share

D last time i tried derailing a bbn thread,the kain ban wey i chop ehhnn.. 3 Likes 1 Share

Why does big brother just like asking them for dirty secrets only .

this small boi chai

.

See achievement at the age of 17! 1 Like 2 Shares

He started really late. He started really late. 19 Likes 5 Shares



If this is true, guy I doubt u won't be suffering of watery sperm. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice Achievement

U need award?

As neat as u dey oo... 1 Share

Always use protections

Uyi168:

D last time i tried derailing a bbn thread,the kain ban wey i chop ehhnn.. Just came back from a lengthy one as well. Just came back from a lengthy one as well. 3 Likes 1 Share

NwaAmaikpe:





He started really late. Modify . Modify

Yusuf buhari is dead? I fear bloggers

philcz:

Just came back from a lengthy one as well.

BBN.. semi-porn... no usefulness to the society... with some lame ass girls gisting abt it every second and when it comes to exam, they have nothing upstairs. they start copying all abt.... and some boiz too... nawa. BBN.. semi-porn... no usefulness to the society... with some lame ass girls gisting abt it every second and when it comes to exam, they have nothing upstairs. they start copying all abt.... and some boiz too... nawa. 1 Like 1 Share

GloriaNino:

In order words, he became a demon at a very young age



what would you say about the hoe he was shagging at such age, Demoness? what would you say about the hoe he was shagging at such age, Demoness? 3 Likes 1 Share

Good for Him

Ejo Wetin come b our own?

Monkey wey no fine reach u dn hammer over 70million, even snakes are now forming hard to get for lala, you come dey tell us trash. .mtcheew. Oju mi n pon si eee 2 Shares