|BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by reportnaija(m): 10:26pm On Feb 22
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate,Tobi Bakre has revealed at the age of 17,he contacted gonorrhea..
During their task this evening where they addressed sexually transmitted diseases and safe sex,he revealed he started being sexually active at the age of 12 and after a while,he stopped having safe sex as he assumed he was clean ..
However,during his second year in University ,one of his sexual partners ,called him and told him he needed to run a test as he had infected her .
He said,true to her words,he found out he had gonorrhoea.
He said he was ashamed to let his family doctor know and resorted to quack doctors,worsening his situation..
He eventually opened up to his family doctor and got proper treatment for months .
He says since then ,he has always ensured he uses protection during sex.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/02/22/bbnaija-tobi-bakre-started-sex-12had-gonorrhea-17/
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by dnawah: 10:44pm On Feb 22
reportnaija:Ok na make we open our ears?
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by dotcomnamename: 10:45pm On Feb 22
ook
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by Ugoeze2016: 10:45pm On Feb 22
Cool, we ve heard
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by GloriaNino(f): 10:45pm On Feb 22
In order words, he became a demon at a very young age
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by chidynks: 10:45pm On Feb 22
I don't really have anything to say but from what I see!!, i mean; from what I see as concerns bbnaija,!,....well make I reserve my comment so as not to chop a 3rd ban!!
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by Perspectives(m): 10:45pm On Feb 22
Bloggers no fit go heaven
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by vengedre(m): 10:46pm On Feb 22
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by chicent2k3(m): 10:46pm On Feb 22
Please!!! Of what essence is this show?
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by Uyi168(m): 10:46pm On Feb 22
D last time i tried derailing a bbn thread,the kain ban wey i chop ehhnn..
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by Benjiz(m): 10:47pm On Feb 22
Why does big brother just like asking them for dirty secrets only.
this small boi chai
.
Study In London For Free - International Scholarships At School Of Economics, 2018
www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-london-for-free-international.html
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by Empress2014(f): 10:47pm On Feb 22
See achievement at the age of 17!
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by busky101(m): 10:47pm On Feb 22
Wenger na bastard, his assistant a fool. His whole crew a bunch of sadists.... As for the players he fielded today, let me not say a word again sha
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by NwaAmaikpe: 10:47pm On Feb 22
He started really late.
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by Newpride(m): 10:47pm On Feb 22
If this is true, guy I doubt u won't be suffering of watery sperm.
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by xynerise(m): 10:48pm On Feb 22
Nice Achievement
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by amani63(m): 10:48pm On Feb 22
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by obutex2(m): 10:48pm On Feb 22
U need award?
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by Jinx23: 10:48pm On Feb 22
As neat as u dey oo...
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by yorex2011: 10:48pm On Feb 22
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by Ellabae(f): 10:49pm On Feb 22
Always use protections
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by philcz(m): 10:49pm On Feb 22
Uyi168:Just came back from a lengthy one as well.
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by philcz(m): 10:50pm On Feb 22
NwaAmaikpe:Modify .
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:52pm On Feb 22
Yusuf buhari is dead? I fear bloggers
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by Uyi168(m): 10:52pm On Feb 22
philcz:
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by Lordfranklin(m): 10:52pm On Feb 22
Lazio surprise me today fa 5-1 fu*k assnal by the way
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by weezweezweez(m): 10:54pm On Feb 22
reportnaija:BBN.. semi-porn... no usefulness to the society... with some lame ass girls gisting abt it every second and when it comes to exam, they have nothing upstairs. they start copying all abt.... and some boiz too... nawa.
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by hopexter(m): 10:54pm On Feb 22
GloriaNino:
what would you say about the hoe he was shagging at such age, Demoness?
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by Euouae: 10:54pm On Feb 22
Arsenal is finished!
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by passyhansome(m): 10:54pm On Feb 22
Good for Him
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by dimeji877(m): 10:55pm On Feb 22
Ejo Wetin come b our own?
Monkey wey no fine reach u dn hammer over 70million, even snakes are now forming hard to get for lala, you come dey tell us trash. .mtcheew. Oju mi n pon si eee
|Re: BBNaija Tobi Bakre – I Started Having Sex At 12, Had Gonorrhea At 17 by KELECHUKWU89: 10:56pm On Feb 22
Ok
