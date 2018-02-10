Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) (12371 Views)

http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-herpha-wins-2018-lagos-marathon-female/ Herpha from Ethiopia is the winner of 2018 Lagos Marathon under the female category

Congrats hapha Guta ... Lagosians are proud of you ...



Well , it feels good to be the first to comment for the first time..



Please , Check my signature peeps!!!

Issokay 1 Like

So long as East Africans participate in this marathon, No Nigerian will ever win it.



Nigerians are not as strong as they think. Our dieting and lifestyle means it's almost impossible to win a Martahon against good athletes.



East Africans know it's free $$$$ whenever they enter for this competition.



I'm expecting the same Kenyans and Ethiopians to win the men's category. At least 1st, 2nd, 3rd. 26 Likes

These Ethiopian just come chop free money These Ethiopian just come chop free money 2 Likes

Nigerians no dey ever win this Lagos marathon thing?

Good job lady.

When will we have a Nigerian winner

Expected, what dey do best, I'm sure kenya would be on the medals table..

Nice one

eiya

while our ladies are still slaying 7 Likes





Shamee to our ladies On our own land?Shamee to our ladies

Congratulations to her!

Am i the only unsurprised one?

Just like that?

You can't compare their speedometer to ours. This folks could literally run the world in a week 15 Likes

that actress no fit win m..but if na to FUVK na 1st place dem go take oh 2 Likes

Good one

APART FROM HER FACE EVERY OTHER THING IS A NO NO NO 4 ME. 4 Likes



Did they run overnight ni So fastDid they run overnight ni 1 Like

Very good

I will win the next one.

onuwaje:

Am i the only unsurprised one? No No









Next time Next time 1 Like

Na them 6 Likes

teckmore:

On our own land?



Shamee to our ladies And to the men And to the men 3 Likes

harmbhrosz:

Nigerians no dey ever win this Lagos marathon thing?

Are you not a Nigerian? Abi you dey forbid money? Are you not a Nigerian? Abi you dey forbid money? 1 Like





A Nigerian will win next years own.. Amen A Nigerian will win next years own.. Amen

this is ojoro, we no go gree, marginalization, kworuption.



Congrats.



