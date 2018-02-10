₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by metronaija: 9:33am
Herpha from Ethiopia is the winner of 2018 Lagos Marathon under the female category
http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-herpha-wins-2018-lagos-marathon-female/
1 Like
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by AdemolaA2: 9:54am
Congrats hapha Guta ... Lagosians are proud of you ...
Well , it feels good to be the first to comment for the first time..
Please , Check my signature peeps!!!
13 Likes
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by iwakacome: 9:54am
Issokay
1 Like
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by joey150(m): 9:54am
So long as East Africans participate in this marathon, No Nigerian will ever win it.
Nigerians are not as strong as they think. Our dieting and lifestyle means it's almost impossible to win a Martahon against good athletes.
East Africans know it's free $$$$ whenever they enter for this competition.
I'm expecting the same Kenyans and Ethiopians to win the men's category. At least 1st, 2nd, 3rd.
26 Likes
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Badonasty(m): 9:54am
metronaija:
These Ethiopian just come chop free money
2 Likes
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by harmbhrosz(m): 9:54am
Nigerians no dey ever win this Lagos marathon thing?
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Geeoriginal: 9:54am
Good job lady.
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by lonngmann(m): 9:54am
When will we have a Nigerian winner
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by seunakin231(m): 9:55am
Expected, what dey do best, I'm sure kenya would be on the medals table..
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by brossam2001(m): 9:55am
Nice one
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Odunsco01(m): 9:55am
eiya
while our ladies are still slaying
7 Likes
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by teckmore(m): 9:55am
On our own land?
Shamee to our ladies
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Flexherbal(m): 9:55am
Congratulations to her!
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by onuwaje(m): 9:55am
Am i the only unsurprised one?
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by IkemChris(m): 9:56am
Just like that?
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Fukafuka: 9:56am
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by RjaysonG: 9:56am
You can't compare their speedometer to ours. This folks could literally run the world in a week
15 Likes
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by nolanpatt33: 9:56am
that actress no fit win m..but if na to FUVK na 1st place dem go take oh
2 Likes
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by mayowascholar: 9:56am
Good one
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by buchilino(m): 9:56am
APART FROM HER FACE EVERY OTHER THING IS A NO NO NO 4 ME.
4 Likes
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by snadguy007(m): 9:56am
So fast
Did they run overnight ni
1 Like
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by mayowascholar: 9:56am
Very good
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by publicenemy(m): 9:57am
I will win the next one.
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by chr123: 9:57am
onuwaje:No
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Atiku2019: 9:57am
Next time
1 Like
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Hades2016(m): 9:58am
Na them
6 Likes
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by chr123: 9:58am
teckmore:And to the men
3 Likes
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by publicenemy(m): 9:58am
harmbhrosz:
Are you not a Nigerian? Abi you dey forbid money?
1 Like
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by pinnket: 9:59am
A Nigerian will win next years own.. Amen
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by OlujobaSamuel: 9:59am
this is ojoro, we no go gree, marginalization, kworuption.
Congrats.
Congrats.
|Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by handsomeyinka(m): 9:59am
Another foreigner?
No wonder Buhari sef resemble an Ethiopian.
