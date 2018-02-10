₦airaland Forum

Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by metronaija: 9:33am
Herpha from Ethiopia is the winner of 2018 Lagos Marathon under the female category

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by AdemolaA2: 9:54am
Congrats hapha Guta ... Lagosians are proud of you ...

Well , it feels good to be the first to comment for the first time..

Please , Check my signature peeps!!!

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by iwakacome: 9:54am
Issokay

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by joey150(m): 9:54am
So long as East Africans participate in this marathon, No Nigerian will ever win it.

Nigerians are not as strong as they think. Our dieting and lifestyle means it's almost impossible to win a Martahon against good athletes.

East Africans know it's free $$$$ whenever they enter for this competition.

I'm expecting the same Kenyans and Ethiopians to win the men's category. At least 1st, 2nd, 3rd.

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Badonasty(m): 9:54am
metronaija:
Herpha from Ethiopia is the winner of 2018 Lagos Marathon under the female category

These Ethiopian just come chop free money

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by harmbhrosz(m): 9:54am
Nigerians no dey ever win this Lagos marathon thing?
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Geeoriginal: 9:54am
Good job lady.
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by lonngmann(m): 9:54am
When will we have a Nigerian winner cry
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by seunakin231(m): 9:55am
Expected, what dey do best, I'm sure kenya would be on the medals table..
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by brossam2001(m): 9:55am
Nice one
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Odunsco01(m): 9:55am
eiya
while our ladies are still slaying

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by teckmore(m): 9:55am
On our own land?

Shamee to our ladies grin grin
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Flexherbal(m): 9:55am
Congratulations to her!
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by onuwaje(m): 9:55am
Am i the only unsurprised one?
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by IkemChris(m): 9:56am
Just like that? shocked
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Fukafuka: 9:56am
grin
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by RjaysonG: 9:56am
You can't compare their speedometer to ours. This folks could literally run the world in a week

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by nolanpatt33: 9:56am
that actress no fit win m..but if na to FUVK na 1st place dem go take oh

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by mayowascholar: 9:56am
Good one
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by buchilino(m): 9:56am
APART FROM HER FACE EVERY OTHER THING IS A NO NO NO 4 ME.

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by snadguy007(m): 9:56am
So fast
Did they run overnight ni

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by mayowascholar: 9:56am
Very good
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by publicenemy(m): 9:57am
I will win the next one.
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by chr123: 9:57am
onuwaje:
Am i the only unsurprised one?
No
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Atiku2019: 9:57am
sad



Next time

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by Hades2016(m): 9:58am
Na them

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by chr123: 9:58am
teckmore:
On our own land?

Shamee to our ladies grin grin
And to the men

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by publicenemy(m): 9:58am
harmbhrosz:
Nigerians no dey ever win this Lagos marathon thing?

Are you not a Nigerian? Abi you dey forbid money?

Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by pinnket: 9:59am
cry cry

A Nigerian will win next years own.. Amen
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by OlujobaSamuel: 9:59am
this is ojoro, we no go gree, marginalization, kworuption.

Congrats.

this is ojoro, we no go gree, marginalization, kworuption.

Congrats.
Re: Herpha Guta Wins Lagos City Marathon 2018 (Female) by handsomeyinka(m): 9:59am
Another foreigner?
No wonder Buhari sef resemble an Ethiopian.

