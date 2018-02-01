₦airaland Forum

Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:20pm
Below are series of photos trending on Instagram which features Jim Iyke and actress, Rosaline Meurer as newly weds.

But before you run minds wild and start congratulating actor Jim Iyke for finally tying the knot, let’s backtrack a little bit.

As much as we want to hear wedding bells for the bachelor, the photos are from a scene in an upcoming movie by comedian Ayo Makun, titled Yoruba Demons.

Several people have been congratulating the actor since the photos went viral earlier today, but it is not a real wedding.

Other actors in the movie include Ayo Makun, Ramsey Nouah, Falz, Osas Ajibade, Ireti Doyle and among others. Yoruba Demons is still in production and no word yet of when it would be released.

See photos from the wedding scene below:

http://brainnewsradio.com/new-movie-checkout-jim-iyke-and-rosaline-meurers-wedding-photos





Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:21pm
See more beautiful photos from the movie/wedding scene at http://brainnewsradio.com/new-movie-checkout-jim-iyke-and-rosaline-meurers-wedding-photos
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by yomibelle(f): 9:31pm
Bridesmaid be looking like Jumoke or is she d one

Sexy steel still thin as ever
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Johnpsite: 9:31pm
Nice one
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by fidalgo19: 9:31pm
Smh
Yoruba Demons
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 9:31pm
Sounds Tribalistic
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by juwonloo: 9:31pm
I sow this this morning on one popular blog that says , Jim just get Wed today, my comment was this is a movie,.
That guy no fit marry for real life

dude is busy f***in around, free pu**y all on him

Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by afbstrategies: 9:31pm
nice
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by olubabajc(m): 9:32pm
Next plz
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:32pm
CONGRATS TO THEM
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 9:32pm
Na wa o
All these goggles people wear nowadays like welders and they call it sun glasses cool cool.I don weak

Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 9:32pm
This old man never marry since...?


Doing Come and marry since ... grin
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by dust144(m): 9:32pm
I want to bath, should I use water?

Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by DREAMZZZ(m): 9:32pm
Yoruba demons kor yoruba karashikas ni
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by cherr(f): 9:32pm
Jim Iyke WITH THE LOVE!!! wink
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Maziebuka01(m): 9:32pm
Best character for a demon.
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by chillychill(f): 9:33pm
This was how those ones too started... Dey will be using style style dey do pre wedding plans up n Dan.. undecided with this hyping, dis movie gas dey interesting o wink
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by congorasta: 9:33pm
k
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by bobokeshington: 9:33pm
How is that our problem for heaven's sake? Op, this poo be like news for eye?
Abeg go borrow some sense na?


Yoruba demons ko Jamaican patua ni...

mtcheeew.....








..
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Tonymegabush1(m): 9:33pm
Yoruba demons


Mmmmmm d title weak me ooo
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 9:33pm
angry

Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by davodyguy: 9:34pm
Where's the venue?

It's not hyped like BAAD or other celebrities' weddings
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Danelo(m): 9:35pm
U is he standing lyk he wants to pour?
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by VeniJu: 9:35pm
The only thing I'm understanding here is that the Yoruba's have accepted to be the demons that we all knew them to be.

Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 9:35pm
Make them wed for life
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by EazyJ(f): 9:36pm
I love the chief bridesmaid gown

Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by davodyguy: 9:36pm
VeniJu:
The only thing I'm understanding here is that the Yoruba's have accepted to be the demons that we all knew them to be.

WTH does that demon nonsense mean?
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by VeniJu: 9:38pm
davodyguy:

WTH does that demon nonsense mean?
I believe you know what or who a demon is. The very meaning of a demon is what it means.
Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Venice789(f): 9:38pm
Ok i don hear....

Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by adecz: 9:39pm
Iyke can only marry a woman
capable of looking after him financially....

Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Zionista(m): 9:39pm
Yoruba demons .......hmmmm

