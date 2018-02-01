₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:20pm
Below are series of photos trending on Instagram which features Jim Iyke and actress, Rosaline Meurer as newly weds.
See photos from the wedding scene below:
http://brainnewsradio.com/new-movie-checkout-jim-iyke-and-rosaline-meurers-wedding-photos
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:21pm
See more beautiful photos from the movie/wedding scene at http://brainnewsradio.com/new-movie-checkout-jim-iyke-and-rosaline-meurers-wedding-photos
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by yomibelle(f): 9:31pm
Bridesmaid be looking like Jumoke or is she d one
Sexy steel still thin as ever
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Johnpsite: 9:31pm
Nice one
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by fidalgo19: 9:31pm
Smh
Yoruba Demons
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 9:31pm
Sounds Tribalistic
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by juwonloo: 9:31pm
I sow this this morning on one popular blog that says , Jim just get Wed today, my comment was this is a movie,.
That guy no fit marry for real life
dude is busy f***in around, free pu**y all on him
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by afbstrategies: 9:31pm
nice
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by olubabajc(m): 9:32pm
Next plz
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:32pm
CONGRATS TO THEM
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Donald3d(m): 9:32pm
Na wa o
All these goggles people wear nowadays like welders and they call it sun glasses .I don weak
2 Likes
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 9:32pm
This old man never marry since...?
Doing Come and marry since ...
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by dust144(m): 9:32pm
I want to bath, should I use water?
2 Likes
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by DREAMZZZ(m): 9:32pm
Yoruba demons kor yoruba karashikas ni
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by cherr(f): 9:32pm
Jim Iyke WITH THE LOVE!!!
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Maziebuka01(m): 9:32pm
Best character for a demon.
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by chillychill(f): 9:33pm
This was how those ones too started... Dey will be using style style dey do pre wedding plans up n Dan.. with this hyping, dis movie gas dey interesting o
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by congorasta: 9:33pm
k
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by bobokeshington: 9:33pm
How is that our problem for heaven's sake? Op, this poo be like news for eye?
Abeg go borrow some sense na?
Yoruba demons ko Jamaican patua ni...
mtcheeew.....
..
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Tonymegabush1(m): 9:33pm
Yoruba demons
Mmmmmm d title weak me ooo
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 9:33pm
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by davodyguy: 9:34pm
Where's the venue?
It's not hyped like BAAD or other celebrities' weddings
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Danelo(m): 9:35pm
U is he standing lyk he wants to pour?
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by VeniJu: 9:35pm
The only thing I'm understanding here is that the Yoruba's have accepted to be the demons that we all knew them to be.
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 9:35pm
Make them wed for life
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by EazyJ(f): 9:36pm
I love the chief bridesmaid gown
2 Likes
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by davodyguy: 9:36pm
VeniJu:
WTH does that demon nonsense mean?
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by VeniJu: 9:38pm
davodyguy:I believe you know what or who a demon is. The very meaning of a demon is what it means.
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Venice789(f): 9:38pm
Ok i don hear....
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by adecz: 9:39pm
Iyke can only marry a woman
capable of looking after him financially....
1 Like
|Re: Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) by Zionista(m): 9:39pm
Yoruba demons .......hmmmm
