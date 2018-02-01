Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jim Iyke And Rosaline Meurer Wed In "Yoruba Demons" (Photos) (20518 Views)

Below are series of photos trending on Instagram which features Jim Iyke and actress, Rosaline Meurer as newly weds.



But before you run minds wild and start congratulating actor Jim Iyke for finally tying the knot, let’s backtrack a little bit.



As much as we want to hear wedding bells for the bachelor, the photos are from a scene in an upcoming movie by comedian Ayo Makun, titled Yoruba Demons.



Several people have been congratulating the actor since the photos went viral earlier today, but it is not a real wedding.



Other actors in the movie include Ayo Makun, Ramsey Nouah, Falz, Osas Ajibade, Ireti Doyle and among others. Yoruba Demons is still in production and no word yet of when it would be released.

See photos from the wedding scene below:



Bridesmaid be looking like Jumoke or is she d one



Sexy steel still thin as ever

Nice one

Yoruba Demons

Sounds Tribalistic

I sow this this morning on one popular blog that says , Jim just get Wed today, my comment was this is a movie,.

That guy no fit marry for real life



dude is busy f***in around, free pu**y all on him 1 Like

CONGRATS TO THEM



All these goggles people wear nowadays like welders and they call it sun glasses .I don weak Na wa oAll these goggles people wear nowadays like welders and they call it sun glasses.I don weak 2 Likes







Doing Come and marry since ... This old man never marry since...?Doing Come and marry since ...

I want to bath, should I use water? 2 Likes

Yoruba demons kor yoruba karashikas ni

Jim Iyke WITH THE LOVE!!!

Best character for a demon.

with this hyping, dis movie gas dey interesting o This was how those ones too started... Dey will be using style style dey do pre wedding plans up n Dan..with this hyping, dis movie gas dey interesting o

How is that our problem for heaven's sake? Op, this poo be like news for eye?

Abeg go borrow some sense na?





Yoruba demons ko Jamaican patua ni...



Yoruba demons





Mmmmmm d title weak me ooo

Where's the venue?



It's not hyped like BAAD or other celebrities' weddings

U is he standing lyk he wants to pour?

The only thing I'm understanding here is that the Yoruba's have accepted to be the demons that we all knew them to be. 1 Like

Make them wed for life

I love the chief bridesmaid gown 2 Likes

VeniJu:

The only thing I'm understanding here is that the Yoruba's have accepted to be the demons that we all knew them to be.

WTH does that demon nonsense mean? WTH does that demon nonsense mean?

davodyguy:



WTH does that demon nonsense mean? I believe you know what or who a demon is. The very meaning of a demon is what it means. I believe you know what or who a demon is. The very meaning of a demon is what it means.

Ok i don hear.... 1 Like

Iyke can only marry a woman

capable of looking after him financially.... 1 Like