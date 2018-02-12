₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by Julivas(m): 8:27pm On Feb 10
WHAT A PHD IS AND WHAT IT IS NOT
After having completed a PhD degree myself, and having supervised, co-supervised and examined a number of PhD students over the years, I would like to offer some humble advice and pointers to those aspiring to pursue a PhD degree themselves. I find that many students misunderstood the purpose of getting a PhD degree and the commitments and sacrifices that it calls for.
A PhD is the highest academic and research degree from a university. I have seen both remarkable successes and disappointing failures amongst students pursuing this academic accolade. It takes more than just brain power to complete a PhD.
A degree by research is very different from a degree by coursework. A course degree whether at the undergraduate or masters level is heavily structured. A student just have to be disciplined and rigorous in following this predetermined structure regimentally, without much creativity required from him or her. Of course, creativity is demanded from the student in completing assignments and projects but the demand is nothing close to what is required for a PhD degree.
The most important prerequisites for pursuing a successful PhD program are passion, inquisitiveness, creativity, discipline, persistence, perseverance and meticulousness (or attention to detail). I did not mention intelligence not because it is not important, but because it is less important than the other attributes I mentioned. At least, it is in my book. Others may feel differently.
Of those many attributes, I consider passion the most important. Some students start out enthusiastically but loses steam halfway through or towards the end. They lack passion or the love of knowledge. Ever heard of the saying, "when the going gets tough, the tough gets going?" Success in a PhD is simply that. The harder it becomes, the harder you will strive. Sometimes, you do not see the light at the end of the tunnel but you still keep looking for it because you know it is there. When you love what you do, failure is not an option.
Some people do PhD for the wrong reasons. Some take up postgraduate because they could not secure a job after their first or second degree. Some do it because the jobs they have taken up require them to acquire a PhD, for e.g. an academic or a research post. These cannot be the sole reason for pursuing a PhD. You cannot force yourself to do a PhD. You must want to do it badly enough. You cannot force yourself to love something; you must love or want something bad enough to force yourself to get it.
The PhD is an academic journey. There will be failures but mainly successes along your way. You may encounter some foes but mainly friends in the same boat as yourself. It always help to be in a group of students to share both your setbacks and achievements. Working alone in a silo is the worst you can do to yourself. There are certain things you want to discuss with your fellow students that you cannot discuss with your supervisor; matters that are either academic or personal.
Your supervisor is your mentor, guide and consultant, not your teacher. He cannot teach you your PhD knowledge, you have to teach yourself through his guidance and wisdom. He is more your friend than he is your master. He does not dictate to you what you must do, he merely points you in the right direction. At the end of your PhD journey, you would have been more knowledgeable on the subject of your research than your supervisor. I have heard of students not being able to complete their PhD because they could not get along or see eye to eye with their supervisor. This is the worst scenario that can happen to you. If you do not have a supervisor you can work with, you will not get your PhD no matter how good you are or how hard you work. So, choose your supervisor well, not just the university you want to do your PhD in. Just a few months back, I met a doctoral graduate who told me that to be supervised by this one professor carries more prestige among his peers in the working world.
A PhD degree needs sacrifices, especially when you are a family person; a wife, mother, husband or dad. Family is always important and should always be your priority. However, you and your family members must be willing to make sacrifices that are necessary. There can be no gain without pain. That is why when you finally get your PhD degree, your family members can even be happier and more proud of you than you yourself, because it is as much their accomplishment as it is yours. Their sacrifices must be duly appreciated.
So what does it mean when you have a Dr. before your name? Does it mean that you are an expert on a certain subject matter? Hardly so, I think. It means that you are both a seeker as well as a generator of knowledge. It means that you have enriched the world and added on to the vast body of knowledge through your PhD contribution. The world has become a slightly better place from the knowledge that you have contributed through your PhD thesis and publications. The world now knows more on a subject than before you completed your PhD. Your work get referred and cited by other researchers in your field, as they absorb your new knowledge to generate new knowledge of their own.
Your PhD is an end that should be justified by its means. The research methodology, the analysis and the interpretation should justify the conclusion. The new knowledge must have been tested and challenged by your peers and rigorously defended by you. It is an accomplishment unequal by any other feat. Once you have obtained a well-deserved PhD degree, you become your own teacher as self-teaching becomes common practice. You are always curious and tends to read a lot, not just on your subject matter but on everything. You will find doing new things, exploring new frontiers and taking up new challenges more scintillating. In other words, it will change your life and your outlooks forever.
I hope I have inspired some of you to pursue a PhD degree if what you read here is what you really want from a PhD. On the other hand, I hope I have also discouraged others who have a misconception of what a PhD degree entails, so that you will not go down the road of failure. A PhD is not for everyone.
You may share this post if you think it would help people you know in deciding whether pursuing a PhD degree is the right path for them to take.
By Prof. Dr. Jamal Hisham
#PhDJamal
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by aminu790(m): 8:32pm On Feb 10
Phd is training of mind to think and reason.
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by Julivas(m): 9:06pm On Feb 10
Lalasticlala , come and see how to pursue PhD
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by babyfaceafrica: 9:50pm On Feb 10
Lol....this country is the wrong place to have a PhD
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by Qpetz: 6:22am On Feb 11
Doctor of philosophy.
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by anibirelawal(m): 6:56am On Feb 11
Nice one...
PhD Here I come!....
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by duduade: 12:41pm On Feb 11
aminu790:
Yes and you must also be found worthy in character...
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by emmasege: 2:18pm On Feb 11
The writer forgot to add that PhD is not necessarily a license for well-being or a meal ticket.
If your intention is to make money through PhD, you are starting on a wrong footing. Wealthy or rich PhD holders usually put in many years of hard work and tireless research before their breakthroughs. Anyone who plans to become a millionaire soon after a PhD, through the acquisition of the degree could die frustrated, or find himself doing some dirty things which could land him in trouble.
Summarily, PhD degree is for people who cherish passion far above pleasure.
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by iHart(m): 6:10pm On Feb 11
one other thing I tell people is to have a research intention and have good knowledge of it. don't just expect your supervisor to give you a topic you will work on. ...then one of my mentors will say "make sure to take up a research work that all the necessary instruments and equipment for the study are within Nigeria. Just avoid research works that entails sending samples abroad", that is if you want to finish in good time.
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by BrightForYou(m): 7:03pm On Feb 11
What is the duration for this program please?
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by Julivas(m): 8:01pm On Feb 11
BrightForYou:
Some is three years, while in some other countries it may be four years
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by Julivas(m): 8:04pm On Feb 11
iHart:
Yes you are right.....but the beauty of this is that there are numerous scholarship opportunities to do it abroad with mouth watering packages
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by Kingluqman89(m): 10:17pm On Feb 11
g
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by Alariiwo: 10:17pm On Feb 11
No offense meant..
PHD in Nigeria to me is useless.
With all the research, doctors and professors we have, nothing works.
They just live on the "prof" title, nothing meaningful comes out in the end.
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by abbaapple: 10:18pm On Feb 11
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by mumumugu(m): 10:27pm On Feb 11
was obasanjo creative in religion studies,how
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by anochuko01(m): 10:28pm On Feb 11
I must get a PhD.
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by Pascalville(m): 10:28pm On Feb 11
What courses can someone do phd in??
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by sisisioge: 10:30pm On Feb 11
Roger that Prof...I ain't pursuing no PhD. The one wey I read done do biko.
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by smellingmenses: 10:31pm On Feb 11
exactly
babyfaceafrica:
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by STARGREEN(m): 10:32pm On Feb 11
@Op immense thanks for your contributions. It worth more than u could ever imagined.
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by smellingmenses: 10:32pm On Feb 11
at the UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN POLITICAL SCIENCE DEPT 8-12 YEARS ON THE AVERAGE
BrightForYou:
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by candy(f): 10:38pm On Feb 11
BrightForYou:Mostly 3-5 years for full time, 5-7 for part time. If you have the passion, go for it. Get a topic that interests you and don't ever work with a supervisor that is frustrated...he/she will make sure you share in his frustration.
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by datola: 10:38pm On Feb 11
Good one!
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by slydog(m): 10:38pm On Feb 11
Julivas:
Nice write up Dr. I recall starting my program in late 2014 with enthusiasm, but just like you mentioned, it gets really tough along the way. From having my supervisor abandon me for three months to go treat malaria in the UK to December last year when I almost gave up on the program. In fact, I fell sick when my thesis was turned upside down and asked to rework it. Its been God only. Just last Friday at a seminar presentation at the faculty I managed to pull through. I'm less than 30, but with strands of grey hair. Presently preparing for plag test and two journal publication before grad school & external defense, hopeful to round up by March.
Nonetheless, its worth the experience.
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by SonOfAfonja: 10:40pm On Feb 11
PHD kor, that was how one phd holder in yabatech told us Ram and the C.PU are the same....!!!
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by cowleg(m): 10:47pm On Feb 11
PhD in Nigeria??
Lmao
How many Professors in Nigeria can boost of a semi-equipped laboratories to conduct a research. What we have are mostly theory oriented professors who do Copy and paste chewing out outdated information's.
How many universities in Nigeria has an equipped standard laboratories. China is already testing an unmanned drones that can carry humans yet here in Nigeria PhD holders and professors can't utilize their knowledge to solve real world challenges. Its just a bunch of worthless certificate in Nigeria.
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by MiyettiAllah: 10:50pm On Feb 11
PhD in Cowlology.
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by IjeleNwa(m): 10:52pm On Feb 11
In nigeria,we do PHD for title and not for development or innovation. Obsanjo gave. Us Coalition Movement
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by bmos: 10:52pm On Feb 11
aminu790:
Having told me all these, So what is PhD? I mean what does the abbreviation stands for?
Re: What A Phd Is And What It Is Not by yusu11: 10:53pm On Feb 11
Smartness is the key to any POSTGRAD program with or without supervisors fustration.
