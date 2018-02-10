₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by LifeDrama: 8:35pm On Feb 10
Nigerians have reacted to reports that a mystery snake sneaked into the account office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in Makurdi, Benue State and swallowed N36 million cash.
Currently trending on Twitter check out below.
More via http://mandynews.com/2018/02/10/nigerians-reacts-to-claim-that-snake-swallowed-n36m-in-jamb-office/
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by aminu790(m): 8:36pm On Feb 10
see interview with snake
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by LifeDrama: 8:38pm On Feb 10
cc; lalasticlala md44
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by HungerBAD: 8:39pm On Feb 10
Lol
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by LifeDrama: 8:40pm On Feb 10
More
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by bamdly(m): 8:42pm On Feb 10
fvck this kwantry
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by LifeDrama: 8:43pm On Feb 10
more
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by flamingREED(m): 8:43pm On Feb 10
Is there any snake unknown to Lalasticlala?
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by LifeDrama: 8:47pm On Feb 10
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by Olalan(m): 8:50pm On Feb 10
This shouldn't be surprising in a country where a detained SHIP got missing.
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 8:51pm On Feb 10
Nigeria don turn animal kingdom smh
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by DUTCHDON: 8:55pm On Feb 10
It is one of the snakes Buratai the Chief of Army sells on his farm, that he claimed where the source of his funds to buy two properties in Dubai.
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by Desyner: 8:57pm On Feb 10
When will snake swallow Aso Rock.
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by Oxster(m): 8:58pm On Feb 10
Am just tired of this country
N36M,,,That is 36,000 pieces of 1000 naira note ohh,,If de money is even only in 1000 naira
How come de snake finished such quantity of notes??
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 8:58pm On Feb 10
If the snake, a python can swallow a whole human being like Nnamdi Kanu and no one knows his whereabout till today, how much is common cash that it cant swallow?
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by Yemike(m): 9:00pm On Feb 10
When did Jamb office turned to Nat Geo Wild studio or reserve centre
Although Nigeria is a zoo itself.
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by MisterSols: 9:20pm On Feb 10
Mad twitter
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by 4Play(m): 9:37pm On Feb 10
Maybe this explains lalasticlala's snake obsession. Perhaps he has the insight to know that some snakes are like bullion vans.
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 9:54pm On Feb 10
No Need To React, We Knw Say The Lie Lie Story Sharp Pass Clarence Shoot
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by guydangerous(m): 9:55pm On Feb 10
First it was rat at presidential office now snake at jamb office,who knows INEC own excuse
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by Ultimus: 9:55pm On Feb 10
Who can blame them for fingering a phantom snake in a corruption case? Are we not getting chopped down in this country because of cows?
Confusing zoo.
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by veacea: 9:55pm On Feb 10
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by osscarr(m): 9:55pm On Feb 10
Naija I hail o
The more u look, the less u see
Abrakadabra
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 9:56pm On Feb 10
The lie is too much but this seems like a snake thread indirectly. Annoyingly the world is seeing our incompetencies and lunacy
4Play:
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by obafemee80(m): 9:56pm On Feb 10
Snake Swallowed 36million Naira or kobo
Lalasticlala after reading his SNAKES swallowed 36million Naira
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by oshemus: 9:56pm On Feb 10
ZOO
The snake has been found - Lie Muhammad
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by sdindan: 9:56pm On Feb 10
BMC trying to analyze how snake can swallow millions in office.
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by ManirBK: 9:56pm On Feb 10
No frog jump let us ask the snake first and recommend the issue;
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by oga70563: 9:56pm On Feb 10
The snake is on codeine diet
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by labake1(f): 9:56pm On Feb 10
In naija anything is possible
If rats could chase pple out of Aso Rock, y can't snake swallow the money?
This country is a joke
|Re: Nigerians React To Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 9:57pm On Feb 10
Endtime snake!
Useless country!
