Currently trending on Twitter check out below.



Nigerians have reacted to reports that a mystery snake sneaked into the account office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, in Makurdi, Benue State and swallowed N36 million cash. Currently trending on Twitter check out below.

see interview with snake

cc; lalasticlala md44

fvck this kwantry

Is there any snake unknown to Lalasticlala?

This shouldn't be surprising in a country where a detained SHIP got missing.

Nigeria don turn animal kingdom smh

It is one of the snakes Buratai the Chief of Army sells on his farm, that he claimed where the source of his funds to buy two properties in Dubai.

When will snake swallow Aso Rock.

Am just tired of this country





N36M,,,That is 36,000 pieces of 1000 naira note ohh,,If de money is even only in 1000 naira



How come de snake finished such quantity of notes??

If the snake, a python can swallow a whole human being like Nnamdi Kanu and no one knows his whereabout till today, how much is common cash that it cant swallow?







Although Nigeria is a zoo itself. When did Jamb office turned to Nat Geo Wild studio or reserve centre

Maybe this explains lalasticlala's snake obsession. Perhaps he has the insight to know that some snakes are like bullion vans.

No Need To React, We Knw Say The Lie Lie Story Sharp Pass Clarence Shoot

First it was rat at presidential office now snake at jamb office,who knows INEC own excuse

Who can blame them for fingering a phantom snake in a corruption case? Are we not getting chopped down in this country because of cows?



Confusing zoo.

The lie is too much but this seems like a snake thread indirectly. Annoyingly the world is seeing our incompetencies and lunacy





Maybe this explains lalasticlala's snake obsession. Perhaps he has the insight to know that some snakes are like bullion vans.



Lalasticlala after reading his SNAKES swallowed 36million Naira Snake Swallowed 36million Naira or kobo

The snake has been found - Lie Muhammad

BMC trying to analyze how snake can swallow millions in office.

No frog jump let us ask the snake first and recommend the issue;

The snake is on codeine diet



If rats could chase pple out of Aso Rock, y can't snake swallow the money?

In naija anything is possible. If rats could chase pple out of Aso Rock, y can't snake swallow the money? This country is a joke