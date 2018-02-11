₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Firegist: 9:25am
A Facebook user "Sammie Fola Rin" make mockery of the news about a snake swallowing 36m naira in jamb office, he posted on it's timeline saying
"I yaff found the snake � Dat swallow 36million o
Somebody should blow � whistle abeg"
See picture below
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by giftq: 9:26am
Firegist:Thank you for detaining and arresting that snake.
Please hand him over to SARS and EFCC
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Cutehector(m): 9:28am
Broking news
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by ajibolabd(m): 9:31am
Hehehe
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by pyyxxaro: 9:32am
Lala ur snake don hammer oh
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by flexyfit(f): 9:39am
Why won't a Snake swallow the money..
When we always kill their families... Now they have come for revenge... Starting from jamb office....naija I hail o
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by modelmike7(m): 9:40am
What a funny country we live in.
Everything must be turn into a joke and laugh so hard at, until it is swept under the carpet at last.
The youth make it all worst.
In some sane societies, thousand of youths Will be the people you will see in front of the JAMB office that a mysterious snake came to swallow ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS equivalent, calling for the explanation of what really transpired .
What a country!!
smh!!
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by SpecialAdviser(m): 9:54am
modelmike7:Another name for it is ZOO.
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Firegist: 10:23am
SpecialAdviser:lol
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Firegist: 10:23am
flexyfit:
What a funny news
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Firegist: 10:23am
modelmike7:yea
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Firegist: 10:24am
pyyxxaro:
Funny country how will a snake open the safe for saving money
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Firegist: 10:25am
ajibolabd:
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Firegist: 10:25am
giftq:
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by FunkyAlhaji2015: 10:27am
Your whistle-blower fee is ready for collection
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by giftq: 10:31am
Firegist:he even forgot to hand-cuff that greedy snake
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Firegist: 10:40am
giftq:
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Firegist: 10:41am
FunkyAlhaji2015:
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by giftq: 10:45am
Firegist:we need to fight this kworopshon properly na
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Firegist: 10:54am
Nigeria government need to stop deceiving us biko how can a snake open a save like that on the bank that is even fire proof
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by adeolakemi: 11:02am
I have a video which ipob and the Nigerian army needs if I release it on social Media it maybe disastrous ,many lives will lost cos there will be reprisals still I will release it but towards election time.someone must pay DSS you can come looking for me if I'm not seen or heard from 24hrs the video will be released ,I don't think the dying man in aso rock will be pleased
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Dollarship(m): 11:17am
ajibolabd:Na Shaku Shaku be that
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by EternalTruths: 11:20am
adeolakemi:
Bros, biko send me the video so that I can complete the mission if you are killed.
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Gangster1ms: 11:21am
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by lordsharks(m): 11:21am
This snake ish is jst ridiculous
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Naijaphobia: 11:21am
It may sound absurd but it actually happened to me severally while I was managing about 20 ATMs in a particular region. Cash would be confirmed, double confirmed before loading only to discovered shortages from unloaded cash with in the ATM vault despite dual control. It stopped after I went spiritual about it and was asked to remove a particular lady from the team, and ensure she mustn't touch cash designated for load but with stern warning not to accuse her... My people, I paid loads of gbese just to cover up before auditing thanks to my frequent reconciliation.
Its real oh!
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by MrMystrO(m): 11:22am
EternalTruths:
Loooool this Guy!!
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by purem(m): 11:22am
@ that facebook user your mate is in church and you're here mocking a fake story SMH on you.
Meanwhile...
That moment when you want to throw a stone at your friend and it's missed but hit one woman at the back and then she picks it and puts it in her bag.
At this point your life is going to an omen of been brutally doom, don't even stress yourself, just be calculating the money you be spending visiting one pastor to the other.
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by WorldRichest: 11:24am
SpecialAdviser:
And your paten are living in it. Only animals live in the Zoo, your parents are living in the Zoo, that means your parents are . . . . . . . . . . . .
|Re: I Have Found The Snake That Swallowed N36m In JAMB Office (Hilarious) by Narldon(f): 11:24am
Where is NwaAmaikpe when he is needed most?
