A Facebook user "Sammie Fola Rin" make mockery of the news about a snake swallowing 36m naira in jamb office, he posted on it's timeline saying



"I yaff found the snake � Dat swallow 36million o

Somebody should blow � whistle abeg"



See picture below

Firegist:

Thank you for detaining and arresting that snake.

Thank you for detaining and arresting that snake.

Please hand him over to SARS and EFCC







Broking news Broking news 5 Likes

Hehehe 36 Likes

Lala ur snake don hammer oh 2 Likes

Why won't a Snake swallow the money..

When we always kill their families... Now they have come for revenge... Starting from jamb office....naija I hail o 2 Likes

What a funny country we live in.

Everything must be turn into a joke and laugh so hard at, until it is swept under the carpet at last.





The youth make it all worst.

In some sane societies, thousand of youths Will be the people you will see in front of the JAMB office that a mysterious snake came to swallow ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS equivalent, calling for the explanation of what really transpired .

What a country!!



smh!!

Another name for it is ZOO.

lol

Why won't a Snake swallow the money..

When we always kill their families... Now they have come for revenge... Starting from jamb office....naija I hail o

What a funny news What a funny news

What a funny country we live in. yea yea

Lala ur snake don hammer oh

Funny country how will a snake open the safe for saving money Funny country how will a snake open the safe for saving money 1 Like

Hehehe 1 Like

Thank you for detaining and arresting that snake.

Please hand him over to SARS and EFCC

1 Like 1 Share

Your whistle-blower fee is ready for collection 1 Like

he even forgot to hand-cuff that greedy snake he even forgot to hand-cuff that greedy snake 1 Like

he even forgot to hand-cuff that greedy snake

1 Like 1 Share

Your whistle-blower fee is ready for collection



we need to fight this kworopshon properly na we need to fight this kworopshon properly na

Nigeria government need to stop deceiving us biko how can a snake open a save like that on the bank that is even fire proof

I have a video which ipob and the Nigerian army needs if I release it on social Media it maybe disastrous ,many lives will lost cos there will be reprisals still I will release it but towards election time.someone must pay DSS you can come looking for me if I'm not seen or heard from 24hrs the video will be released ,I don't think the dying man in aso rock will be pleased 2 Likes

Hehehe Na Shaku Shaku be that Na Shaku Shaku be that

I have a video which ipob and the Nigerian army needs if I release it on social Media it maybe disastrous ,many lives will lost cos there will be reprisals still I will release it but towards election time.someone must pay DSS you can come looking for me if I'm not seen or heard from 24hrs the video will be released ,I don't think the dying man in aso rock will be pleased

Bros, biko send me the video so that I can complete the mission if you are killed.

This snake ish is jst ridiculous

It may sound absurd but it actually happened to me severally while I was managing about 20 ATMs in a particular region. Cash would be confirmed, double confirmed before loading only to discovered shortages from unloaded cash with in the ATM vault despite dual control. It stopped after I went spiritual about it and was asked to remove a particular lady from the team, and ensure she mustn't touch cash designated for load but with stern warning not to accuse her... My people, I paid loads of gbese just to cover up before auditing thanks to my frequent reconciliation.



Its real oh!

Bros, biko send me the video so that I can complete the mission if you are killed.

Loooool this Guy!!





Meanwhile...



That moment when you want to throw a stone at your friend and it's missed but hit one woman at the back and then she picks it and puts it in her bag.



At this point your life is going to an omen of been brutally doom, don't even stress yourself, just be calculating the money you be spending visiting one pastor to the other.





@ that facebook user your mate is in church and you're here mocking a fake story SMH on you.Meanwhile...That moment when you want to throw a stone at your friend and it's missed but hit one woman at the back and then she picks it and puts it in her bag.At this point your life is going to an omen of been brutally doom, don't even stress yourself, just be calculating the money you be spending visiting one pastor to the other.

Another name for it is ZOO.

And your paten are living in it. Only animals live in the Zoo, your parents are living in the Zoo, that means your parents are . . . . . . . . . . . . And your paten are living in it. Only animals live in the Zoo, your parents are living in the Zoo, that means your parents are . . . . . . . . . . . .