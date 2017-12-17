₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by metronaija2: 8:08pm On Feb 11
There are 3 easy ways for you to Vote for your favourite Big Brother Naija Housemate. Voting opens TOMORROW after the Nominations show.
http://www.metronaija.ng/vote-favorite-bbnaija-housemate/
1 Like
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by StrawberryGloss(f): 8:14pm On Feb 11
None of them deserve the vote
4 Likes
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by Evablizin(f): 9:11pm On Feb 11
What is Housemates?
Who dem epp?
1 Like
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by Turks: 10:12pm On Feb 11
Kent waste my time on those kids...
1 Like
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by alexistaiwo: 10:12pm On Feb 11
Okay
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by udemejack(m): 10:13pm On Feb 11
them go send me credit to use vote?
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by vickzie(m): 10:13pm On Feb 11
When would "HOW TO REGISTER AND COLLECT YOUR PERMANENT VOTERS CARD" make front page
13 Likes
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by Etihadstore: 10:14pm On Feb 11
I rather vote for Buhari again than vote for this program...
Since this year, Av never seen a post in frontpage talking about or promoting collection of pvc...
Rather lala and Seun finds pleasure in this soft porn
Well a wise man once told me that, don't tell a girl to close her legs when she sits indiscriminately, Cus u never can tell where she is using to breath
So therefore stop telling lala to stop bringing this soft porn to fp, u never can tell thats Wat he uses to unwind
2 Likes
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by Daviestunech(m): 10:14pm On Feb 11
Not for me.may b it's for the person below me sha
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by D2DK(m): 10:14pm On Feb 11
If we're not seeing your Bobby we're not giving you our votes... Guys Have I spoken our mind? Those in support say i
1 Like
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by abbaapple: 10:14pm On Feb 11
Useless show!
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by mayowascholar: 10:14pm On Feb 11
vote ke
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by Bblessing37: 10:15pm On Feb 11
They should all go home.
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by Gangster1ms: 10:15pm On Feb 11
How does it add to my bank account?
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by engrjacuzzi: 10:15pm On Feb 11
waste my money for this scripted show I'm not a party to it.
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by McINoWell: 10:16pm On Feb 11
so finally giroud has gone to kano pillars
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by Angelmatilda(f): 10:17pm On Feb 11
Who bbnaija epp
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by randomFYO: 10:17pm On Feb 11
Me I no send!
Nothing corn sign mi
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by Empress2014(f): 10:17pm On Feb 11
Mtcheeew
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by Kingluqman89(m): 10:19pm On Feb 11
Abeg, na free?
Even if na free self, I no go do. The useless thing go waste my phone battery.
BBN ko... BVN ni.
1 Like
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by Moye101: 10:22pm On Feb 11
.....
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by Daddybright1986(m): 10:26pm On Feb 11
This time around the highest votes will b 46 in total
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by Nempi(m): 10:28pm On Feb 11
If I vote any of these charlatans, God please punish me. Amen
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by majamajic(m): 10:37pm On Feb 11
This year show no sweet. ..... they spoil the show with selection. Instead of random guys, we seeing friends and relatives of the organisers moving around in a flat in South Africa !
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by JasonScolari: 10:38pm On Feb 11
I wish I could turn back the hands of time and give my darling Barcelona the much needed goal against the stubborn Gètafe.
1 Like
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by BE811APP: 10:55pm On Feb 11
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by computer0810: 10:55pm On Feb 11
I hate that khloe or what her name, wish I can vote her out
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by BafanaBafana: 10:56pm On Feb 11
Wait
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by chigosman: 11:04pm On Feb 11
Meet the 20 BBNaija housemates : 》》 https://www.042expressng.com/2018/01/bbnaija-2018-meet-big-brother-season-3-houemates.html
|Re: How To Vote For BBNaija 2018 Housemates by ChangetheChange: 11:24pm On Feb 11
