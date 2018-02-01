₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:37am
It was a black Sunday for residents of Keke-Agege community when an over speeding commercial bus driver accidentally smashed the head of a 5years old young girl and died on the spot.
The residents were thrown into morning after the fatal accident occurred. Business and other activities were paralysed in the area, as residents sympathize with the parent of the deceased.
According to reports, the particular street where the sad event occurred has been under serious threat by reckless Commercial Bus, Tricycle, Private Car Drivers and Motor cycle riders ever since the Street and adjoining streets were reconstructed by the Lagos State Government during the tenure of Governor Babatunde Fashola.
This Community play host to the popular Agege Stadium, Agege LGA. Secretariat, Public Schools, Businesses and various residential buildings.
The residents are calling on appropriate government authorities to come to the rescue of #SHOBOWALE STREET RESIDENTS by providing them with speed breakers so as to control the speed of some reckless Drivers.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/reckless-bus-driver-smashes-head-5-year-old-girl-lagos-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Johnnyakins: 8:37am
Jesus
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by friendlyadvice: 8:38am
Afonjas are just bad at everything
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by agwom(m): 8:39am
Chai!
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Treasure17(m): 8:51am
oh laawd. So sad
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by huss421(m): 11:40am
Pls check for his driving license
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by busky101(m): 11:40am
Oh lawd have mercy
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Bustincole: 11:41am
Chai
Ikunle abiyamo oooo
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Talklesss(m): 11:41am
What will happen will happen no matter how careful you are
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Temsirim(m): 11:41am
What is this?
This issue of reckless driving needs an urgent attention.
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Kokaine(m): 11:42am
hmmm.... imagine the fear when you kill someone by mistake. you will wish you didnt have a car
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by IamFisherman(m): 11:42am
All these reckless science students on wheel, RIP dear#FISHERMAN
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by exlinkleads(f): 11:42am
God have mercy
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Stethaine: 11:43am
This is not reckless. This man is devil's agent. He seeks blood by all means. So sad that this young ones was used.
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Talklesss(m): 11:43am
friendlyadvice:Stop taking tramadol you will not � now you are hallucinating...Shay dem mention d name of the driver ? EWU
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by eleojo23: 11:44am
friendlyadvice:
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Spar7tan(m): 11:44am
Nawa o!! Aye toto, akamera
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by GindoX(m): 11:44am
friendlyadvice:
Be careful with that word afonjas, them fit sue you.
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by philo04(m): 11:44am
I blame the floosh parent that will allow their child to roam the street ....she is meant to be in school by my time
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by FrenchWay: 11:44am
F
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by masciv: 11:45am
friendlyadvice:
Seriously I wanted to use strong words
But...
Don't be silly please.
Someone died here and you had to tribalise it.
How sure are you about the driver's tribe?
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Ogun5050: 11:45am
friendlyadvice:Yorubas are not descendant of Afonja , but Oduduwa, Just read one Eastern pastor/armed robber was arrested at Iba Lagos state, what do you have to say about that, at least he s your brother.
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by madridguy(m): 11:45am
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by rawtouch: 11:45am
driver must face the music..
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by modelmike7(m): 11:46am
CHAI!! TOO GORY!!
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Ijaya123: 11:46am
philo04:
On a Sunday?
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Kennylash11(m): 11:46am
friendlyadvice:
Afonja na your calling ni ehn person die you dey shout Afonja upanda.
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by blessedmeme: 11:47am
Reckless drivers everywhere without driver's license see what you've caused
RIP to the little girl
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by modelmike7(m): 11:47am
friendlyadvice:when some people speak out, you know the kind of people they are.
smh
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Ijaya123: 11:47am
friendlyadvice:
Are you usually this daft?
|Re: Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos by Biety: 11:48am
friendlyadvice:
may God give you OSU boy sense.
