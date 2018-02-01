Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Danfo Driver Smashes Head Of 5-Year-Old Girl In Lagos. Graphic Photos (4791 Views)

The residents were thrown into morning after the fatal accident occurred. Business and other activities were paralysed in the area, as residents sympathize with the parent of the deceased.



According to reports, the particular street where the sad event occurred has been under serious threat by reckless Commercial Bus, Tricycle, Private Car Drivers and Motor cycle riders ever since the Street and adjoining streets were reconstructed by the Lagos State Government during the tenure of Governor Babatunde Fashola.



This Community play host to the popular Agege Stadium, Agege LGA. Secretariat, Public Schools, Businesses and various residential buildings.



The residents are calling on appropriate government authorities to come to the rescue of #SHOBOWALE STREET RESIDENTS by providing them with speed breakers so as to control the speed of some reckless Drivers.



Pls check for his driving license

What will happen will happen no matter how careful you are

This issue of reckless driving needs an urgent attention. 1 Like

hmmm.... imagine the fear when you kill someone by mistake. you will wish you didnt have a car

All these reckless science students on wheel, RIP dear#FISHERMAN 1 Like

This is not reckless. This man is devil's agent. He seeks blood by all means. So sad that this young ones was used.

Stop taking tramadol you will not � now you are hallucinating...Shay dem mention d name of the driver ? EWU

Afonjas are just bad at everything

Be careful with that word afonjas, them fit sue you.

I blame the floosh parent that will allow their child to roam the street ....she is meant to be in school by my time 1 Like

Afonjas are just bad at everything

Seriously I wanted to use strong words



But...



Don't be silly please.



Someone died here and you had to tribalise it.



Seriously I wanted to use strong words

But...

Don't be silly please.

Someone died here and you had to tribalise it.

How sure are you about the driver's tribe

Yorubas are not descendant of Afonja , but Oduduwa, Just read one Eastern pastor/armed robber was arrested at Iba Lagos state, what do you have to say about that, at least he s your brother.

driver must face the music..

I blame the floosh parent that will allow their child to roam the street ....she is meant to be in school by my time

On a Sunday?

Afonjas are just bad at everything

Afonja na your calling ni ehn person die you dey shout Afonja upanda.

Reckless drivers everywhere without driver's license see what you've caused



RIP to the little girl

Afonjas are just bad at everything when some people speak out, you know the kind of people they are.

when some people speak out, you know the kind of people they are.

smh

Afonjas are just bad at everything

Are you usually this daft?