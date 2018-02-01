₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Angelanest: 8:27pm On Mar 08
An unidentified young man was killed by a passenger train at Ikeja, Lagos. The man was standing on the rail track oblivious of the fast approaching train. The Ogun-Lagos-bound mass transit train just left Agege Train Station when the accident occurred.
According to AgegeTv, the train had sounded its horn repeatedly as it was approaching for clearance of its track, according to an eyewitness, the man was apparently carried away while walking on the track before the accident happened.
“Obviously the man was not aware of the approaching train even as it blasted its horn. “Before he knew it, he was already hit by the train and was not given any chance to escape. “Immediately he was hit, the body was mangled as the train dragged it underneath,’’ the eyewitness said.
People standing by the rail track that saw the incident tried reaching out to the emergency management team.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/train-crushes-young-man-two-accident-lagos-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by thorpido(m): 8:42pm On Mar 08
Was he wearing earphones?
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by josh123(m): 8:42pm On Mar 08
What was he doing on a rail track?imagine d pain he will pass through
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by zakim(m): 8:47pm On Mar 08
RIP
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by dangermouse(m): 8:48pm On Mar 08
From the pics there was no blood showing that the dude must have been killed earlier on and dumped on the tracks. This can explain the lack of blood on the tracks.
Rip to the dude
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by lilkech(m): 9:11pm On Mar 08
dangermouse:
My brother his blood finished along the track because He was hit and his body was dragged. A train might seem slow to you but don’t think it’s speed and braking capabilities are like a regular car or truck.
A train can’t have an accident and everything will be in a spot, even if it derails it’s going to still slide forward for a few meters
do you know how long it takes a useless old-school train like the one fashola dashed us to fully stop?
RIP to the guy ... he didn’t believe those train tracks he was walking on were working. In other countries train tracks aren’t for decoration
FASHOLA & BUHARI why?
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by boldaslion: 9:16pm On Mar 08
Angelanest:
Lie lie Mohammed 2, gutter journalism. Where did you get your report from. 1. It is a young lady and not a man. 2. She was not dead, one hand and one feet were badly crushed, she was eventually rushed to hospital. I was there when it happened.
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by dangermouse(m): 9:17pm On Mar 08
lilkech:
Your are right bro. My bad.
Thanks for pointing these facts out.
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Victorakats(m): 9:20pm On Mar 08
Nawa
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by modelmike7(m): 9:20pm On Mar 08
DAMN IT!!!
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by OneCorner: 9:21pm On Mar 08
Jonathan why
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by TheNigerianMan: 9:22pm On Mar 08
dangermouse:
That will depend on the time of death bro, who told you they say him immediately
.
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by iluvpomo(m): 9:22pm On Mar 08
RIP
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by nkwuocha: 9:22pm On Mar 08
God
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by vivalavida(m): 9:23pm On Mar 08
boldaslion:
I believe this more than the gutter journalism
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Dutchey(m): 9:23pm On Mar 08
train no get joy
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by gypsey(m): 9:24pm On Mar 08
what was he doing galavanting around or near the train? do these people never heard of health and safety? happy dieing to him.
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by samuelchimmy(m): 9:24pm On Mar 08
boldaslion:you mean the person in that picture, cut into two, is still alive
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by simafem(m): 9:25pm On Mar 08
But Op, where did you get this Pics from, its obvious you are not on the scene
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Pat081: 9:26pm On Mar 08
thorpido:his /her village people block his /her ears if not if u re 2o houses away u will hear it
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by anyimontana(m): 9:26pm On Mar 08
The guy must be deaf and dumb,and\or mad(cos e no wear footwear)
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:26pm On Mar 08
I really don't know how a non-speed Nigerian trains kill someone. Is it that the train don't sound it's horn when approaching a busy place or the person is deaf?
Probably, he is deaf
RIP to the dead.
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by bjhaid: 9:27pm On Mar 08
OneCorner:you need brain surgery
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Owamudia: 9:29pm On Mar 08
It can happen to anybody.
May God help us.
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by mechanics(m): 9:31pm On Mar 08
thorpido:Yes of course, if not he would have heard the horn of the train.
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by KvnqFayvor(m): 9:31pm On Mar 08
There's no blood. At least I see none.
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by penzino(m): 9:31pm On Mar 08
The days are full of terror. God protect the rest of us.
RIP to the dead
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by frugal(m): 9:32pm On Mar 08
Please blur the last picture.
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Omojudy: 9:34pm On Mar 08
Sad news, but the contradictory reporters of this case caused me to chuckle.
|Re: Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Coldfeets: 9:36pm On Mar 08
Na wa o!
Like play like play here has turned to Naira Land of blood.
O Chim o!
Olekwa!
