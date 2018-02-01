Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Train Crushes Man Into Two In Lagos (Graphic Photos) (19623 Views)

According to AgegeTv, the train had sounded its horn repeatedly as it was approaching for clearance of its track, according to an eyewitness, the man was apparently carried away while walking on the track before the accident happened.



“Obviously the man was not aware of the approaching train even as it blasted its horn. “Before he knew it, he was already hit by the train and was not given any chance to escape. “Immediately he was hit, the body was mangled as the train dragged it underneath,’’ the eyewitness said.



People standing by the rail track that saw the incident tried reaching out to the emergency management team.



Was he wearing earphones? 5 Likes

What was he doing on a rail track?imagine d pain he will pass through 1 Like 1 Share

RIP

From the pics there was no blood showing that the dude must have been killed earlier on and dumped on the tracks. This can explain the lack of blood on the tracks.

Rip to the dude 30 Likes

dangermouse:

From the pics there was no blood showing that the dude must have been killed earlier on and dumped on the tracks. This can explain the lack of blood on the tracks.

Rip to the dude



My brother his blood finished along the track because He was hit and his body was dragged. A train might seem slow to you but don’t think it’s speed and braking capabilities are like a regular car or truck.



A train can’t have an accident and everything will be in a spot, even if it derails it’s going to still slide forward for a few meters



do you know how long it takes a useless old-school train like the one fashola dashed us to fully stop?



RIP to the guy ... he didn’t believe those train tracks he was walking on were working. In other countries train tracks aren’t for decoration



Angelanest:

Lie lie Mohammed 2, gutter journalism. Where did you get your report from. 1. It is a young lady and not a man. 2. She was not dead, one hand and one feet were badly crushed, she was eventually rushed to hospital. I was there when it happened.

Your are right bro. My bad.

Your are right bro. My bad. Thanks for pointing these facts out.

Nawa

DAMN IT!!!

Jonathan why 2 Likes

dangermouse:

From the pics there was no blood showing that the dude must have been killed earlier on and dumped on the tracks. This can explain the lack of blood on the tracks.



That will depend on the time of death bro, who told you they say him immediately

.

RIP

God God

boldaslion:





Lie lie Mohammed 2, gutter journalism. Where did you get your report from. 1. It is a young lady and not a man. 2. She was not dead, one hand and one feet were badly crushed, she was eventually rushed to hospital. I was there when it happened.

I believe this more than the gutter journalism

train no get joy

what was he doing galavanting around or near the train? do these people never heard of health and safety? happy dieing to him.

boldaslion:





you mean the person in that picture, cut into two, is still alive

But Op, where did you get this Pics from, its obvious you are not on the scene

thorpido:

his /her village people block his /her ears if not if u re 2o houses away u will hear it

The guy must be deaf and dumb,and\or mad(cos e no wear footwear) 1 Like

I really don't know how a non-speed Nigerian trains kill someone. Is it that the train don't sound it's horn when approaching a busy place or the person is deaf?



Probably, he is deaf



RIP to the dead. 2 Likes

OneCorner:

you need brain surgery

It can happen to anybody.

May God help us.

thorpido:

Yes of course, if not he would have heard the horn of the train.

There's no blood. At least I see none.

The days are full of terror. God protect the rest of us.



RIP to the dead

Please blur the last picture.

Sad news, but the contradictory reporters of this case caused me to chuckle.