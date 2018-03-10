₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by izzyboi(m): 8:10am On Feb 14
REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD DRESS WELL
You should dress well because that's what attract people to you initially not your intellect, personality or sense of humour. Read on to find out more!!!
1. The way you are dressed is the way you'll be addressed. Come to think of it, you respect someone who is dressed well say a nice shirt or blouse and trousers and you are more likely to despise someone who is shabbily dressed, right? QED�
2. Dressing boosts your confidence: If you have ever dressed better than you used to do once or twice, you'll agree with me that was at its peak at that moment. Sources of this confidence ranges from the look full of admiration on the faces of people to the compliments you receive from them�. Seeing reasons to start dresssing well yet�
3. It helps improve your lifestyle... A better lifestyle results into a better you.
4. It attracts the opposite sex: Guys, you might have probably heard that a well dressed guy is far more attractive than a shirtless dude with abs. This is not to say you shouldn't be fit but dressing well + a fit body completes the look most ladies desire- so next time you are about to put on a rumpled shirt; think twice!
For the ladies, a fitting dress� makes you more beautiful and attractive�
5. Your first impression on a person matters a lot if not absolutely. I'm sure you know what this means right �
Conclusion: Dressing well does not mean that you've got to dress up in suits or formal clothes all the time but wearing what is clean, put together, fits, flatters and most importantly appropriate for the situation
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by Loyalblak007(f): 8:18am On Feb 14
Always dress well cos you never know who you could meet
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by Iruobean(m): 7:58pm
Please Niralanders, I need job. I studied mechanical engineering, I am serving in Rivers State, will be passing out Next month. Pls I need your help as I am willing to work in any firm within out outside the state. Pls help a brother. I have expert k owledge on the use of AutoCAD for various engineering designs. I also have a professional certification on UK HSE level 1,2&3.
Pls help a brother. I am not really after the pay. I just need a place where I can be working and be getting experience.
Here is my email. Irusam2017@gmail.com
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by Abbeyme: 7:58pm
Tell them
The popular saying goes: The way you dress is the way you will be addressed.
You dress like an irresponsible slut, that's whom you are. That's how you will be addressed.
You dress like an alfa (Islamic cleric), that's just how you will be addressed.
Even MC Oluomo, the reknowed 'tout' always dress like a complete gentleman that you'll envy to sit down with. Take it or leave it..
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by fakuta(f): 7:59pm
dressing well makes me feel good
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by Betmaster3: 7:59pm
Mumu Thread, I rather make money and dress shabilly than cloths and no money!
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by iSpread(m): 7:59pm
Loyalblak007:I could even meet you. What do you think?
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by Olukokosir(m): 7:59pm
Tell dem. Awon fashionista to sag
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by Abbeyme: 8:00pm
Iruobean:
May God bring the help you desire
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by chijokz(m): 8:00pm
I concur especially #1 and 2.
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by dkronicle(m): 8:00pm
Even if you dont have any reason to dress well, do it for ur family.
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by holajeedayy: 8:00pm
Loyalblak007:u are right but what abt those that dress anyhow and evry body meet ,consults and want ur visits steady?
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by adaksbullet(m): 8:01pm
Are u seen how dafido and wizkin use too dressing?
So u are whant too telled me that if are seen these two ppls, ppls we no be respected off them?
Mumu tread
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by Apina(m): 8:02pm
Every point there is based on how others get to view you. Because it makes others happy doesnt mean u must subscribe to it, cos we are at period in history where covering up is old school and most of our sisters and even mothers are no longer conscious of what they wear
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by kreniblink(m): 8:03pm
REALLY HOW BOUT SO YOULL LOOK GOOD WHEN YOU DIE
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by Kowor(f): 8:04pm
You don't need a reason to dress well. You should always dress well.
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by holajeedayy: 8:05pm
izzyboi:see lemme tell u this is for marketer and show biz or entertainment bt for those in the skill world no one cares abt ur dressing as long as u deliver for company or client .........as for opposite sex by the time they sample what lies in ur bank acct the rest is history
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by MuyiRano(m): 8:06pm
sometimes if u dress well Evans wannabe or village ppu may be eyeing u. lol
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by Yinxies(f): 8:08pm
Dress the way you want to be addressed
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by holajeedayy: 8:12pm
have withness where a mechanic waste money on enjoyment ,just imagin somebodythat go home with not less than 50k daily with his dirty cloth or see where telecom engr spent money with baggy trouser...........or swaga programer with his plenty Hair on his face
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by Luukasz(m): 8:12pm
Zuckerberg doesn't care much about dressing and yet he's more respected and known than any Nigerian alive or dead
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by kmaster007: 8:12pm
ur appearance also shows the way pple talk to u.
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by ujampie: 8:12pm
Good Dressing And perfect matching of clothes alone can fetch u Respect and admiration.. When practically dress up well always, people will always see you from a good � light.. ...
I love the way Chelsea is dressing crystal Today. .
I hope they would such temerity to dress Barcelona next week. ... Smile's
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by OgidiOlu3(m): 8:14pm
"The way you dress is the way you'll be addressed" only applies to poor people.
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by Premiumwriter: 8:14pm
Loyalblak007:that your boobs self
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by sprints1: 8:17pm
Iruobean:good for u and u are serving in a good place port haccourt one of the best states in nigeria where money is mined... with your HSE try and connect with people working in oil companies your auto cad is plus bro u will surely get a job..
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by oreayo2011: 8:18pm
very funny
OgidiOlu3:
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by GabrielAganyi(m): 8:19pm
dkronicle:
Sense go kill you.... As in the way my mama the happy when she see me dressed gorgeously d make my head swell
|Re: Reasons Why You Should Dress Well by sprints1: 8:19pm
Loyalblak007:sure like the way are dressed would attract anyone yummy boobs though...
