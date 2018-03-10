Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Reasons Why You Should Dress Well (3311 Views)

Is It A Crime To Dress Well To A Wedding? / Dress Well. / Dress Well, Look Good And Get Paid For That. Ask Me How (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD DRESS WELL



You should dress well because that's what attract people to you initially not your intellect, personality or sense of humour. Read on to find out more!!!



1. The way you are dressed is the way you'll be addressed. Come to think of it, you respect someone who is dressed well say a nice shirt or blouse and trousers and you are more likely to despise someone who is shabbily dressed, right? QED�



2. Dressing boosts your confidence: If you have ever dressed better than you used to do once or twice, you'll agree with me that was at its peak at that moment. Sources of this confidence ranges from the look full of admiration on the faces of people to the compliments you receive from them�. Seeing reasons to start dresssing well yet�



3. It helps improve your lifestyle... A better lifestyle results into a better you.



4. It attracts the opposite sex: Guys, you might have probably heard that a well dressed guy is far more attractive than a shirtless dude with abs. This is not to say you shouldn't be fit but dressing well + a fit body completes the look most ladies desire- so next time you are about to put on a rumpled shirt; think twice!

For the ladies, a fitting dress� makes you more beautiful and attractive�



5. Your first impression on a person matters a lot if not absolutely. I'm sure you know what this means right �

Conclusion: Dressing well does not mean that you've got to dress up in suits or formal clothes all the time but wearing what is clean, put together, fits, flatters and most importantly appropriate for the situation

lalastica 5 Likes

Always dress well cos you never know who you could meet 14 Likes

Please Niralanders, I need job. I studied mechanical engineering, I am serving in Rivers State, will be passing out Next month. Pls I need your help as I am willing to work in any firm within out outside the state. Pls help a brother. I have expert k owledge on the use of AutoCAD for various engineering designs. I also have a professional certification on UK HSE level 1,2&3.



Pls help a brother. I am not really after the pay. I just need a place where I can be working and be getting experience.



Here is my email. Irusam2017@gmail.com 2 Likes 2 Shares





The popular saying goes: The way you dress is the way you will be addressed.



You dress like an irresponsible slut, that's whom you are. That's how you will be addressed.



You dress like an alfa (Islamic cleric), that's just how you will be addressed.







Even MC Oluomo, the reknowed 'tout' always dress like a complete gentleman that you'll envy to sit down with. Take it or leave it.. Tell themThe popular saying goes: The way you dress is the way you will be addressed.You dress like an irresponsible slut, that's whom you are. That's how you will be addressed.You dress like an alfa (Islamic cleric), that's just how you will be addressed.

dressing well makes me feel good

Mumu Thread, I rather make money and dress shabilly than cloths and no money!

Loyalblak007:

Always dress well cos you never know who you could meet I could even meet you. What do you think? I could even meet you. What do you think?

Tell dem. Awon fashionista to sag

Iruobean:

Please Niralanders, I need job. I studied mechanical engineering, I am serving in Rivers State, will be passing out Next month. Pls I need your help as I am willing to work in any firm within out outside the state. Pls help a brother. I have expert k owledge on the use of AutoCAD for various engineering designs. I also have a professional certification on UK HSE level 1,2&3.



Pls help a brother. I am not really after the pay. I just need a place where I can be working and be getting experience.



Here is my email. Irusam2017@gmail.com

May God bring the help you desire May God bring the help you desire

I concur especially #1 and 2.

Even if you dont have any reason to dress well, do it for ur family.

Loyalblak007:

Always dress well cos you never know who you could meet u are right but what abt those that dress anyhow and evry body meet ,consults and want ur visits steady? u are right but what abt those that dress anyhow and evry body meet ,consults and want ur visits steady?







So u are whant too telled me that if are seen these two ppls, ppls we no be respected off them?







Mumu tread Are u seen how dafido and wizkin use too dressing?So u are whant too telled me that if are seen these two ppls, ppls we no be respected off them?Mumu tread

Every point there is based on how others get to view you. Because it makes others happy doesnt mean u must subscribe to it, cos we are at period in history where covering up is old school and most of our sisters and even mothers are no longer conscious of what they wear

REALLY HOW BOUT SO YOULL LOOK GOOD WHEN YOU DIE

You don't need a reason to dress well. You should always dress well.

izzyboi:

REASONS WHY YOU SHOULD DRESS WELL



You should dress well because that's what attract people to you initially not your intellect, personality or sense of humour. Read on to find out more!!!



1. The way you are dressed is the way you'll be addressed. Come to think of it, you respect someone who is dressed well say a nice shirt or blouse and trousers and you are more likely to despise someone who is shabbily dressed, right? QED�



2. Dressing boosts your confidence: If you have ever dressed better than you used to do once or twice, you'll agree with me that was at its peak at that moment. Sources of this confidence ranges from the look full of admiration on the faces of people to the compliments you receive from them�. Seeing reasons to start dresssing well yet�



3. It helps improve your lifestyle... A better lifestyle results into a better you.



4. It attracts the opposite sex: Guys, you might have probably heard that a well dressed guy is far more attractive than a shirtless dude with abs. This is not to say you shouldn't be fit but dressing well + a fit body completes the look most ladies desire- so next time you are about to put on a rumpled shirt; think twice!

For the ladies, a fitting dress� makes you more beautiful and attractive�



5. Your first impression on a person matters a lot if not absolutely. I'm sure you know what this means right �

Conclusion: Dressing well does not mean that you've got to dress up in suits or formal clothes all the time but wearing what is clean, put together, fits, flatters and most importantly appropriate for the situation

lalastica see lemme tell u this is for marketer and show biz or entertainment bt for those in the skill world no one cares abt ur dressing as long as u deliver for company or client .........as for opposite sex by the time they sample what lies in ur bank acct the rest is history see lemme tell u this is for marketer and show biz or entertainment bt for those in the skill world no one cares abt ur dressing as long as u deliver for company or client .........as for opposite sex by the time they sample what lies in ur bank acct the rest is history

sometimes if u dress well Evans wannabe or village ppu may be eyeing u. lol 1 Like

Dress the way you want to be addressed

have withness where a mechanic waste money on enjoyment ,just imagin somebodythat go home with not less than 50k daily with his dirty cloth or see where telecom engr spent money with baggy trouser...........or swaga programer with his plenty Hair on his face

Zuckerberg doesn't care much about dressing and yet he's more respected and known than any Nigerian alive or dead

ur appearance also shows the way pple talk to u.

Good Dressing And perfect matching of clothes alone can fetch u Respect and admiration.. When practically dress up well always, people will always see you from a good � light.. ...

I love the way Chelsea is dressing crystal Today. .

I hope they would such temerity to dress Barcelona next week. ... Smile's

"The way you dress is the way you'll be addressed" only applies to poor people.

Loyalblak007:

Always dress well cos you never know who you could meet that your boobs self that your boobs self

Iruobean:

Please Niralanders, I need job. I studied mechanical engineering, I am serving in Rivers State, will be passing out Next month. Pls I need your help as I am willing to work in any firm within out outside the state. Pls help a brother. I have expert k owledge on the use of AutoCAD for various engineering designs. I also have a professional certification on UK HSE level 1,2&3.



Pls help a brother. I am not really after the pay. I just need a place where I can be working and be getting experience.



Here is my email. Irusam2017@gmail.com good for u and u are serving in a good place port haccourt one of the best states in nigeria where money is mined... with your HSE try and connect with people working in oil companies your auto cad is plus bro u will surely get a job.. good for u and u are serving in a good place port haccourt one of the best states in nigeria where money is mined... with your HSE try and connect with people working in oil companies your auto cad is plus bro u will surely get a job.. 1 Like





OgidiOlu3:

"The way you dress is the way you'll be addressed" only applies to poor people. very funny

dkronicle:

Even if you dont have any reason to dress well, do it for ur family.

Sense go kill you.... As in the way my mama the happy when she see me dressed gorgeously d make my head swell Sense go kill you.... As in the way my mama the happy when she see me dressed gorgeously d make my head swell