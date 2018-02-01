₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by Amagite(f): 8:58am
Dancehall singer, Timaya’s baby mama, Barbara and their daughters, Emma and Gracey stepped for Valentine’s day yesterday rocking matching outfits.
She wrote; “Happy valentine’s day to all the special people in my life❤”
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/02/timayas-baby-mama-and-their-daughters-step-out-in-matching-outfit-for-valentine.html
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by braimeddy: 9:31am
Money good o. See d better meat wey timaya dey chop anyhow
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by omooba969: 10:29am
Wetin do her left leg or she cripple for dat side?
9 Likes
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by Ositajustice01: 10:29am
Timaya, two daughters with one baby mama, tie the knot naa...
5 Likes
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by IamAirforce1: 10:30am
Beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 10:30am
The compendium of their beauty is traceable to God!
SO, LEARN TO GIVE GOD THE GLORY!!
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by Bassurge: 10:30am
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by Bashfabulous11(m): 10:30am
Wow.... Xo damn cute
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by colossus91(m): 10:30am
I dey tell u
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by Bilabong(m): 10:31am
So Ngolo cante has joined Eyimba
2 Likes
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by kolawoleibukun: 10:31am
I no understand how you and babe you day born one and two for you at different ages and she will still be humiliated by the baby mama tag. I just feel pity for this girl who does not know her faith. She cannot fight for or decide her future with this man. I just hope that he pays her good and settles her finally o. because, how can this girl move on now? is not easy cos she has to live at some certain standard to keep herself appealing to Timaya. na wah oh.
I just happy for Tuface wife but the battle never end for that one self.
1 Like
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by pp802: 10:31am
braimeddy:
Dem full everywhere. Just hustle hard, make the money and choose your choice........make u too dey enjoy better meat
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by joenor(m): 10:32am
Lovely.
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by Jackipapa: 10:32am
Ositajustice01:
Knots are hard to tie ooooo, especially our yeyebrities.
Their motor be taste or chop as many.............
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by coalcoal1(m): 10:35am
OK
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by seenga(m): 10:35am
Na know-know de worry that timaya first daughter. Instagram slay queen in the making. Dem fine sha.
Oluwa find way bless me na abeg.
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by GlorifiedTunde(m): 10:37am
omooba969:
Many ladies are crippled these days.
Its a phenomenon - the era of paraplegic pose!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by okuneddie(m): 10:38am
the first daughter resembles Timaya gan
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by OboOlora(f): 10:38am
Jackipapa:Motor kor kabukabu ni
3 Likes
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by LandOwners: 10:38am
cute photo
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by AntiBrutus: 10:39am
But e get as this life be o.
Baby mama will born and maintain flat tummy.
Legal wife will born her own, everywhere will scatter.
How?why?
1 Like
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by DONFASZY(m): 10:41am
What's dis baby mama sh****t sef
A moda wit 1-5children are only called baby Mama by celebrity...and nt wife or married woman
It's bera dey call dem baby factory since dey don't mind givin birth out of wedlock
It's foolishness to me for a common sense lady to make babies for someone who will niva married dem and flirt wit odas wit no iss all cos of d money or child support sh*****t
1 Like
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by Nizguy(m): 10:41am
who the even teach all this children how to slay?
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by marvin904(m): 10:41am
for a mother of two..
nice body
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by Smarkie: 10:44am
so the best job she can do is to be timaya's babymama,i pity 4 our youth. smh
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by delishpot: 10:45am
Wetin do their legs? E be like polio dey affect females more than males for Naija o. Even the small girls have suffered from it too.
Perents try to vaccinate your girl child against polio so that their selfies will be beautiful.
1 Like
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by AntiBrutus: 10:45am
kolawoleibukun:
Chaiii! Nairalanders will not kill me
*wipes tears*
The battle too Annie years, this one just started.
1 Like
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by Ikigai(f): 10:47am
They're adorable
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by biggerboyc(m): 10:47am
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by sprints1: 10:52am
Amagite:today na 15th abi Valentine extend enter today..all na wash...who val help...red and white nonsense bonding
|Re: Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine by sprints1: 10:53am
Viewing this topic: kobibosz(m), rolaesh, Cetona(f), frannyema(f), Dyt(f), paulchineduN(m), Bebe0147, codedgalaxy, dodec(m), krystalyne, fast2018, topcii(m), Fancylife(m), biggie73(m), Treash(m), Fasinaomolade, deriod(m), Nairalandguru, emmanugo, kelvinkul, Tessy4life(f), bishopdave(m), Manatural, temi2008, beambally, holahmeh(f), efizy08(m) and 67 guest(s)
