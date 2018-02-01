Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Timaya’s Baby Mama, Barbara & Their Daughters Rock Matching Outfit For Valentine (12555 Views)

She wrote; “Happy valentine’s day to all the special people in my life❤”



Dancehall singer, Timaya's baby mama, Barbara and their daughters, Emma and Gracey stepped for Valentine's day yesterday rocking matching outfits.

Money good o. See d better meat wey timaya dey chop anyhow 2 Likes

Wetin do her left leg or she cripple for dat side? 9 Likes

Timaya, two daughters with one baby mama, tie the knot naa... 5 Likes

Beautiful 1 Like

The compendium of their beauty is traceable to God!



SO, LEARN TO GIVE GOD THE GLORY!!

Nice one 1 Like

Wow.... Xo damn cute

I dey tell u

So Ngolo cante has joined Eyimba 2 Likes

I no understand how you and babe you day born one and two for you at different ages and she will still be humiliated by the baby mama tag. I just feel pity for this girl who does not know her faith. She cannot fight for or decide her future with this man. I just hope that he pays her good and settles her finally o. because, how can this girl move on now? is not easy cos she has to live at some certain standard to keep herself appealing to Timaya. na wah oh.



I just happy for Tuface wife but the battle never end for that one self. 1 Like

braimeddy:

Money good o. See d better meat wey timaya dey chop anyhow

Dem full everywhere. Just hustle hard, make the money and choose your choice........make u too dey enjoy better meat Dem full everywhere. Just hustle hard, make the money and choose your choice........make u too dey enjoy better meat 4 Likes 2 Shares

Lovely.

Ositajustice01:

Timaya, two daughters with one baby mama, tie the knot naa...

Knots are hard to tie ooooo, especially our yeyebrities.



Their motor be taste or chop as many............. Knots are hard to tie ooooo, especially our yeyebrities.Their motor be taste or chop as many.............

OK

Na know-know de worry that timaya first daughter. Instagram slay queen in the making. Dem fine sha.

Oluwa find way bless me na abeg.

omooba969:

Wetin do her left leg or she cripple for dat side?

Many ladies are crippled these days.



Its a phenomenon - the era of paraplegic pose! Many ladies are crippled these days.Its a phenomenon - the era of paraplegic pose! 1 Like 1 Share

the first daughter resembles Timaya gan

Jackipapa:





Knots are hard to tie ooooo, especially our yeyebrities.



Their motor be taste or chop as many............. Motor kor kabukabu ni Motor kor kabukabu ni 3 Likes

cute photo

But e get as this life be o.

Baby mama will born and maintain flat tummy.

Legal wife will born her own, everywhere will scatter.



How?why? 1 Like

What's dis baby mama sh****t sef

A moda wit 1-5children are only called baby Mama by celebrity...and nt wife or married woman

It's bera dey call dem baby factory since dey don't mind givin birth out of wedlock



It's foolishness to me for a common sense lady to make babies for someone who will niva married dem and flirt wit odas wit no iss all cos of d money or child support sh*****t 1 Like

who the even teach all this children how to slay?



nice body for a mother of two..nice body

so the best job she can do is to be timaya's babymama,i pity 4 our youth. smh

Wetin do their legs? E be like polio dey affect females more than males for Naija o. Even the small girls have suffered from it too.



Perents try to vaccinate your girl child against polio so that their selfies will be beautiful. 1 Like

kolawoleibukun:

I no understand how you and babe you day born one and two for you at different ages and she will still be humiliated by the baby mama tag. I just feel pity for this girl who does not know her faith. She cannot fight for or decide her future with this man. I just hope that he pays her good and settles her finally o. because, how can this girl move on now? is not easy cos she has to live at some certain standard to keep herself appealing to Timaya. na wah oh.



I just happy for Tuface wife but the battle never end for that one self.

Chaiii! Nairalanders will not kill me

*wipes tears*



The battle too Annie years, this one just started. Chaiii! Nairalanders will not kill me*wipes tears*The battle too Annie years, this one just started. 1 Like

They're adorable

Please if anyone is looking for roommate in Lagos I have someone who wants to pair or a cheap room

Amagite:

Dancehall singer, Timaya’s baby mama, Barbara and their daughters, Emma and Gracey stepped for Valentine’s day yesterday rocking matching outfits.



She wrote; “Happy valentine’s day to all the special people in my life❤”



today na 15th abi Valentine extend enter today..all na wash...who val help...red and white nonsense bonding today na 15th abi Valentine extend enter today..all na wash...who val help...red and white nonsense bonding