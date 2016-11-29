₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 9:49am
Actress Yvonne Nelson baby daddy wrote some lovely messages to his wife and little child on Valentine’s Day. See screenshots below
News source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/yvonne-nelson-baby-daddy-gushes-about-his-wife-and-kid-on-valentines-day/
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 9:50am
He wrote ::
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 11:05am
Beautiful people
Truly, Love is a beautiful thing.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 11:06am
pray it last .....
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 11:08am
I and my baby did the same thing too.......
Another news pleaseeeeeee......
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by kolawoleibukun: 11:08am
I have a feeling that this is a gossip channel. we have business men in Lagos and in aba or Onitsha doing well. must we go to Ghana to snoop on two private people doing what practically we all do? will there come a time when nairaland will become a resourceful place to get upbuilding information?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by maverickdude(m): 11:09am
Eku inawo
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by Gruvychuky(f): 11:10am
Sweet
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by NIGHTFOX: 11:11am
Tot day said the man is married to some one else...
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by nwakibie3(m): 11:11am
baby mamas everywhere
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by biacan(f): 11:13am
OMG this is so sweet and quiet emotional I just feel like crying
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by Benignasweety(f): 11:14am
She she snatched from another fellow (long leg for centuries)
He will soon be snatched by Small leg for decades
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by Treash(m): 11:15am
biacan:
Hmm
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by Greatidonis: 11:17am
Something way Iyanya don scatter finish sha......God help we men.
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by Eazi1(m): 11:24am
Greatidonis:what du u mean?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by davibid: 11:27am
IamAirforce1:
How do you know it's love
Please don't admire baby mamas
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 11:29am
This Yvonne Nelson na cheerful giver i swear
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by yungcyrus(m): 11:30am
fine babe joor
.
.
i want a bae like you..
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by Reedahgado(f): 11:30am
Tell me how this tin take become news.
In other words, am outta here
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by Emotionless100: 11:32am
He broke her kpekus and dumped her, now she is asking him wen is she seeing him. Baby mama is lonely useless business
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by pennywys: 11:37am
Shebi no be dis gal say she no need man again in her lif, she wanna remind single?
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by Yinxies(f): 11:40am
Very nice
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by Bigii(m): 11:44am
Camera man
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by randomFYO: 11:47am
Vyonne broke my heart, see me here and she go carry belle for this white paw-paw NONSENSE
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by no1madman(m): 11:58am
She's just fooling around. .she go come back 4 d real cassava. .oyato,! Real talk!
|Re: Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) by adorablevic(f): 12:04pm
I dont understand this people, if a woman is that good,y don't u just marry her?
