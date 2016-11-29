Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yvonne Nelson Celebrates Valentine With Jamie Roberts, Her Baby Daddy (Photos) (9057 Views)

Keela Harrison, Yvonne Nelson’s Baby Daddy, Jamie Roberts Estranged Wife (Pics) / Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Married To Keela Harrison (Wedding Pic / Jamie Roberts, Yvonne Nelson's Baby Daddy Unveiled. He's A British Photographer (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







[b]Gist from Praizeupdates[/b



News source :: Actress Yvonne Nelson baby daddy wrote some lovely messages to his wife and little child on Valentine’s Day. See screenshots below[b]Gist from Praizeupdates[/bNews source :: http://www.praizeupdates.com/yvonne-nelson-baby-daddy-gushes-about-his-wife-and-kid-on-valentines-day/









He wrote :: More photos here http://www.praizeupdates.com/yvonne-nelson-baby-daddy-gushes-about-his-wife-and-kid-on-valentines-day/ He wrote ::

Beautiful people



Truly, Love is a beautiful thing. 1 Like

pray it last .....

I and my baby did the same thing too.......

Another news pleaseeeeeee......

I have a feeling that this is a gossip channel. we have business men in Lagos and in aba or Onitsha doing well. must we go to Ghana to snoop on two private people doing what practically we all do? will there come a time when nairaland will become a resourceful place to get upbuilding information? 1 Like

Eku inawo 2 Likes

Sweet

Tot day said the man is married to some one else... 1 Like

baby mamas everywhere 3 Likes

I just feel like crying OMG this is so sweet and quiet emotionalI just feel like crying





He will soon be snatched by Small leg for decades She she snatched from another fellow (long leg for centuries)He will soon be snatched by Small leg for decades 2 Likes

biacan:

OMG this is so sweet and quiet emotional I just feel like crying

Hmm Hmm

Something way Iyanya don scatter finish sha......God help we men. 2 Likes

Greatidonis:

Something way Iyanya don scatter finish sha......God help we men. what du u mean? what du u mean?

IamAirforce1:

Beautiful people



Truly, Love is a beautiful thing.



How do you know it's love





Please don't admire baby mamas How do you know it's lovePlease don't admire baby mamas 1 Like

This Yvonne Nelson na cheerful giver i swear 2 Likes

fine babe joor



.

.

i want a bae like you..

Tell me how this tin take become news.



In other words, am outta here

He broke her kpekus and dumped her, now she is asking him wen is she seeing him. Baby mama is lonely useless business 2 Likes

Shebi no be dis gal say she no need man again in her lif, she wanna remind single?

Very nice

Camera man

Vyonne broke my heart, see me here and she go carry belle for this white paw-paw NONSENSE

She's just fooling around. .she go come back 4 d real cassava. .oyato,! Real talk!