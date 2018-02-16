₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by DrSad(m): 3:30pm On Feb 15
While some were busy exchanging body fluids, Miss kogi decided to celebrate Valentine with the sick and the less privileged....#everyone deserves to be happy...
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by DrSad(m): 6:46pm On Feb 15
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by talk2ekpa(m): 7:55pm On Feb 15
Good act, but the publicity is her reward, nothing more...
And when you give, do not let your left hand know what the right hand have done.
Anyway, she still try, at least, she's not busy going nude on a man that may never marry her in the name of Val.
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by King4Roller: 8:43pm On Feb 15
Ugly girl
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by obicentlis: 8:44pm On Feb 15
Dunno why Igbos have the most beautiful set of queens. Is it coincidence or just their thing. If it is not them, it must be someone that look like mgbeke sort of.
Biko Igbo Amaka.
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by Scarpon(m): 8:44pm On Feb 15
Mteww no yansh sef
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by 6UEE: 8:45pm On Feb 15
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by nairavsdollars(f): 8:45pm On Feb 15
Nice gesture but how did this mgbeke emerge miss Kogi?
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by AishaBuhari: 8:45pm On Feb 15
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by mhizenugu(f): 8:46pm On Feb 15
King4Roller:beautiful heart!
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by Kylekent59: 8:46pm On Feb 15
She did great. Valantine is all about giving and rendering help and not bleeping pussy and wearing red and white
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by spongeisback: 8:46pm On Feb 15
Na wa for Kogi oh. This girl can only win this in her father's house what "favour" did she have to give.
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by Kylekent59: 8:46pm On Feb 15
King4Roller:I trust my nairalander dem no go disappoint me with bad comment no matter how good you are
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by manciti: 8:47pm On Feb 15
uninteresting top, ...... nothing to say. walking out of the room
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by tallestobj(m): 8:47pm On Feb 15
this is a nice gesture from her, at least she try, unlike the one from my state wey we no even feel her impact either secretly or publicly.
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by talk2percy(m): 8:47pm On Feb 15
Please who is miss Kogi??
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by Tunks2017(m): 8:47pm On Feb 15
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by ipobarecriminals: 8:47pm On Feb 15
E nor go beta for Bello.See fl@t yansh
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by AishaBuhari: 8:47pm On Feb 15
Anything for publicity
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by neveryou: 8:47pm On Feb 15
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by Onisokuso1(m): 8:48pm On Feb 15
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by bobokeshington: 8:48pm On Feb 15
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:48pm On Feb 15
That's a good one from her.
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by afamaustin(m): 8:49pm On Feb 15
talk2ekpa:u said it all.after she will still celebrate val in a big hotel with her bae
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by adonishaywhy: 8:49pm On Feb 15
King4Roller:such an idiot na babe wey set like dis be ugly girl, na people like you dey marry wowo girls mtcheeeeew
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by fa4dmike(m): 8:49pm On Feb 15
She did well,,,, she should try and tell that bello to do better.. I pity for kogi workers[i][/i]yesss
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by Abfinest007(m): 8:50pm On Feb 15
keep on d good work God is ur strength
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by Onisokuso1(m): 8:53pm On Feb 15
teraflu:
Hahaha nice scope
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by offornuel(m): 8:54pm On Feb 15
And those who celebrated their's in a wrong way will see this and call her #NOTICEME
|Re: Abdulateef Titilope Kawiyat, Miss Kogi, Marks Valentine Visiting Hospital by SLIDEwaxie(m): 8:55pm On Feb 15
obicentlis:that is why they will ask them logical questions and it suddenly it becomes a jamb exam to them.; Making them give answers in ways that even a nursery school pupil will twitch in shame!
99% beauty, 1% dirty water as a brain!
