



I am first to comment on this very day that I am so tired, from walking and working the length and breadth of Lagos in the name of hustle..



Baba God! You said nothing is too late to/for You, You said that even though a man is tired, down and out, he should hold onto his faith steadfastly, never waiver or doubt.



Baba God! Today hustle don come and e don go.. I turn over everything I did right and anything I did wrong over to You..



Thank you for putting a smile onto my face finally via making me first to comment on this thread.



