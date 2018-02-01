₦airaland Forum

[video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by queensera(f): 8:43pm On Feb 15
Off his recent released Album Titled "King Don Come" DKM Records releases the official music video for D’banj’s Single Titled “Shoulda”.

The video was directed by "Unlimited LA".

Watch The Video Below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkoOlxOkKPg

Download The Video Below:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/02/video-dbanj-shoulda.html

Cc Lalasticlala
Cc airmark

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Worksunlimited: 10:04pm On Feb 15
Huh.. Wetin be this wan again in this buhari economy.. undecided

I am first to comment on this very day that I am so tired, from walking and working the length and breadth of Lagos in the name of hustle..

Baba God! You said nothing is too late to/for You, You said that even though a man is tired, down and out, he should hold onto his faith steadfastly, never waiver or doubt.

Baba God! Today hustle don come and e don go.. I turn over everything I did right and anything I did wrong over to You..

Thank you for putting a smile onto my face finally via making me first to comment on this thread.

Na only You fit do am, Baba God.

3 Likes

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by bokunrawo(m): 10:05pm On Feb 15
Even if the song make sense NAIRALANDERS go talk say Na wack, any artiste or individual wey NAIRALANDERS don put eye for or relegate, even if hin sing pass R. kelly hin no fit blow, E.g Airforce1

By the way, where is our able NwaAmaikpe

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by dogstyle007(m): 10:05pm On Feb 15
Nice one dB
Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by navision(m): 10:06pm On Feb 15
Make this guy go rest jooor

8 Likes

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by thesicilian: 10:07pm On Feb 15
Ok
Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by AishaBuhari: 10:07pm On Feb 15
Not inspiring - tired of listening to trash songs

Unclad girls for that matter at his old age in the music industry

8 Likes

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Okoyeebos: 10:07pm On Feb 15
Snake don swallow this one career.

7 Likes

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by wildcatter23(m): 10:08pm On Feb 15
See bum bum
Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by QuietHammer(m): 10:08pm On Feb 15
Yawns

1 Like

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by MhizAJ(f): 10:09pm On Feb 15
Boring

1 Like

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by unitysheart(m): 10:09pm On Feb 15
This man sha

1 Like

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by tolamio: 10:09pm On Feb 15
Is everything Ass :/

1 Like

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 10:10pm On Feb 15
someone should tell our uncle that his time has expired grin

5 Likes

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by unitysheart(m): 10:11pm On Feb 15
I keep wondering why this guy no fit pay Mastercraft, young John etc to produce song for am

6 Likes

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by AishaBuhari: 10:11pm On Feb 15
bokunrawo:
Even if the song make sense NAIRALANDERS go talk say Na walck, any artiste or individual wey NAIRALANDERS don put eye for or relegate, even if hin sing pass R. kelly hin no fit blow, E.g Airforce1

By the way, where is our able make NwaAmaikpe
You're wicked grin

1 Like

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by eseveli(m): 10:11pm On Feb 15
En JaLa himself.....
Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Olawalesadiq(m): 10:12pm On Feb 15
k
Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by hezy4real01(m): 10:12pm On Feb 15
Another bullshit I guess

2 Likes

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by anibirelawal(m): 10:13pm On Feb 15
NICE ONE from EJA NLA Himself.
Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by magicminister: 10:14pm On Feb 15
I really like this song!!!!


OSHAAAY!!!!
Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by talk2percy(m): 10:16pm On Feb 15
Dbanj is fully clothed while the girls are almost Unclad. Isorite, girl likes the least opportunity to go Unclad.

1 Like

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:17pm On Feb 15
Lovely song...download it and you will like it. dbanj is still on point

1 Like 1 Share

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Simeony007(m): 10:22pm On Feb 15
E
Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Dronedude(m): 10:25pm On Feb 15
It is finished
Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Dafreeguy(m): 10:29pm On Feb 15
Skiibanj doesn't wanna rest..none of his songs even sweet

1 Like

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Rainmania(m): 10:34pm On Feb 15
WACK...DO NOT BOTHER TO WATCH.
Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by madjune: 10:36pm On Feb 15
Clearly Dbanj has lost it.

And to see he's gone back to his basic winning formula of mouth organ effects shows his desperation to be relevant again.

Sadly, much time has passed.

1 Like

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Adefemiaderoju1: 10:43pm On Feb 15
It is time for Koko master to leave the stage for the upcoming one when the music is loud

1 Like

Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by edmaraja: 11:19pm On Feb 15
TRASH!!!!!!! Dbanj go and rest, it's over!!!!
Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by IjeleNwa(m): 12:08am
See comments like Hell
This guy has done it all,wizkid and froggie is learning........dbanj has been in d white-house with Obama

1 Like

