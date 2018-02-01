₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,961,611 members, 4,086,421 topics. Date: Friday, 16 February 2018 at 12:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" (2949 Views)
|[video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by queensera(f): 8:43pm On Feb 15
Off his recent released Album Titled "King Don Come" DKM Records releases the official music video for D’banj’s Single Titled “Shoulda”.
The video was directed by "Unlimited LA".
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkoOlxOkKPg
Download The Video Below:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/02/video-dbanj-shoulda.html
Cc Lalasticlala
Cc airmark
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Worksunlimited: 10:04pm On Feb 15
Huh.. Wetin be this wan again in this buhari economy..
I am first to comment on this very day that I am so tired, from walking and working the length and breadth of Lagos in the name of hustle..
Baba God! You said nothing is too late to/for You, You said that even though a man is tired, down and out, he should hold onto his faith steadfastly, never waiver or doubt.
Baba God! Today hustle don come and e don go.. I turn over everything I did right and anything I did wrong over to You..
Thank you for putting a smile onto my face finally via making me first to comment on this thread.
Na only You fit do am, Baba God.
3 Likes
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by bokunrawo(m): 10:05pm On Feb 15
Even if the song make sense NAIRALANDERS go talk say Na wack, any artiste or individual wey NAIRALANDERS don put eye for or relegate, even if hin sing pass R. kelly hin no fit blow, E.g Airforce1
By the way, where is our able NwaAmaikpe
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by dogstyle007(m): 10:05pm On Feb 15
Nice one dB
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by navision(m): 10:06pm On Feb 15
Make this guy go rest jooor
8 Likes
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by thesicilian: 10:07pm On Feb 15
Ok
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by AishaBuhari: 10:07pm On Feb 15
Not inspiring - tired of listening to trash songs
Unclad girls for that matter at his old age in the music industry
8 Likes
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Okoyeebos: 10:07pm On Feb 15
Snake don swallow this one career.
7 Likes
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by wildcatter23(m): 10:08pm On Feb 15
See bum bum
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by QuietHammer(m): 10:08pm On Feb 15
Yawns
1 Like
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by MhizAJ(f): 10:09pm On Feb 15
Boring
1 Like
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by unitysheart(m): 10:09pm On Feb 15
This man sha
1 Like
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by tolamio: 10:09pm On Feb 15
Is everything Ass :/
1 Like
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 10:10pm On Feb 15
someone should tell our uncle that his time has expired
5 Likes
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by unitysheart(m): 10:11pm On Feb 15
I keep wondering why this guy no fit pay Mastercraft, young John etc to produce song for am
6 Likes
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by AishaBuhari: 10:11pm On Feb 15
bokunrawo:You're wicked
1 Like
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by eseveli(m): 10:11pm On Feb 15
En JaLa himself.....
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Olawalesadiq(m): 10:12pm On Feb 15
k
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by hezy4real01(m): 10:12pm On Feb 15
Another bullshit I guess
2 Likes
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by anibirelawal(m): 10:13pm On Feb 15
NICE ONE from EJA NLA Himself.
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by magicminister: 10:14pm On Feb 15
I really like this song!!!!
OSHAAAY!!!!
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by talk2percy(m): 10:16pm On Feb 15
Dbanj is fully clothed while the girls are almost Unclad. Isorite, girl likes the least opportunity to go Unclad.
1 Like
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Onijagidijagan(m): 10:17pm On Feb 15
Lovely song...download it and you will like it. dbanj is still on point
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Simeony007(m): 10:22pm On Feb 15
E
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Dronedude(m): 10:25pm On Feb 15
It is finished
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Dafreeguy(m): 10:29pm On Feb 15
Skiibanj doesn't wanna rest..none of his songs even sweet
1 Like
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Rainmania(m): 10:34pm On Feb 15
WACK...DO NOT BOTHER TO WATCH.
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by madjune: 10:36pm On Feb 15
Clearly Dbanj has lost it.
And to see he's gone back to his basic winning formula of mouth organ effects shows his desperation to be relevant again.
Sadly, much time has passed.
1 Like
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by Adefemiaderoju1: 10:43pm On Feb 15
It is time for Koko master to leave the stage for the upcoming one when the music is loud
1 Like
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by edmaraja: 11:19pm On Feb 15
TRASH!!!!!!! Dbanj go and rest, it's over!!!!
|Re: [video] D’banj – "Shoulda" by IjeleNwa(m): 12:08am
See comments like Hell
This guy has done it all,wizkid and froggie is learning........dbanj has been in d white-house with Obama
1 Like
Have You Ever Heard Murphy Ijemba Of Brila Fm / Why You Prefer Foreign Music And Genre To 9ja Afro-pop... / Olamide, Phyno & Wizkid Drinking & Singing Abusive Songs At Olamide’s House
Viewing this topic: sheymaziggy, Unpredictableme(m), kaywhynoni, GiantDick, AdemolaA2, Famocious(m), repent4christ, manmind, CoolKizzy(m), yelfal, ALEGETEMITOPE(m), sammygee263, PeeDaVinci, cotzywitzy(m), Bornerra, coolhamid(m) and 17 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27