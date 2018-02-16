₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by Joelsblog(m): 10:14am
The Government of Benue State on Thursday confirmed that two pregnant women and a man died in Makurdi, Benue State result of Lassa fever.
According to the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Cecilia Ojabo, one of the pregnant women was confirmed positive when her blood sample was sent to a specialist hospital in Irua area of Edo State.
She said the patient commenced treatment for Lassa fever at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi but died in the process of undergoing treatment.
“There was another instance of a young man, an indigene of Benue State who had Lassa fever and died in Lagos State.
“We were duly informed about his death and the corpse was thereafter transmitted back to Benue State for burial.”
Ojaba also disclosed that a patient from the Guma Local Government Area of the state manifested late symptoms of Lassa fever when he started bleeding from the nose, ears and mouth.
According to her, the victim was admitted to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital but before doctors could obtain his blood sample for the test at Irua, he died.
She confirmed that a second pregnant woman died “this morning” (Thursday) after showing symptoms of the disease.
“Just this morning, l got a report from the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi that another suspected case of Lassa fever was recorded and they were advised to take the patient to the infection unit in the teaching hospital but on their way to the hospital, the patient died with her pregnancy,” Ojabo stated.
The commissioner said seven persons close to the victims had been quarantined.
Please this lassa fever is not a joke... Treat your food with care!
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by dogstyle007(m): 11:57am
Hmmm na wa btw do these people eat rat ?
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by sotall(m): 11:59am
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by san316(m): 11:59am
There is something wrong with Benue state. Fulani herdsmen, Snake swallowing money and now Lassa fever. They must have offended the gods with their evil ways.
RIP to the dead
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by Narldon(f): 11:59am
Why can't the JAMB Snake swallow all these Lassa-infested Rats?
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by voicelez: 11:59am
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by IecheM(m): 11:59am
May God help benue state
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by congorasta: 12:01pm
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by bleskid(m): 12:01pm
my Benue people (tiv) are found of eating bush meat must especially rat ... stop eating bush rat they will not hear look at the result na. r.i.p my Benue people (tiv) are found of eating bush meat must especially rat ... stop eating bush rat they will not hear look at the result na. r.i.p
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by Samirana360(m): 12:03pm
Benue again...disease, money-swallowing snake , bad governor, bad road, Fulani herdsmen, DAT state is cursed, they should conduct state crusade
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by Coitus(f): 12:04pm
Nna ehn, ihe na-eme n'obodo. Gọọmenti benue steeti nwụrụ anwụ, Tụfịakwa
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by ULSHERLAN(m): 12:06pm
Benue state needs special intervention
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by Dollabiz: 12:08pm
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by ekensi01(m): 12:08pm
Nairalanddist:
Oh my God you are really funny.
So a Muslim man don't use to fornicate abi?
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by Odingo1: 12:11pm
Nairalanddist:Wetin this one dey yarn self , so many yaba left people here
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by manci(m): 12:11pm
See what herdment course
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by PETUK(m): 12:18pm
Benue State has been popular lately, but all for a wrong reason from their Governor donating Wheelbarrow as empowerment to the recent killings by Fulani Herdsmen to snake swallowing 36 million naira now it's Lassa Fever
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by concacid: 12:18pm
Too many urgly news emanating from Benue State of recent.
Not good at all! Lord have mercy on your people.
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by bumi11: 12:18pm
Benue and bad news.
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by Elxandre(m): 12:24pm
Lassa is just as bad as Ebola,, yet the government treats it with kids glove.
No commercials, no awareness, nothing!
I reckon if it were this administration that had to combat ebola, we might have reached Sierra Leone levels of crisis.
|Re: Lassa Fever In Benue Kills Man And Two Pregnant Women by madelegit101: 12:26pm
