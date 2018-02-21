₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by MishAyaiya1: 10:39am On Feb 17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etZdUzJckUY
My good people, thanks for listening to the audio few months back, the much awaited video is here, please watch & enjoy, don't forget to share it. Thanks
CC: Mynd44, lalasticlala, Seun
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by aleeyus(m): 4:48pm On Feb 17
Who is he?
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by JBismarck(m): 4:49pm On Feb 17
Made In Nigeria (MIN). Thats me and who i am.
God bless the land of my forefathers.
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by BrainnewsNg(f): 4:50pm On Feb 17
Congrats man
Download the audio at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/category/music-video/
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by Lordspicy(m): 4:51pm On Feb 17
so you don finally come back from akwa ibom?
after how many years? Kai your village people strong gan
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by castrol180(m): 4:52pm On Feb 17
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by Ayodejioak(m): 4:52pm On Feb 17
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by King990: 4:54pm On Feb 17
Since you left Lagos to akwa ibom Wizkid has won 12 awards, Davido has won 13 awards, mayorkun 6, olamide 8,Tekno 7 and Maleek beery 5 and Airforce1 never still blow
When should we be expecting you back?
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by Kingnap(m): 4:55pm On Feb 17
nice
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by midolian(m): 4:59pm On Feb 17
Airforce1 or wat is he called has a lot to learn from people like you...
I am sorry for mentioning a flop like him on your thread..Guy you are good. kip it up
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by Samanza89(m): 5:00pm On Feb 17
In case u don't know him, he sang that popular song "Akwa Ibom Ayaya" years back..
Ayin eka Abasi udiong ke ikwo emi...
Ata ayin Ibiono Ibom...
Good Vibes...
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by shallysgirl: 5:00pm On Feb 17
MishAyaiya1:Not bad
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by Ademat7(m): 5:03pm On Feb 17
thumbs up bro,you need a rapper on this track bro
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by HawkToBar: 5:07pm On Feb 17
King990:
Olamide 8 awards?
You are mistakenly wrong
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by Aieboocaar(m): 5:07pm On Feb 17
MishAyaiya1 u were the next best thing after SUYA
WEtin cum do you nah
meanwhile, A certain Nairaland artist is still drooling over E-Money's succulent arse instead of releasing song to epp his career!!
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by TrueSenator(m): 5:09pm On Feb 17
Good song good timing
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by meedx: 5:11pm On Feb 17
MishAyaiya1:
Nice one.
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by freedomchild: 5:16pm On Feb 17
I don't think this guy is called to sing. After singing Akwaibom ayaya and collecting money from akpabio, he disappeared into thin air after thinking the money he collected from the governor will never finish. He would have used that track to come into limelight.... This track is nice though.. but I think his music career is gone unless something drastic is done
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by deebrownneymar: 5:17pm On Feb 17
MishAyaiya1:
Mish don't worry you'll blow again. We were in the same dept in uni.
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by deji17: 5:18pm On Feb 17
Nice one... Give me something that is made in Naija.. Amala, Ewedu,
Edikang Ikong
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by Aieboocaar(m): 5:20pm On Feb 17
deebrownneymar:
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by udemzy101(m): 5:23pm On Feb 17
freedomchild:
You think? Go to hell with your thinking.
Rubbish thinking, can you imagine.
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by BE811APP: 5:24pm On Feb 17
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by pennywys: 5:39pm On Feb 17
AKWA IBOM AYIAYA
But the people there are strong
Mostly don't like good things in their lives
Well, I don't wanna start my story now,
But I'm far away from home and never pray to return, though I may visit but not to stay
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by dominique(f): 5:41pm On Feb 17
The 'oyinbo' dude tho
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by godquality: 5:57pm On Feb 17
Nice video and nice lyrics. Make plenty sense. God bless your hustle.
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by millionboi2: 6:10pm On Feb 17
Village ppl should free dis guy.
Since he went home, no award
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by BruncleZuma: 6:17pm On Feb 17
Oga welcome ooo
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by cuntento(m): 6:30pm On Feb 17
Chai this guy bi god for akwa ibom that year but him village people strong gan. Nice song bro. Hope u blow again soon
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by cuntento(m): 6:33pm On Feb 17
|Re: Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) by ediko5(m): 6:36pm On Feb 17
mish where on earth have you been?
