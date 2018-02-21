Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Video: Made In Nigeria By Mish (Akwa Ibom Ayaya) (15448 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etZdUzJckUY



My good people, thanks for listening to the audio few months back, the much awaited video is here, please watch & enjoy, don't forget to share it. Thanks



My good people, thanks for listening to the audio few months back, the much awaited video is here, please watch & enjoy, don't forget to share it. Thanks

Who is he?

Made In Nigeria (MIN). Thats me and who i am.

God bless the land of my forefathers. 5 Likes 1 Share





Download the audio at Congrats manDownload the audio at https://www.brainnewsradio.com/category/music-video/ 1 Like 2 Shares

so you don finally come back from akwa ibom?

after how many years? Kai your village people strong gan 21 Likes 3 Shares

;Dct 1 Like



When should we be expecting you back? Since you left Lagos to akwa ibom Wizkid has won 12 awards, Davido has won 13 awards, mayorkun 6, olamide 8,Tekno 7 and Maleek beery 5 and Airforce1 never still blowWhen should we be expecting you back? 29 Likes 3 Shares

nice

Airforce1 or wat is he called has a lot to learn from people like you...



I am sorry for mentioning a flop like him on your thread..Guy you are good. kip it up 5 Likes 1 Share

In case u don't know him, he sang that popular song "Akwa Ibom Ayaya" years back..



Ayin eka Abasi udiong ke ikwo emi...



Ata ayin Ibiono Ibom...



Good Vibes... 8 Likes

thumbs up bro,you need a rapper on this track bro 2 Likes

King990:

Since you left Lagos to akwa ibom Wizkid has won 12 awards, Davido has won 13 awards, mayorkun 6, olamide 8,Tekno 7 and Maleek beery 5 and Airforce1 never still blow

When should we be expecting you back?

Olamide 8 awards?



You are mistakenly wrong Olamide 8 awards?You are mistakenly wrong 5 Likes 1 Share

MishAyaiya1 u were the next best thing after SUYA



WEtin cum do you nah



meanwhile, A certain Nairaland artist is still drooling over E-Money's succulent arse instead of releasing song to epp his career!! 10 Likes

Good song good timing

Nice one. Nice one.

I don't think this guy is called to sing. After singing Akwaibom ayaya and collecting money from akpabio, he disappeared into thin air after thinking the money he collected from the governor will never finish. He would have used that track to come into limelight.... This track is nice though.. but I think his music career is gone unless something drastic is done 2 Likes 1 Share

Mish don't worry you'll blow again. We were in the same dept in uni. Mish don't worry you'll blow again. We were in the same dept in uni.

Nice one... Give me something that is made in Naija.. Amala, Ewedu,



Edikang Ikong 1 Like

Mish don't worry you'll blow again. We were in the same dept in uni .

freedomchild:

I don't think this guy is called to sing. After singing Akwaibom ayaya and collecting money from akpabio, he disappeared into thin air after thinking the money he collected from the governor will never finish. He would have used that track to come into limelight.... This track is nice though.. but I think his music career is gone unless something drastic is done

You think? Go to hell with your thinking.



Rubbish thinking, can you imagine. You think? Go to hell with your thinking.Rubbish thinking, can you imagine. 3 Likes

AKWA IBOM AYIAYA



But the people there are strong

Mostly don't like good things in their lives

Well, I don't wanna start my story now,

But I'm far away from home and never pray to return, though I may visit but not to stay 1 Like

The 'oyinbo' dude tho 1 Like 2 Shares

Nice video and nice lyrics. Make plenty sense. God bless your hustle. 1 Like

Village ppl should free dis guy.





Since he went home, no award





Oga welcome ooo Oga welcome ooo

Chai this guy bi god for akwa ibom that year but him village people strong gan. Nice song bro. Hope u blow again soon

