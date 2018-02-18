Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Moral Teaching In The Gospels (1291 Views)

The Gospel of Mark



Mark's account of the ministry of Jesus opened with the call of discipleship (1:16-20). Throughout the gospel discipleship stands out as the central theme of his ethics. Howard Marshall, commenting on Mark 1:16-20, affirmed this statement when he said, ' it was no accident that the summary of the gospel message is followed by the story of the call of the first disciple of Jesus. It is thereby made crystal clear that to repent and believe in the gospel is nothing other than to follow Jesus...if he is the preacher of the gospel, he is equally the content of the gospel and one cannot believe in the gospel in any other way than by making a personal commitment of oneself to him'. Mark emphasized the ethics of discipleship throughout his gospel, giving many practical examples of what is required of Christ's disciples. The key verse to his discipleship ethics is 8:34, '...if anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross and follow me...' According to Mark, to be Christ's disciple, one must and be ready to suffer and even to die with him (8:35; 10:38-39). For this reason Mark did not fail to present the story of Christ as one who was rejected, betrayed, denied, deserted and mocked - but also chosen and vindicated by God.



Mark's ethics was not just of discipleship in general, but was also made specific in some areas. He talked about watchful discipleship (13:33-37). His ethics of 'watchful discipleship' was applied not just in respect of suffering and the coming Messiah. He points to the fact that discipleship is not just a matter of observance to any law or code; it is a matter of freedom and integrity. Citing, for example fasting (2:18-22) and Sabbath observance (2:234-4:6), he said they do not belong to the community oriented to the coming of the son of man, but the past. He considered the final norm to be the lord and his word rather than the precepts of Moses (8:38).

In Chapter 10:1-5, he addressed the issue of marriage, children, possession and power, but not on the basis of the law. Rather, he dealt with them on the basis of God's intention at creation (10:14-15), the coming kingdom of God (10:14-15), the cost of discipleship (10:21) and the integrity of one's identification with Christ (10:39, 43-45). Mark's ethics was predominantly and ethics of discipleship.



Luke-Acts



David J. Atkinson observed, 'the memory of Jesus nurtured Luke's concern for the poor and oppressed, and that concern shaped the story of Jesus that Luke told.' This can be confirmed by what he included in his account: (a) Mary's song at the beginning of his story celebrated God's action on behalf of the humiliated, hungry and poor (1:46-55); the infant Jesus was visited by shepherds in a manager (2:8-16); he also included the portion Jesus read from the prophet Isaiah at the start of his ministry - 'the spirit of the lord is up me because he has anointed me to preach the good news to the poor.' As John Stott observed, Luke enforces his teachings with unforgettable parables, which illustrated the love of God for sinners (e.g., the prodigal son); the publican); the love which we ought to have for each other (e.g., the Good Samaritan); and the way God's word is received and His kingdom grows (e.g., the Sower and the mustered seed).



Luke did not legislate any law or gave a social program. He made it clear that to acknowledge Jesus, as the Christ, was to care for the poor and powerless. The story of Zaccaehus also indicates that to welcome Jesus gladly was to do justice and to practice kindness. In the same way, Luke presented the story of the early church as sharing all they had with the needy person among them. By this action Luke's ethics revealed that when community and character fits the good news to the poor, then Christ has been acknowledged as lord. Luke's ethics is that of concern and care.



The Gospel of John



John's gospel differs from the synoptic gospels in a number of ways and his ethics is also distinct. Although Moses was still a guide to the Jewish Christians to whom John wrote, his focus was not the law but life in Christ's name (20:31). Life in Christ's name was a life formed and informed by love. Christ is the great revelation of God's love for the world (3:16). The father loves the son and the son abides in the father's love and does his commandments. Jesus loves his own and instruct them to abide in his love and to keep his commandments. His commandment however is for believers to love one another as he loves them.



The reality of this love as John presents it was secured at the cross. The challenge in John's ethical teaching is that, the mission of God's love seeks a response - an answering love, and where it finds it there is life in Christ's name.



Conclusion



Using the Sermon on the Mount as the basis of gospels ethics, the ethics of the four gospels as presented by the various writers were discussed. Matthew presented a righteous ethics. True righteousness is conformity of character and conduct to the will of God. Mark presented an ethics of discipleship-total commitment of oneself in obedience to the Savior. Luke presented an ethics of concern and care for the poor and destitute. Finally, John presented an ethics of love. God's love for the world was seen in Christ's death on the cross. Responding to that love means life for the individual.



Thank you brother,let's not also forget these moral teachings:



























warning:graphic content





EX 17:13 With the Lord's approval, Joshua mows

down Amalek and his people.

EX 21:20-21 With the Lord's approval, a slave

may be beaten to death with no punishment for

the perpetrator as long as the slave doesn't die

too quickly.

EX 32:27 "Put every man his sword by his side,

and go in and out from gate to gate throughout

the camp, and slay every man his brother, and

every man his companion, and every man his

neighbor.

EX 32:27-29 With the Lord's approval, the

Israelites slay 3000 men.

LE 26:7-8 The Lord promises the Israelites that, if

they are obedient, their enemies will "fall before

your sword."

LE 26:22 "I will also send wild beasts among you,

which shall rob you of your children."

LE 26:29 , DT 28:53 , JE 19:9 , EZ 5:8-10 As a

punishment, the Lord will cause people to eat the

flesh of their own sons and daughters and fathers

and friends.

LE 27:29 Human sacrifice is condoned. (Note: An

example is given in JG 11:30-39 )

NU 11:33 The Lord smites the people with a great

plague.

NU 12:1-10 God makes Miriam a leper for seven

days because she and Aaron had spoken against

Moses.

NU 15:32-36 A Sabbath breaker (who had

gathered sticks for a fire) is stoned to death at

the Lord's command.

NU 16:27-33 The Lord causes the earth to open

and swallow up the men and their households

(including wives and children) because the men

had been rebellious.

NU 16:35 A fire from the Lord consumes 250

men.

NU 16:49 A plague from the Lord kills 14,700

people.

NU 21:3 The Israelites utterly destroy the

Canaanites.

NU 21:6 Fiery serpents, sent by the Lord, kill

many Israelites.

NU 21:35 With the Lord's approval, the Israelites

slay Og "... and his sons and all his people, until

there was not one survivor left ...."

NU 25:4 (KJV) "And the Lord said unto Moses,

take all the heads of the people, and hang them

up before the Lord against the sun ...."

NU 25:8 "He went after the man of Israel into the

tent, and thrust both of them through, the man of

Israel, and the woman through her belly."

NU 25:9 24,000 people die in a plague from the

Lord.

NU 31:9 The Israelites capture Midianite women

and children.

NU 31:17-18 Moses, following the Lord's

command, orders the Israelites to kill all the

Midianite male children and "... every woman who

has known man ...." (Note: How would it be

determined which women had known men? One

can only speculate.)

NU 31:31-40 32,000 virgins are taken by the

Israelites as booty. Thirty-two are set aside (to

be sacrificed?) as a tribute for the Lord.

DT 2:33-34 The Israelites utterly destroy the men,

women, and children of Sihon.

DT 3:6 The Israelites utterly destroy the men,

women, and children of Og.

DT 7:2 The Lord commands the Israelites to

"utterly destroy" and show "no mercy" to those

whom he gives them for defeat.

DT 20:13-14 "When the Lord delivers it into your

hand, put to the sword all the males .... As for

the women, the children, the livestock and

everything else in the city, you may take these as

plunder for yourselves."

DT 20:16 "In the cities of the nations the Lord is

giving you as an inheritance, do not leave alive

anything that breathes."

DT 21:10-13 With the Lord's approval, the

Israelites are allowed to take "beautiful women"

from the enemy camp to be their captive wives.

If, after sexual relations, the husband has "no

delight" in his wife, he can simply let her go.

DT 28:53 "You will eat the fruit of the womb, the

flesh of the sons and daughters the Lord your

God has given you."

JS 1:1-9 , 18 Joshua receives the Lord's blessing

for all the bloody endeavors to follow.

JS 6:21-27 With the Lord's approval, Joshua

destroys the city of Jericho--men, women, and

children--with the edge of the sword.

JS 7:19-26 Achan, his children and his cattle are

stoned to death because Achan had taken a

taboo thing.

JS 8:22-25 With the Lord's approval, Joshua

utterly smites the people of Ai, killing 12,000 men

and women, so that there were none who

escaped.

JS 10:10-27 With the help of the Lord, Joshua

utterly destroys the Gibeonites.

JS 10:28 With the Lord's approval, Joshua utterly

destroys the people of Makkedah.

JS 10:30 With the Lord's approval, Joshua utterly

destroys the Libnahites.

JS 10:32-33 With the Lord's approval, Joshua

utterly destroys the people of Lachish.

JS 10:34-35 With the Lord's approval, Joshua

utterly destroys the Eglonites.

JS 10:36-37 With the Lord's approval, Joshua

utterly destroys the Hebronites.

JS 10:38-39 With the Lord's approval, Joshua

utterly destroys the Debirites.

JS 10:40 (A summary statement.) "So Joshua

defeated the whole land ...; he left none

remaining, but destroyed all that breathed, as the

Lord God of Israel commanded."

JS 11:6 The Lord orders horses to be hamstrung.

(Exceedingly cruel.)

JS 11:8-15 "And the lord gave them into the hand

of Israel, ...utterly destroying them; there was

none left that breathed ...."

JS 11:20 "For it was the Lord's doing to harden

their hearts that they should come against Israel

in battle, in order that they should be utterly

destroyed, and should receive no mercy but be

exterminated, as the Lord commanded Moses."

JS 11:21-23 Joshua utterly destroys the Anakim.

JG 1:4 With the Lord's support, Judah defeats

10,000 Canaanites at Bezek.

JG 1:6 With the Lord's approval, Judah pursues

Adoni-bezek, catches him, and cuts off his

thumbs and big toes.

JG 1:8 With the Lord's approval, Judah smites

Jerusalem.

JG 1:17 With the Lord's approval, Judah and

Simeon utterly destroy the Canaanites who

inhabited Zephath.

JG 3:29 The Israelites kill about 10,000 Moabites.

JG 3:31 (A restatement.) Shamgar killed 600

Philistines with an oxgoad.

JG 4:21 Jael takes a tent stake and hammers it

through the head of Sisera, fastening it to the

ground.

JG 7:19-25 The Gideons defeat the Midianites,

slay their princes, cut off their heads, and bring

the heads back to Gideon.

JG 8:15-21 The Gideons slaughter the men of

Penuel.

JG 9:5 Abimalech murders his brothers.

JG 9:45 Abimalech and his men kill all the people

in the city.

JG 9:53-54 "A woman dropped a stone on his

head and cracked his skull. Hurriedly he called to

his armor-bearer, 'Draw your sword and kill me,

so that they can't say a woman killed me.' So his

servant ran him through, and he died."

JG 11:29-39 Jepthah sacrifices his beloved

daughter, his only child, according to a vow he

has made with the Lord.

JG 14:19 The Spirit of the Lord comes upon a

man and causes him to slay thirty men.

JG 15:15 Samson slays 1000 men with the

jawbone of an ass.

JG 16:21 The Philistines gouge out Samson's

eyes.

JG 16:27-30 Samson, with the help of the Lord,

pulls down the pillars of the Philistine house and

causes his own death and that of 3000 other men

and women.

JG 18:27 The Danites slay the quiet and

unsuspecting people of Laish.

JG 19:22-29 A group of sexual depraved men

beat on the door of an old man's house

demanding that he turn over to them a male

house guest. Instead, the old man offers his

virgin daughter and his guest's concubine (or

wife): "Behold, here are my virgin daughter and

his concubine; let me bring them out now. Ravish

them and do with them what seems good to you;

but against this man do not do so vile a thing."

The man's concubine is ravished and dies. The

man then cuts her body into twelve pieces and

sends one piece to each of the twelve tribes of

Israel.

JG 20:43-48 The Israelites smite 25,000+ "men of

valor" from amongst the Benjamites, "men and

beasts and all that they found," and set their

towns on fire.

JG 21:10-12 "... Go and smite the inhabitants of

Jabesh-gilead with the edge of the sword and;

also the women and little ones.... every male and

every woman that has lain with a male you shall

utterly destroy." They do so and find four hundred

young virgins whom they bring back for their own

use.

1SA 4:10 The Philistines slay 30,000 Israelite foot

soldiers.

1SA 5:6-9 The Lord afflicts the Philistines with

tumors in their "secret parts," presumably for

having stolen the Ark.

1SA 6:19 God kills seventy men (or so) for

looking into the Ark (at him?). (Note: The early

Israelites apparently thought the Ark to be God's

abode.)

1SA 7:7-11 Samuel and his men smite the

Philistines.

1SA 11:11 With the Lord's blessing, Saul and his

men cut down the Ammonites.

1SA 14:31 Jonathan and his men strike down the

Philistines.

1SA 14:48 Saul smites the Amalekites.

1SA 15:3 , 7-8 "This is what the Lord says: Now

go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that

they have; do not spare them, but kill both man

and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep,

camel and ass ....' And Saul ... utterly destroyed

all the people with the edge of the sword."

1SA 15:33 "Samuel hewed Agag in pieces before

the Lord ...."

1SA 18:7 The women sing as they make merry:

"Saul has slain his thousands and David his ten

thousands."

1SA 27:8-11 "David left neither man nor woman

alive ....". (Note: This implies that children and

infants were included in the slaughter.)

1SA 30:17 David smites the Amalekites.

2SA 2:23 Abner kills Asahel.

2SA 3:30 Joab and Abishai kill Abner.

2SA 4:7-8 Rechan and Baanah kill Ish-bosheth,

behead him, and take his head to David.

2SA 4:12 David has Rechan and Baanah killed,

their hands and feet cut off, and their bodies

hanged by the pool at Hebron.

2SA 5:25 "And David did as the Lord commanded

him, and smote the Philistines ...."

2SA 6:2-23 Because she rebuked him for having

exposed himself, Michal (David's wife) was barren

throughout her life.

2SA 8:1-18 (A listing of some of David's

murderous conquests.)

2SA 8:4 David hamstrung all but a few of the

horses.

2SA 8:5 David slew 22,000 Syrians.

2SA 8:6 , 14 "The Lord gave victory to David

wherever he went."

2SA 8:13 David slew 18,000 Edomites in the

valley of salt and made the rest slaves.

2SA 10:18 David slew 47,000+ Syrians.

2SA 11:14-27 David has Uriah killed so that he

can marry Uriah's wife, Bathsheba.

2SA 12:1 , 19 The Lord strikes David's child dead

for the sin that David has committed.

2SA 13:1-15 Amnon loves his sister Tamar, rapes

her, then hates her.

2SA 13:28-29 Absalom has Amnon murdered.

2SA 18:6 -7 20,000 men are slaughtered at the

battle in the forest of Ephraim.

2SA 18:15 Joab's men murder Absalom.

2SA 20:10-12 Joab's men murder Amasa and

leave him "... wallowing in his own blood in the

highway. And anyone who came by, seeing him,

stopped."

2SA 24:15 The Lord sends a pestilence on Israel

that kills 70,000 men.

1KI 2:24-25 Solomon has Adonijah murdered.

1KI 2:29-34 Solomon has Joab murdered.

1KI 2:46 Solomon has Shime-i murdered.

1KI 13:15-24 A man is killed by a lion for eating

bread and drinking water in a place where the

Lord had previously told him not to. This is in

spite of the fact that the man had subsequently

been lied to by a prophet who told the man that

an angel of the Lord said that it would be alright

to eat and drink there.

1KI 20:29-30 The Israelites smite 100,000 Syrian

soldiers in one day. A wall falls on 27,000

remaining Syrians.

2KI 1:10-12 Fire from heaven comes down and

consumes fifty men.

2KI 2:23-24 Forty-two children are mauled and

killed, presumably according to the will of God,

for having jeered at a man of God.

2KI 5:27 Elisha curses Gehazi and his

descendants forever with leprosy.

2KI 6:18-19 The Lord answers Elisha's prayer and

strikes the Syrians with blindness. Elisha tricks

the blind Syrians and leads them to Samaria.

2KI 6:29 "So we cooked my son and ate him. The

next day I said to her, 'Give up your son so we

may eat him,' but she had hidden him."

2KI 9:24 Jehu tricks and murders Joram.

2KI 9:27 Jehu has Ahaziah killed.

2KI 9:30-37 Jehu has Jezebel killed. Her body is

trampled by horses. Dogs eat her flesh so that

only her skull, feet, and the palms of her hands

remain.

2KI 10:7 Jehu has Ahab's seventy sons beheaded,

then sends the heads to their father.

2KI 10:14 Jehu has forty-two of Ahab's kin killed.

2KI 10:17 "And when he came to Samaria, he

slew all that remained to Ahab in Samaria, till he

had wiped them out, according to the word of the

Lord ...."

2KI 10:19-27 Jehu uses trickery to massacre the

Baal worshippers.

2KI 11:1 Athaliah destroys all the royal family.

2KI 14:5 , 7 Amaziah kills his servants and then

10,000 Edomites.

2KI 15:3-5 Even though he did what was right in

the eyes of the Lord, the Lord smites Azariah with

leprosy for not having removed the "high places."

2KI 15:16 Menahem ripped open all the women

who were pregnant.

2KI 19:35 An angel of the Lord kills 185,000 men.

1CH 20:3 (KJV) "And he brought out the people

that were in it, and cut them with saws, and with

harrows of iron, and with axes."

2CH 13:17 500,000 Israelites are slaughtered.

2CH 21:4 Jehoram slays all his brothers.

PS 137:9 Happy will be the man who dashes your

little ones against the stones.

PS 144:1 God is praised as the one who trains

hands for war and fingers for battle.

IS 13:15 "Everyone who is captured will be thrust

through; all who are caught will fall by the

sword. Their infants will be dashed to pieces

before their eyes; their ... wives will be ravished."

IS 13:18 "Their bows also shall dash the young

men to pieces; and they shall have no pity on the

fruit of the womb; their eye shall not spare

children."

IS 14:21-22 "Prepare slaughter for his children for

the iniquity of their fathers."

IS 49:26 The Lord will cause the oppressors of

the Israelite's to eat their own flesh and to

become drunk on their own blood as with wine.

JE 16:4 "They shall die grievous deaths; they

shall not be lamented; neither shall they be

buried; but they shall be as dung upon the face

of the earth: and they shall be consumed by the

sword, and by famine; and their carcasses shall

be meat for the fowls of heaven, and for the

beasts of the earth."

LA 4:9-10 "Those slain by the sword are better off

than those who die of famine; racked with

hunger, they waste away for lack of food. ...

pitiful women have cooked their own children,

who became their food ..."

EZ 6:12-13 The Lord says: "... they will fall by the

sword, famine and plague. He that is far away

will die of the plague, and he that is near will fall

by the sword, and he that survives and is spared

will die of famine. So will I spend my wrath upon

them. And they will know I am the Lord, when the

people lie slain among their idols around their

altars, on every high hill and on all the

mountaintops, under every spreading tree and

every leafy oak ...."

EZ 9:4-6 The Lord commands: "... slay old men

outright, young men and maidens, little children

and women ...."

EZ 20:26 In order that he might horrify them, the

Lord allowed the Israelites to defile themselves

through, amongst other things, the sacrifice of

their first-born children.

EZ 21:3-4 The Lord says that he will cut off both

the righteous and the wicked that his sword shall

go against all flesh.

EZ 23:25 , 47 God is going to slay the sons and

daughters of those who were whores.

EZ 23:34 "You shall ... pluck out your hair, and

tear your breasts."

HO 13:16 "They shall fall by the sword: their

infants shall be dashed in pieces, and their

women with child shall be ripped up."

MI 3:2-3 "... who pluck off their skin ..., and their

flesh from off their bones; Who also eat the flesh

of my people, and flay their skin from off them;

and they break their bones, and chop them in

pieces, as for the pot, and as flesh within the

caldron."

MT 3:12 , 8:12 , 10:21 , 13:30 , 42, 22:13 , 24:51 ,

25:30 , LK 13:28 , JN 5:24 Some will spend eternity

burning in Hell. There will be weeping, wailing and

gnashing of teeth.

MT 10:21 "... the brother shall deliver up his

brother to death, and the father his child, ...

children shall rise up against their parents, and

cause them to be put to death."

MT 10:35-36 "For I have come to turn a man

against his father, a daughter against her mother,

a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law a

man's enemies will be the members of his own

family."

MT 11:21-24 Jesus curses [the inhabitants of]

three cities who were not sufficiently impressed

with his great works.

AC 13:11 Paul purposefully blinds a man (though

not permanently).



....his followers continued his work,making daddy proud murdering millions in his name throughout the course of history

