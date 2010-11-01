₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by iwaeda: 2:06pm On Feb 18
Manchester United will name the same squad that was knocked out of the Champions League by Sevilla for their FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton.
That means defenders Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind, as well as midfielder Ander Herrera and striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, remain out.
Brighton will be without suspended winger Anthony Knockaert for the tie at Old Trafford.
Full-back Gaetan Bong and midfielder Dale Stephens are doubtful.
What they said:
Watch Mourinho's impassioned 12-minute speech
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho: "Every match is important.
"We train very well, always. We train always very, very well, so we don't need a reaction to train better than we do because the training, the professionalism, the enthusiasm, the organisation, every training session with us since day one, since I arrived, the players have been absolutely brilliant."
Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "What we all know about Manchester United is they have huge quality, and are only second in this division because Manchester City are having an outstanding season. They are going to have days that are not so good, and we'll have to make sure that we play well enough to get a result.
"To go through would be wonderful for this club. It's a big task and United will be clear favourites. What we can get confidence from is that on our last visit to Old Trafford we played very well."
Match stats
Head-to-head
Manchester United and Brighton have not met in the FA Cup since January 1993, with United winning 1-0 with a goal from Ryan Giggs.
The Seagulls have only won one of their 17 matches against United in their history (drawn five, lost 11), winning 1-0 in a top-flight fixture in November 1982.
Manchester United
United have been eliminated from three of their past four FA Cup quarter-finals, progressing only in 2015-16 against West Ham after a replay. They have not won a quarter-final without the need of a replay since 2010-11 against Arsenal.
Romelu Lukaku has scored 11 goals in his past 10 FA Cup appearances - the only match he failed to score in of those 10 games was against United for Everton in the semi-final in April 2016.
Mourinho has won 14 of his 16 home FA Cup matches (drawn one, lost one), winning all three with United by an aggregate score of 10-0.
Brighton
This is only Brighton's third FA Cup quarter-final appearance and their first since 1985-86, when they lost to Southampton; their other quarter-final came in 1982-83, which they won against Norwich on their way to facing Manchester United in that season's final.
Hughton has managed four matches at Old Trafford in all competitions and lost all four without seeing his sides score a goal.
Brighton have lost seven and drawn one of their past eight away FA Cup matches against top-flight opposition - their last away win of this kind was at Newcastle United in January 1986.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by iwaeda: 9:14am
Tani Mourinho a blame no ni
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Caustics: 5:33pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by cbrezy(m): 5:35pm
m
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Kmartt(m): 5:41pm
Winning game for us. GGMU
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Enemyofpeace: 5:42pm
Where am I going to wash this march today?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by NoDulling4here(m): 5:42pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by ghost3040: 5:45pm
okay
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by xpressng(m): 5:49pm
oya man u fun won legbegbe
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by ILLICITblood: 5:51pm
And chelshit fans will come and start ranting now...
we are Manchester United
we the Pride of England
we can be Loved or Ridiculed but we can Never be Ignored..
GGMU
2 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Ellabae(f): 5:52pm
I hope I would be able to watch it.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by XVIER(m): 5:56pm
I'm a United fan but watch as mou will be deffending to concede. mou is clueless
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by prinsam30(m): 5:59pm
stupïd mourinho with his stupïd tactics, I hope he plays mata, Martial, Mctominay and bench that stupïd Sanchez/flopgba and replace young with Shaw
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by SirLakes: 6:06pm
Bus parked
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Harkholarworle(m): 6:08pm
Bus Parker coach
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by temmysoft: 6:47pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by pweshdodo(m): 6:58pm
Man u will losted
Pardon my English
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by PurplePatch(m): 7:04pm
"Bus Parking Fc" Funny how the FA cup they mock Wenger with is now their real last hope. #TheNaughtyOne #GodIsGoodMotorsFc #MouRHINOcerus
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by cooltola(m): 7:07pm
I hope Manchester United lose today, Sincerely a Liverpool fan.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by spookydee(m): 7:09pm
Bout to get back to winning ways
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by yemi15(m): 7:23pm
iwaeda:
Another boring match on the way SMH.
Not watching their matches for this season again, even though I am a Man United fan. I know what good football is and the current Man United team and play is light years away from it. Can't watch punishing football for a sport meant to be entertainment.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by holuphisayor(m): 7:25pm
yemi15:its just a game bro. Don't be too emotional.
Even if man utd lose 7 games a row. Its just a game.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by sunnyeinstein(m): 7:30pm
prinsam30:
What got me pained about that Sevilla game is the benching of McTominay. Mou himself praised the boy for his tactical awareness and ability to break the opponent's play in midfield, exactly what he needed against passmaster Banega and the imposing Nzonzi, but Mou put Fellaini there. If that boy was in that midfield on that night I believe the forwards would have had the balls in better positions they would have preferred it. Of course, starting Rashford, Lingard and Sanchez out of their preferred positions didn't help either.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Peacebeels: 7:30pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by luvola(m): 7:31pm
Liverpool back to winning ways. 2 points behind man.u. sallah with a brace. HT.pool 2-0 Watford
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by lloydpras: 7:31pm
Utd pls don't let me down today...
Anyway.. WIN or Lose. I am still here.. United4Life
I survived Moyes' pathetic Era.. What's the worst that could happen
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by RexTramadol1(m): 7:38pm
Love them or hate them
Dey gotta bad manager
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by Section1000: 7:42pm
Pesin Go chop am. but i no know who
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA Cup Today At 8:45pm by holuphisayor(m): 7:49pm
Sanchez benched
