Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 (8176 Views)

Brighton & Hove Albion Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 4th March 2018 / Brighton & Hove Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 20th January 2018 / Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Na now I believe say mourinho Na idiott



why can't he play these set of players against Seville, that man Na big fooool

osazsky:

does anyone know u at man city ?same ,u way nor get money reach our ball boys and cleaners

How old are you? 14? Did you see me claiming anywhere that i know anybody at any club? I am a moderate football fan and i keep it at that. I can't stupidly develop a personal vendetta for Any football team at all when i know in real life I'm not Even anywhere close to grasping the weight of that football club in real life. Watch football and appreciate it, Troll the team when necessary, its all fun and games and that is what it is. Stupidity is when you start to feel in some way your actions or words are affecting the club or the people that Run it, it doesn't! So it's NOT THAT DEEP. I just wanted to wake u up from your Sleep.. Wake up!! You're a bloody Nobody whose opinion doesn't count for ANYTHING in the WORLD. Never forget that my friend.. never forget that... How old are you? 14? Did you see me claiming anywhere that i know anybody at any club? I am a moderate football fan and i keep it at that. I can't stupidly develop a personal vendetta for Any football team at all when i know in real life I'm not Even anywhere close to grasping the weight of that football club in real life. Watch football and appreciate it, Troll the team when necessary, its all fun and games and that is what it is. Stupidity is when you start to feel in some way your actions or words are affecting the club or the people that Run it, it doesn't! So it's NOT THAT DEEP. I just wanted to wake u up from your Sleep.. Wake up!! You're a bloody Nobody whose opinion doesn't count for ANYTHING in the WORLD. Never forget that my friend.. never forget that...

NoDulling4here:



It is not because man utd has been spectacular.

The only reason why the table is like that is De Gea. His saves are similar to that of goal keepers of relegation threatened teams. Ooh, Courtios have not made any saves this season. Or DDG plays for Chelsea, abi he is not part of the 11 players that play a match. You lack points Ooh, Courtios have not made any saves this season. Or DDG plays for Chelsea, abi he is not part of the 11 players that play a match. You lack points

u again tchewww osazsky:

man u always fighting for small cups like fa cup and community shield and yet they pay players,500k,350k 320k every week, though its d oldest cup,its just worth 4million pounds DAT was y pep didn't join player to celebrate d Carling cup,city will win d EPL and d UCL,pep take us to glory, impossibility is noting ,common boys yes we can [sup][/sup]u again tchewww

..my friend wee u keep chut NoDulling4here:



It is not because man utd has been spectacular.

The only reason why the table is like that is De Gea. His saves are similar to that of goal keepers of relegation threatened teams. This os thrash talk abeg.......wetin do Tortoise....ugochukwu lloris or Elderson..my friend wee u keep chut

Sheungbengar:

I checked on EPL records since modern football and Manchester United takes every bit of glory...

I wonder why some silly beings give hate speech on United...

We are definitely the best... in terms of history just like Liverpool and ac millan in terms of history just like Liverpool and ac millan

Shaw out



Young in

Osanebi007:

This os thrash talk abeg.......wetin do Tortoise....ugochukwu lloris or Elderson ..my friend wee u keep chut

When you have too many attempts at your goal, it shows how weak your team is.



Do you understand? When you have too many attempts at your goal, it shows how weak your team is.Do you understand?

Nelsizzy:

Ooh, Courtios have not made any saves this season. Or DDG plays for Chelsea, abi he is not part of the 11 players that play a match. You lack points When you have too many attempts at your goal and your goal keeper is forced to work harder, it shows how weak your team is.



Do you understand? When you have too many attempts at your goal and your goal keeper is forced to work harder, it shows how weak your team is.Do you understand?

Mo Salah King of EPL. 1 Like

osazsky:

we will dominated d EPL for 10years,I c only Chelsea as our threat not man u,I heard ambrahimovic has contacted enrique

I wish there is a way to store this so I can knock at ur door in the next 10 years I wish there is a way to store this so I can knock at ur door in the next 10 years

MrMystrO:





How old are you? 14? Did you see me claiming anywhere that i know anybody at any club? I am a moderate football fan and i keep it at that. I can't stupidly develop a personal vendetta for Any football team at all when i know in real life I'm not Even anywhere close to grasping the weight of that football club in real life. Watch football and appreciate it, Troll the team when necessary, its all fun and games and that is what it is. Stupidity is when you start to feel in some way your actions or words are affecting the club or the people that Run it, it doesn't! So it's NOT THAT DEEP. I just wanted to wake u up from your Sleep.. Wake up!! You're a bloody Nobody whose opinion doesn't count for ANYTHING in the WORLD. Never forget that my friend.. never forget that... then y d headache, we all are rational being,some prefer sex dull to female some are gay while I prefer soccer ,not just soccer but a die hard fan,I hope u don't Fall into those categories I mention, mastubate if u like,suit urself then y d headache, we all are rational being,some prefer sex dull to female some are gay while I prefer soccer ,not just soccer but a die hard fan,I hope u don't Fall into those categories I mention, mastubate if u like,suit urself

Sheungbengar:



And David De Gea is widely known as the best keeper in the world....!!!?? The only EPL team or fan that should even give critics against united should be Man city ... All other nah #Wash... When you have too many attempts at your goal and your goal keeper is forced to work harder and in the process becomes the best goal keeper in the world, it is both good news and bad news. Good news is you have a very good goal keeper.

Bad news is your defense is novice.



See stats below. When you have too many attempts at your goal and your goal keeper is forced to work harder and in the process becomes the best goal keeper in the world, it is both good news and bad news. Good news is you have a very good goal keeper.Bad news is your defense is novice.See stats below.

NoDulling4here:



When you have too many attempts at your goal and your goal keeper is forced to work harder, it shows how weak your team is.



Do you understand? Still haven't answered my question. What is the job of a goal keeper? Still haven't answered my question. What is the job of a goal keeper? 1 Like

Nelsizzy:

Still haven't answered my question. What is the job of a goal keeper? u don't need a good goalkeeper all u need is a solid defence and midfield,ederson only get tested once or twice in games and has more passes than some man u midfielders,created more chances too u don't need a good goalkeeper all u need is a solid defence and midfield,ederson only get tested once or twice in games and has more passes than some man u midfielders,created more chances too 1 Like 1 Share

osazsky:

then y d headache, we all are rational being,some prefer sex dull to female some are gay while I prefer soccer ,not just soccer but a die hard fan,I hope u don't Fall into those categories I mention, mastubate if u like,suit urself

Alright carry on.. I believe you already got the message Anyway. Adios! Alright carry on.. I believe you already got the message Anyway. Adios!

osazsky:

u don't need a good goalkeeper all u need is a solid defence and midfield,ederson only get tested once or twice in games and has more passes than some man u midfielders,created more chances too Wow. You don't need a good goal keeper. And Ederson has saved about 4 penalties or more. You guys should have sticked with Willy Calabero na Wow. You don't need a good goal keeper. And Ederson has saved about 4 penalties or more. You guys should have sticked with Willy Calabero na

What manner of player is Mo'SALAH that he priced, de-priced and re-price three players at a stretch and still manage to score..









Mo'SALAH de KING



#Kopites #KloopForKopites #WeAreTheReds





YNWA 1 Like

ederson hardly get testest cos of high tempo game we play,at times he would even b at d middle of d pictch trying to get an assist same as baca 1 Like

abeg make I siddon watch match man u dey always bleep up once time reach 70 min

Does anyone have any idea why Shaw was substituted? Is he injured or what?

Following...

Nelsizzy:

Still haven't answered my question. What is the job of a goal keeper?

Guy see the match you are watching. Small Brighton having more attempts at goal and shots on target than almighty man utd. Why will De Gea's talent not be easily discovered under such circumstances. De Gea is a good goal keeper who is unfortunate to be in a mediocre team. Guy see the match you are watching. Small Brighton having more attempts at goal and shots on target than almighty man utd. Why will De Gea's talent not be easily discovered under such circumstances. De Gea is a good goal keeper who is unfortunate to be in a mediocre team.

Mata out



Rashford in

NoDulling4here:





Guy see the match you are watching. Small Brighton having more attempts at goal and shots on target than almighty man utd. Why will De Gea's talent not be easily discovered under such circumstances. De Gea is a good goal keeper who is unfortunate to be in a mediocre team. Did i say he is not good ? He is doing his job, stop pushing it. Did i say he is not good? He is doing his job, stop pushing it. 1 Like

Nonsense Match, una good night

Kyase:

Nonsense Match, una good night I no gree watch. Resuming next season I no gree watch. Resuming next season 4 Likes

Kyase:

Nonsense Match, una good night Kyase:

Nonsense Match, una good night

Matic scores



MUN 2-0 BHA

Omobolajiatanda:

mikron, HarbySloy, josef1, andrewfarms Cc: Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad

andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Ivanlxi don4ye HERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdri Geestunnar Lomprico2 cana882

Fuckingmallam45

how's the match going my people...? how's the match going my people...?