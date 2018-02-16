₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,277 members, 4,139,853 topics. Date: Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 11:13 PM

Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (3) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 (8176 Views)

Brighton & Hove Albion Vs Arsenal (2 - 1) On 4th March 2018 / Brighton & Hove Albion Vs Chelsea (0 - 4) On 20th January 2018 / Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion (1 - 0) On 25th November 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by prinsam30(m): 9:43pm
Na now I believe say mourinho Na idiott

why can't he play these set of players against Seville, that man Na big fooool
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by MrMystrO(m): 9:43pm
osazsky:
does anyone know u at man city ?same ,u way nor get money reach our ball boys and cleaners

How old are you? 14? Did you see me claiming anywhere that i know anybody at any club? I am a moderate football fan and i keep it at that. I can't stupidly develop a personal vendetta for Any football team at all when i know in real life I'm not Even anywhere close to grasping the weight of that football club in real life. Watch football and appreciate it, Troll the team when necessary, its all fun and games and that is what it is. Stupidity is when you start to feel in some way your actions or words are affecting the club or the people that Run it, it doesn't! So it's NOT THAT DEEP. I just wanted to wake u up from your Sleep.. Wake up!! You're a bloody Nobody whose opinion doesn't count for ANYTHING in the WORLD. Never forget that my friend.. never forget that...
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Nelsizzy(m): 9:43pm
NoDulling4here:

It is not because man utd has been spectacular.
The only reason why the table is like that is De Gea. His saves are similar to that of goal keepers of relegation threatened teams.
Ooh, Courtios have not made any saves this season. Or DDG plays for Chelsea, abi he is not part of the 11 players that play a match. You lack points
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Osanebi007(m): 9:43pm
[sup][/sup] cryu again tchewww
osazsky:
man u always fighting for small cups like fa cup and community shield and yet they pay players,500k,350k 320k every week, though its d oldest cup,its just worth 4million pounds DAT was y pep didn't join player to celebrate d Carling cup,city will win d EPL and d UCL,pep take us to glory, impossibility is noting ,common boys yes we can

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Osanebi007(m): 9:45pm
This os thrash talk abeg.......wetin do Tortoise....ugochukwu lloris or Elderson angry..my friend wee u keep chut
NoDulling4here:

It is not because man utd has been spectacular.
The only reason why the table is like that is De Gea. His saves are similar to that of goal keepers of relegation threatened teams.
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by osazsky(m): 9:47pm
Sheungbengar:
I checked on EPL records since modern football and Manchester United takes every bit of glory...
I wonder why some silly beings give hate speech on United...
We are definitely the best...
in terms of history just like Liverpool and ac millan
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 9:48pm
Shaw out

Young in
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by NoDulling4here(m): 9:49pm
Osanebi007:
This os thrash talk abeg.......wetin do Tortoise....ugochukwu lloris or Elderson angry..my friend wee u keep chut

When you have too many attempts at your goal, it shows how weak your team is.

Do you understand?
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by NoDulling4here(m): 9:50pm
Nelsizzy:
Ooh, Courtios have not made any saves this season. Or DDG plays for Chelsea, abi he is not part of the 11 players that play a match. You lack points
When you have too many attempts at your goal and your goal keeper is forced to work harder, it shows how weak your team is.

Do you understand?
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Arondizuogu: 9:51pm
Mo Salah King of EPL.

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Noblewhiz(m): 9:53pm
osazsky:
we will dominated d EPL for 10years,I c only Chelsea as our threat not man u,I heard ambrahimovic has contacted enrique

I wish there is a way to store this so I can knock at ur door in the next 10 years
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by osazsky(m): 9:53pm
MrMystrO:


How old are you? 14? Did you see me claiming anywhere that i know anybody at any club? I am a moderate football fan and i keep it at that. I can't stupidly develop a personal vendetta for Any football team at all when i know in real life I'm not Even anywhere close to grasping the weight of that football club in real life. Watch football and appreciate it, Troll the team when necessary, its all fun and games and that is what it is. Stupidity is when you start to feel in some way your actions or words are affecting the club or the people that Run it, it doesn't! So it's NOT THAT DEEP. I just wanted to wake u up from your Sleep.. Wake up!! You're a bloody Nobody whose opinion doesn't count for ANYTHING in the WORLD. Never forget that my friend.. never forget that...
then y d headache, we all are rational being,some prefer sex dull to female some are gay while I prefer soccer ,not just soccer but a die hard fan,I hope u don't Fall into those categories I mention, mastubate if u like,suit urself
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by NoDulling4here(m): 9:55pm
Sheungbengar:

And David De Gea is widely known as the best keeper in the world....!!!?? The only EPL team or fan that should even give critics against united should be Man city ... All other nah #Wash...
When you have too many attempts at your goal and your goal keeper is forced to work harder and in the process becomes the best goal keeper in the world, it is both good news and bad news. Good news is you have a very good goal keeper.
Bad news is your defense is novice.

See stats below.

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Nelsizzy(m): 10:00pm
NoDulling4here:

When you have too many attempts at your goal and your goal keeper is forced to work harder, it shows how weak your team is.

Do you understand?
Still haven't answered my question. What is the job of a goal keeper?

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by osazsky(m): 10:02pm
Nelsizzy:
Still haven't answered my question. What is the job of a goal keeper?
u don't need a good goalkeeper all u need is a solid defence and midfield,ederson only get tested once or twice in games and has more passes than some man u midfielders,created more chances too

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by MrMystrO(m): 10:03pm
osazsky:
then y d headache, we all are rational being,some prefer sex dull to female some are gay while I prefer soccer ,not just soccer but a die hard fan,I hope u don't Fall into those categories I mention, mastubate if u like,suit urself

Alright carry on.. I believe you already got the message Anyway. Adios!
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Nelsizzy(m): 10:05pm
osazsky:
u don't need a good goalkeeper all u need is a solid defence and midfield,ederson only get tested once or twice in games and has more passes than some man u midfielders,created more chances too
Wow. You don't need a good goal keeper. And Ederson has saved about 4 penalties or more. You guys should have sticked with Willy Calabero na
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:05pm
What manner of player is Mo'SALAH that he priced, de-priced and re-price three players at a stretch and still manage to score..




Mo'SALAH de KING

#Kopites #KloopForKopites #WeAreTheReds


YNWA

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by osazsky(m): 10:07pm
ederson hardly get testest cos of high tempo game we play,at times he would even b at d middle of d pictch trying to get an assist same as baca

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by osazsky(m): 10:10pm
abeg make I siddon watch match man u dey always bleep up once time reach 70 min
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Zanas: 10:10pm
Does anyone have any idea why Shaw was substituted? Is he injured or what?
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Queenserah26(f): 10:11pm
Following...
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by NoDulling4here(m): 10:16pm
Nelsizzy:
Still haven't answered my question. What is the job of a goal keeper?

Guy see the match you are watching. Small Brighton having more attempts at goal and shots on target than almighty man utd. Why will De Gea's talent not be easily discovered under such circumstances. De Gea is a good goal keeper who is unfortunate to be in a mediocre team.

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 10:17pm
Mata out

Rashford in
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Nelsizzy(m): 10:18pm
NoDulling4here:


Guy see the match you are watching. Small Brighton having more attempts at goal and shots on target than almighty man utd. Why will De Gea's talent not be easily discovered under such circumstances. De Gea is a good goal keeper who is unfortunate to be in a mediocre team.
Did i say he is not good undecided? He is doing his job, stop pushing it.

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Kyase(m): 10:23pm
Nonsense Match, una good night undecided
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Nelsizzy(m): 10:24pm
Kyase:
Nonsense Match, una good night undecided
I no gree watch. Resuming next season

4 Likes

Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by yemi15(m): 10:24pm
Kyase:
Nonsense Match, una good night undecided
grin
Kyase:
Nonsense Match, una good night undecided
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 10:27pm
Matic scores

MUN 2-0 BHA
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by AndrewFarms(m): 10:28pm
Omobolajiatanda:
mikron, HarbySloy, josef1, andrewfarms Cc: Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad
andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Ivanlxi don4ye HERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdri Geestunnar Lomprico2 cana882
Fuckingmallam45

how's the match going my people...?
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Kyase(m): 10:28pm
yemi15:
grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by arabaribiti(m): 10:29pm
2-0

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply)

English Premier League Can't Be Better Than La Liga / Is Roman Abramovich Set To Dump Chelsea / Levante Vs Real Madrid (1 - 0)On Sunday,18th September,2011

Viewing this topic: AndreizMendez(m), adebo1(m), Lyord69(m), Redboi(m), DarkMagic(m), SaintChukz(m), heddiebanks(m), lugiano1, klassykute(m), lablonclacla, HAH, eezor, KELVONISTIC, Newpride(m), AreaFada2, Therock5555(m), Jjohola, jossypet(m), Martin0(m), Ezechinwa(m), Talkingboy, Horlaboy51, gmaribel(m), mcgift(m), 12345baba, Innogee, BeeBeeOoh(m), Willexmania, paul234(m), seenga(m), mayskit4luv(m), dammywapes(m), GoodDieYoung and 81 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 145
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.