|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by prinsam30(m): 9:43pm
Na now I believe say mourinho Na idiott
why can't he play these set of players against Seville, that man Na big fooool
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by MrMystrO(m): 9:43pm
osazsky:
How old are you? 14? Did you see me claiming anywhere that i know anybody at any club? I am a moderate football fan and i keep it at that. I can't stupidly develop a personal vendetta for Any football team at all when i know in real life I'm not Even anywhere close to grasping the weight of that football club in real life. Watch football and appreciate it, Troll the team when necessary, its all fun and games and that is what it is. Stupidity is when you start to feel in some way your actions or words are affecting the club or the people that Run it, it doesn't! So it's NOT THAT DEEP. I just wanted to wake u up from your Sleep.. Wake up!! You're a bloody Nobody whose opinion doesn't count for ANYTHING in the WORLD. Never forget that my friend.. never forget that...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Nelsizzy(m): 9:43pm
NoDulling4here:Ooh, Courtios have not made any saves this season. Or DDG plays for Chelsea, abi he is not part of the 11 players that play a match. You lack points
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Osanebi007(m): 9:43pm
[sup][/sup] u again tchewww
osazsky:
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Osanebi007(m): 9:45pm
This os thrash talk abeg.......wetin do Tortoise....ugochukwu lloris or Elderson ..my friend wee u keep chut
NoDulling4here:
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by osazsky(m): 9:47pm
Sheungbengar:in terms of history just like Liverpool and ac millan
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 9:48pm
Shaw out
Young in
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by NoDulling4here(m): 9:49pm
Osanebi007:
When you have too many attempts at your goal, it shows how weak your team is.
Do you understand?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by NoDulling4here(m): 9:50pm
Nelsizzy:When you have too many attempts at your goal and your goal keeper is forced to work harder, it shows how weak your team is.
Do you understand?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Arondizuogu: 9:51pm
Mo Salah King of EPL.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Noblewhiz(m): 9:53pm
osazsky:
I wish there is a way to store this so I can knock at ur door in the next 10 years
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by osazsky(m): 9:53pm
MrMystrO:then y d headache, we all are rational being,some prefer sex dull to female some are gay while I prefer soccer ,not just soccer but a die hard fan,I hope u don't Fall into those categories I mention, mastubate if u like,suit urself
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by NoDulling4here(m): 9:55pm
Sheungbengar:When you have too many attempts at your goal and your goal keeper is forced to work harder and in the process becomes the best goal keeper in the world, it is both good news and bad news. Good news is you have a very good goal keeper.
Bad news is your defense is novice.
See stats below.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Nelsizzy(m): 10:00pm
NoDulling4here:Still haven't answered my question. What is the job of a goal keeper?
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by osazsky(m): 10:02pm
Nelsizzy:u don't need a good goalkeeper all u need is a solid defence and midfield,ederson only get tested once or twice in games and has more passes than some man u midfielders,created more chances too
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by MrMystrO(m): 10:03pm
osazsky:
Alright carry on.. I believe you already got the message Anyway. Adios!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Nelsizzy(m): 10:05pm
osazsky:Wow. You don't need a good goal keeper. And Ederson has saved about 4 penalties or more. You guys should have sticked with Willy Calabero na
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:05pm
What manner of player is Mo'SALAH that he priced, de-priced and re-price three players at a stretch and still manage to score..
Mo'SALAH de KING
#Kopites #KloopForKopites #WeAreTheReds
YNWA
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by osazsky(m): 10:07pm
ederson hardly get testest cos of high tempo game we play,at times he would even b at d middle of d pictch trying to get an assist same as baca
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by osazsky(m): 10:10pm
abeg make I siddon watch match man u dey always bleep up once time reach 70 min
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Zanas: 10:10pm
Does anyone have any idea why Shaw was substituted? Is he injured or what?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Queenserah26(f): 10:11pm
Following...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by NoDulling4here(m): 10:16pm
Nelsizzy:
Guy see the match you are watching. Small Brighton having more attempts at goal and shots on target than almighty man utd. Why will De Gea's talent not be easily discovered under such circumstances. De Gea is a good goal keeper who is unfortunate to be in a mediocre team.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 10:17pm
Mata out
Rashford in
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Nelsizzy(m): 10:18pm
NoDulling4here:Did i say he is not good ? He is doing his job, stop pushing it.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Kyase(m): 10:23pm
Nonsense Match, una good night
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Nelsizzy(m): 10:24pm
Kyase:I no gree watch. Resuming next season
4 Likes
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by yemi15(m): 10:24pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by aieromon(m): 10:27pm
Matic scores
MUN 2-0 BHA
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by AndrewFarms(m): 10:28pm
Omobolajiatanda:
how's the match going my people...?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by Kyase(m): 10:28pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Brighton & Hove Albion:FA Cup (2 - 0) On 17th March 2018 by arabaribiti(m): 10:29pm
2-0
Viewing this topic: AndreizMendez(m), adebo1(m), Lyord69(m), Redboi(m), DarkMagic(m), SaintChukz(m), heddiebanks(m), lugiano1, klassykute(m), lablonclacla, HAH, eezor, KELVONISTIC, Newpride(m), AreaFada2, Therock5555(m), Jjohola, jossypet(m), Martin0(m), Ezechinwa(m), Talkingboy, Horlaboy51, gmaribel(m), mcgift(m), 12345baba, Innogee, BeeBeeOoh(m), Willexmania, paul234(m), seenga(m), mayskit4luv(m), dammywapes(m), GoodDieYoung and 81 guest(s)
