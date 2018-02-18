Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos (2952 Views)

TECNO MOBILE NIGERIA YESTERDAY HOSTED SOME OF IT CUSTOMERS AND THEIR SPOUSES TO A WEEKEND GETAWAY AT THE LE CAMPAGNE TROPICANA BEACH RESORT IN LEKKI LAGOS.



THE COUPLE'S ARE WINNERS IN THE JUST CONCLUDED TECNO BLUE VALENTINE'S SALES.



CHECK OUT BEAUTIFUL IMAGES FROM THE EVENT.



Nice one... If only I had a babe, I would have taken her to this resort. Kudos to TECNO

This is quite nice.

Mehn. See grooving. I think they gave all these couples Tecno phones too.

wow,this is interesting,nice one from tecno.this must have been fun

Love this....A nice way to celebrate lovers

La tropicana is a nice getaway spot. Tecno did well and I’m sure the couples enjoyed their time there 1 Like

With this kind thing, if person no get babe, wetin he for do?

A weekend getaway in that resort doesn’t come cheap. Massive return on the couples investment I must say

Nice brand, Nice hosting and Nice pictures

This one na flexing for Mama and Papa

This is a good move from TECNO. They are really trying sha.

Nice gesture from Tecno Nigeria. It's a way of giving back to the society. Other brands will just be chopping from us without giving us back.



I love this photo more This is nice. I like that Tecno could come up with such hangout. The blue valentine was awesome for these couples i guess.I love this photo more 1 Like 1 Share

Those lounge beds on the beach are too small to accommodate two adults at the same time

Nice pictures except for that second one....

Dat na terrible flop!





D horse also luks malnourished.. im yet to see a well nourished horse in naija hangouts

Beautiful one from Tecno

push this thing to front page

carry your sister or mum go na



BEAUTIFUL CONCEPT. NICE CSR.

This is a good move from TECNO. They are really trying sha. Trying sha? Tecno are doing the excellent





Their phones still suck despite the IGG