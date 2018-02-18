₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Ennyholar: 2:43pm On Feb 18
TECNO MOBILE NIGERIA YESTERDAY HOSTED SOME OF IT CUSTOMERS AND THEIR SPOUSES TO A WEEKEND GETAWAY AT THE LE CAMPAGNE TROPICANA BEACH RESORT IN LEKKI LAGOS.
THE COUPLE'S ARE WINNERS IN THE JUST CONCLUDED TECNO BLUE VALENTINE'S SALES.
CHECK OUT BEAUTIFUL IMAGES FROM THE EVENT.
cc rocktation , farano , lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Ennyholar: 2:44pm On Feb 18
More images
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Ennyholar: 2:45pm On Feb 18
Images
Cc dragnet
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by olihilistic(m): 2:46pm On Feb 18
Ennyholar:Nice goal from Draxler
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Ejadike(m): 2:50pm On Feb 18
Nice one... If only I had a babe, I would have taken her to this resort. Kudos to TECNO
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Ejadike(m): 2:51pm On Feb 18
olihilistic:Ode, this one resemble bbn abi? Or is it all the threads you wanna derail?
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by olihilistic(m): 2:56pm On Feb 18
Ejadike:Please remind me of your existence.
4 Likes
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by chicwoman(f): 6:38pm On Feb 18
This is quite nice.
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Behankey(m): 7:14pm On Feb 18
Mehn. See grooving. I think they gave all these couples Tecno phones too.
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by sureinfo: 8:36pm On Feb 18
wow,this is interesting,nice one from tecno.this must have been fun
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by scarycuteface(m): 8:57pm On Feb 18
Love this....A nice way to celebrate lovers
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Abdstrakt(m): 8:10am
La tropicana is a nice getaway spot. Tecno did well and I’m sure the couples enjoyed their time there
1 Like
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Laurenumoh: 9:52am
Ennyholar:
Awesome, getaway....
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Dandsome: 10:02am
With this kind thing, if person no get babe, wetin he for do?
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by shiftback: 10:02am
A weekend getaway in that resort doesn’t come cheap. Massive return on the couples investment I must say
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Creg7: 10:02am
Nice brand, Nice hosting and Nice pictures
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by shiftback: 10:05am
Dandsome:carry your sister or mum go na
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Jaculze(m): 10:18am
This one na flexing for Mama and Papa
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Jaculze(m): 10:19am
This is a good move from TECNO. They are really trying sha.
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Rubiesangel: 11:56am
Nice gesture from Tecno Nigeria. It's a way of giving back to the society. Other brands will just be chopping from us without giving us back.
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Queennette(f): 12:06pm
This is nice. I like that Tecno could come up with such hangout. The blue valentine was awesome for these couples i guess.
I love this photo more
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Kobicove(m): 12:08pm
Those lounge beds on the beach are too small to accommodate two adults at the same time
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Authoreety: 12:09pm
Nice pictures except for that second one....
Dat na terrible flop!
D horse also luks malnourished.. im yet to see a well nourished horse in naija hangouts
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Abiodunspectre: 12:10pm
Beautiful one from Tecno
Cc Lalasticlala , seen , puskin , dragnet
push this thing to front page
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Dandsome: 12:13pm
shiftback:
Who would you have taken?
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by modelmike7(m): 12:15pm
BEAUTIFUL CONCEPT. NICE CSR.
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by sureinfo: 12:15pm
Trying sha? Tecno are doing the excellent
Jaculze:
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by IamProdigy: 12:22pm
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by BruncleZuma: 12:31pm
Their phones still suck despite the IGG
|Re: Tecno Hosted 3 Couples On A Weekend Getaway In Lagos by Laurenumoh: 12:32pm
Ennyholar:
Tecno Is top class, always reaching out to people, expanding our horizons and capturing our legends. Weldone
