|Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Bhelamblog(m): 4:15pm On Feb 18
A very sad News this Sunday Afternoon, A Policeman has reportedly killed an innocent Taxi Driver who was picking passengers at Romuokoro, Port Harcourt..
According to multiple reports on Facebook the officer was an escort with a Trailer..
Though reason for this untimely death is still a bit sketchy, but reports says after killing the man, the officer threw his corpse on his car and zoomed off.. so sad..
See more photos below!
News from Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/02/police-man-fatally-shoots-driver-to.html?m=1
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by xreal: 4:22pm On Feb 18
Hope the police didn't go free.
Rumuokoro! Anyway, I trust PH guys.
Naija police should be using Barton not guns with live ammunitions.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by decatalyst(m): 4:23pm On Feb 18
It is shameful being a Nigerian most times discussions come up.
Isn't this barbaric?
The Nigeria Police The Barbarians!
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by haywire07(m): 4:24pm On Feb 18
Them go dey form right in front of rifle like they are currently using a photocopied version of their life.
I'm sure there was an altercation before he got shot
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Aden777(m): 4:25pm On Feb 18
like I always say... NPF are the best in the world.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by caddylac(m): 4:53pm On Feb 18
Just saw crowds gathered when I was on my way home not too long and I was wondering what is happening there again!! So this is it.... Na was ooooo, what a pity.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by edmaraja: 7:36pm On Feb 18
Shithole police
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by busky101(m): 9:49pm On Feb 18
Na WA o......... Only in zoogeria.......if Na ATM d robber LA Dem see now, Dem for pick race
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 9:50pm On Feb 18
He must have bashed into him........shithole country.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by EmmaLege: 9:50pm On Feb 18
Sad
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Annibel(f): 9:50pm On Feb 18
Awwwnnnn OMG!! WTF!! ���
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by castrol180(m): 9:51pm On Feb 18
Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder and the explosion should be expected soonest...today it is sars, tomorrow it will be black uniform idiot guy.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by vicoloni(m): 9:51pm On Feb 18
Let's see what Wike would do. That barbaric act must not be swept under the carpet
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by obembet(m): 9:51pm On Feb 18
haywire07:
Animal everywhere.... Not different from BUHARI
Must u comment?
RIP to d dude...
God will be with ur family
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by bokunrawo(m): 9:51pm On Feb 18
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by jerrythafinisher(m): 9:52pm On Feb 18
na Ogun go kill person wey ever wish naija police well
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Ucbiu(m): 9:52pm On Feb 18
Zoo nation
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Nkp076: 9:53pm On Feb 18
ogogoro drinker Nigeria police
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by deafeyez: 9:53pm On Feb 18
God Almighty Be With Thy Children Always With Maximum Protection.
Ammmmmeeeeeeeeeeeeeennnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
I have been with these SARs and I tell people, there is no innocent person when SARs or Police are involved. How can an officer on duty be drinking beer, Action Bitter, Tombo bitters. Do not argue with Police/SARs, instead that girl you are trying to show man power should leave you.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by ClumsyFlimsy: 9:54pm On Feb 18
haywire07:Shut up
Even though there was an altercation does it warrant the policeman shooting the cab driver like a wild game
People like you are the reason why Africans and Nigerians are still backward
It's good to know your right
Naija police harass people unnecessarily and sometimes one must stand up and face them. After all na human being them be.
Personally as I know say naija na ShitHole I wouldnt drag or argue with any armed person whether police soldier or armed robber
Anyways rest in peace to the gallant driver
Too bad you are in a poo hole if not that armed bastard murderer would be brought to book
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Euouae: 9:54pm On Feb 18
Dangote needs to buy River state and manage it under the Dangote group of companies.
Or better still, they should sell the state to Western Nigeria!
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by rezzy: 9:55pm On Feb 18
RIP
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by amani63(m): 9:56pm On Feb 18
RIP BRO
If I call Nigeria a shithole they will begin to quote me unnecessary
This is why you own 25% of your life in Nigeria.
Follow me and I will show you where 85% of your life is yours
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by EVILFOREST: 9:56pm On Feb 18
His FAMILY (the policeman's) shall never know Joy nor Peace.
Just like he wasted this blood, BLOOD shall be drained from his family for life. Even when attempts are made to transfuse blood, the blood bags will suddenly become fenestrated....
Poverty shall never depart his Family, for it will be recycled continually until POVERTY becomes the foundation of his home.
Wicked SouL.
...it's a big crime being a NIGERIAN, but the worst mayhem is when you are in NIGERIA....
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by lastmessenger: 9:57pm On Feb 18
Sometimes I see things that make me want to leave the country the next day.Happenings in this country can make one loose his sanity.
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by satowind(m): 9:57pm On Feb 18
Police. I think Nigeria need psychiatrists to evaluate our armed forces both police and army cause some aren't normal. And change ak47 to pistol
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Mastadestiny(m): 9:57pm On Feb 18
This is very bad o. May God have Mercy
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by ogahope(m): 9:57pm On Feb 18
RIP
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Suko110(m): 9:57pm On Feb 18
Boko boys dey do
Fulani boys dey do
Snake dey do
Politicians dey do
Person dey sell 3plantain for 4k
Now police don continue to do
Dis 9ja don tire person
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by 360great(m): 9:58pm On Feb 18
What kind of country are we in.......for crying out this are people that are supposed to be protecting the masses. So sad
|Re: Policeman Shoots Driver To Death In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) by Thisis2raw(m): 9:59pm On Feb 18
Worst criminals called police officers are station in rivers state.
I can remember about 2yrs ago a police officer called passman at rumuorlumeni station, threaten to shoot me and throw a gun at my dead body. So as people will think am a criminal, just because we had a small misunderstanding.
