According to multiple reports on Facebook the officer was an escort with a Trailer..

Though reason for this untimely death is still a bit sketchy, but reports says after killing the man, the officer threw his corpse on his car and zoomed off.. so sad..

See more photos below!



News from Ebiwali--

Hope the police didn't go free.



Rumuokoro! Anyway, I trust PH guys.



Naija police should be using Barton not guns with live ammunitions. 4 Likes

It is shameful being a Nigerian most times discussions come up.







Isn't this barbaric?



The Nigeria Police The Barbarians! 9 Likes 1 Share

Them go dey form right in front of rifle like they are currently using a photocopied version of their life.



I'm sure there was an altercation before he got shot 1 Like

like I always say... NPF are the best in the world.

Just saw crowds gathered when I was on my way home not too long and I was wondering what is happening there again!! So this is it.... Na was ooooo, what a pity. 1 Like

Shithole police 1 Like

Na WA o......... Only in zoogeria.......if Na ATM d robber LA Dem see now, Dem for pick race

He must have bashed into him........shithole country.

Sad

Awwwnnnn OMG!! WTF!! ���

Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder and the explosion should be expected soonest...today it is sars, tomorrow it will be black uniform idiot guy. 2 Likes

Let's see what Wike would do. That barbaric act must not be swept under the carpet

Animal everywhere.... Not different from BUHARI



Must u comment?



RIP to d dude...



Animal everywhere.... Not different from BUHARIMust u comment?RIP to d dude...God will be with ur family

na Ogun go kill person wey ever wish naija police well 1 Like

Zoo nation

ogogoro drinker Nigeria police

God Almighty Be With Thy Children Always With Maximum Protection.



Ammmmmeeeeeeeeeeeeeennnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

I have been with these SARs and I tell people, there is no innocent person when SARs or Police are involved. How can an officer on duty be drinking beer, Action Bitter, Tombo bitters. Do not argue with Police/SARs, instead that girl you are trying to show man power should leave you. 2 Likes

Even though there was an altercation does it warrant the policeman shooting the cab driver like a wild game



People like you are the reason why Africans and Nigerians are still backward



It's good to know your right



Naija police harass people unnecessarily and sometimes one must stand up and face them. After all na human being them be.









Personally as I know say naija na ShitHole I wouldnt drag or argue with any armed person whether police soldier or armed robber





Anyways rest in peace to the gallant driver





Shut upEven though there was an altercation does it warrant the policeman shooting the cab driver like a wild gamePeople like you are the reason why Africans and Nigerians are still backwardIt's good to know your rightNaija police harass people unnecessarily and sometimes one must stand up and face them. After all na human being them be.Personally as I know say naija na ShitHole I wouldnt drag or argue with any armed person whether police soldier or armed robberAnyways rest in peace to the gallant driverToo bad you are in a poo hole if not that armed bastard murderer would be brought to book

Dangote needs to buy River state and manage it under the Dangote group of companies.





Or better still, they should sell the state to Western Nigeria! 1 Like

RIP

RIP BRO



If I call Nigeria a shithole they will begin to quote me unnecessary



This is why you own 25% of your life in Nigeria.

Follow me and I will show you where 85% of your life is yours

His FAMILY (the policeman's) shall never know Joy nor Peace.

Just like he wasted this blood, BLOOD shall be drained from his family for life. Even when attempts are made to transfuse blood, the blood bags will suddenly become fenestrated....



Poverty shall never depart his Family, for it will be recycled continually until POVERTY becomes the foundation of his home.



Wicked SouL.

...it's a big crime being a NIGERIAN, but the worst mayhem is when you are in NIGERIA....

Sometimes I see things that make me want to leave the country the next day.Happenings in this country can make one loose his sanity.

Police. I think Nigeria need psychiatrists to evaluate our armed forces both police and army cause some aren't normal. And change ak47 to pistol

This is very bad o. May God have Mercy

RIP

Boko boys dey do

Fulani boys dey do

Snake dey do

Politicians dey do

Person dey sell 3plantain for 4k

Now police don continue to do

Dis 9ja don tire person

What kind of country are we in.......for crying out this are people that are supposed to be protecting the masses. So sad