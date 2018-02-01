₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by dainformant(m): 9:37am
Following the assassination attempt by gunmen who stormed the National Union Road of Transport Worker NURTW branch office in Lagos Island in January, Alhaji Azeez Lawal, friends and members of NURTW Lagos Island all stormed the mosque at Apogbon to thank God for sparing his life.
The gruesome attack led to the death of Ganiyu Ayinla alias Piero, the personal assistant to the NURTW chairman in Idumota, Azeez Lawal (AKA Kunle Poly). Piero was killed on January 23 during an attack on Kunle Poly as the duo wanted to enter a vehicle after attending a meeting on Lagos Island.
Notorious killer, Adeola Williams aka Ade Lawyer, who has been arrested - has owned up to several assassinations, saying he had killed four people allegedly on the orders of a former Chairman of National Union Road of Transport Workers, Lagos State branch, Alhaji Akani Olorunwa.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/nurtw-member-survived-attack-notorious-assassin-goes-thanksgiving-photos.html
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by Evablizin(f): 9:39am
Thank God,He is merciful.
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by agwom(m): 9:41am
Glory be to God
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by Jayson1: 9:52am
You just can't take it away from these people. The SW head slammers are learning so fast from their masters. Just look at the hippopotamus in white...
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by OrestesDante(m): 10:31am
☣ ☠
∆ Who told him that the people that wanted him dead have stopped trailing him? ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by coluka: 11:14am
You never escape finish o, your death is surely coming. Including that idiot that calls himself MC OLUOMO. All of you will never die better death. Useless miscreants!!!
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by mayowascholar(m): 11:47am
congratulations
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by ladeb: 11:47am
u need am
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by Kingdolo(m): 11:47am
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by helphelp: 11:48am
Only in naija.
If you've murdered, ordered a hit or in one way or another have another's death in your hands, in due time , you shall follow same path
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by aguiyi2: 11:48am
This is a perfect example of God's intervention.Go ye and sin no more.But is you have killed or ordered a hit,kpai is your case in no time.
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by hubtiva: 11:48am
Thank God for life
next thing is Owambe
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by edmaraja: 11:49am
Those who live by the sword will die by the sword. If you like do twenty Thanksgiving. Your own dey come
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by stephen109(m): 11:49am
thank God for your life...
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by tivta(m): 11:49am
coluka:
na apc Hench men
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:49am
Afonja and killing are like bread and butter
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by knightsTempler: 11:49am
They are all birds of same feather. These guys are all assassin, thugs and miscreants that the politicians use to silence their rivals. But when it’s not election time, they go for each other jugular.
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by georjay(m): 11:50am
sope tie
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by DivinelyBlessed: 11:50am
Mercies of the Lord
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by LyfeJennings(m): 11:50am
If U kill by the sword
U self go die by sword
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by RothmasPop: 11:50am
Illiteracy is your problem here, go and sell spare parts.
Jayson1:
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by Jayson1: 11:53am
RothmasPop:Another dumb head slammer.
Get the furck out of my way.
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by soberdrunk(m): 11:54am
This Olorunwa way KWAM1 dey alwyas hail like say na him discover electricity, so he is just a common criminal
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by bjhaid: 11:54am
Thugs association
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by microsoft70044: 11:54am
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by mcayomind(m): 11:58am
Thank God for your life.......
NURTW = MISCREANTS
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by samsam2019: 11:58am
He is a union leader. I assure you he has also killed b4
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by omoadeleye(m): 11:59am
I dey fear to comment here self
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by Talkingboy: 11:59am
Shrik is bad . Don't do shrik.
Nobody can deceive Allah.
|Re: NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS by obembet(m): 12:04pm
soberdrunk:
That idiot only care about money...
Thank God for your life
