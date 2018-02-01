Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / NURTW Member Who Survived Attack From Serial Assassin Goes For Thanksgiving.PICS (7069 Views)

The gruesome attack led to the death of Ganiyu Ayinla alias Piero, the personal assistant to the NURTW chairman in Idumota, Azeez Lawal (AKA Kunle Poly). Piero was killed on January 23 during an attack on Kunle Poly as the duo wanted to enter a vehicle after attending a meeting on Lagos Island.



Notorious killer, Adeola Williams aka Ade Lawyer, who has been arrested - has owned up to several assassinations, saying he had killed four people allegedly on the orders of a former Chairman of National Union Road of Transport Workers, Lagos State branch, Alhaji Akani Olorunwa.



Thank God,He is merciful. 1 Like 1 Share

Glory be to God

You just can't take it away from these people. The SW head slammers are learning so fast from their masters. Just look at the hippopotamus in white... 8 Likes





∆ Who told him that the people that wanted him dead have stopped trailing him? ∆







You never escape finish o, your death is surely coming. Including that idiot that calls himself MC OLUOMO. All of you will never die better death. Useless miscreants!!! 5 Likes

congratulations

u need am

Only in naija.



If you've murdered, ordered a hit or in one way or another have another's death in your hands, in due time , you shall follow same path 2 Likes

This is a perfect example of God's intervention.Go ye and sin no more.But is you have killed or ordered a hit,kpai is your case in no time.





next thing is Owambe





... Thank God for lifenext thing is Owambe...

Those who live by the sword will die by the sword. If you like do twenty Thanksgiving. Your own dey come 3 Likes

thank God for your life...

You never escape finish o, your death is surely coming. Including that idiot that calls himself MC OLUOMO. All of you will never die better death. Useless miscreants!!!

na apc Hench men na apc Hench men

Afonja and killing are like bread and butter

They are all birds of same feather. These guys are all assassin, thugs and miscreants that the politicians use to silence their rivals. But when it’s not election time, they go for each other jugular.



Good riddance to bad rubbish. 4 Likes

Mercies of the Lord

If U kill by the sword

U self go die by sword





You just can't take it away from these people. The SW head slammers are learning so fast from their masters. Just look at the hippopotamus in white... Illiteracy is your problem here, go and sell spare parts. 1 Like

Illiteracy is your problem here, go and sell spare parts.



Another dumb head slammer.





This Olorunwa way KWAM1 dey alwyas hail like say na him discover electricity, so he is just a common criminal

Thugs association

Thank God for your life.......









NURTW = MISCREANTS

He is a union leader. I assure you he has also killed b4

I dey fear to comment here self

Nobody can deceive Allah.