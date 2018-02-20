₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by bidemz(m): 10:11pm On Feb 19
Hi NLander
Someone asked me today to advice him how best he could deal with a particular debtor who has been owing him an amount of money for the past 3 month but keeps postponing and he has a feeling that he won't pay him the money....but as a gentleman i am(plus I've never been in that situation before)i couldn't come up with a good plan
so I'm asking my fellow NLanders who might have been in the same shoe one way or the other how you handled the issue then or how you're planning to deal with such person
4 Likes
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by badbros(m): 10:40pm On Feb 19
I need that advice also, was thinking of something evil but am scared it's going to affect other people around.
1 Like
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by opeyemi100: 10:44pm On Feb 19
.
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by handsomeyinka(m): 10:44pm On Feb 19
You only need 4 things to get your money back.
Go to the debtors house with a gun and an ARMY, MOPO AND SARS..
You will receive your refund within 5 working days,
11 Likes
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by Primusinterpares(m): 10:44pm On Feb 19
Donno
...
Just here to read comments...
#spreads mat on thread... Abet make Una serve me chilled pami with hot dog meat pepper soup
4 Likes
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by 3millionia: 10:44pm On Feb 19
bidemz:
Op dont involve police at all, just find the the closest Army check point and explain to them, they will help you
bu tell them not to touch the guy, that all you need is the guy to pay you ya money. Very effective. I love the army
10 Likes
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by ladyF(f): 10:45pm On Feb 19
Your money is gone! Shey nairalanders said borrowing is not a criminal offence, that it's a civil offence. Nothing anybody can do for you
Next time, don't borrow money you cannot afford to lose. We learn everyday...
It's LadyF again.
12 Likes
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by yourkaka: 10:45pm On Feb 19
arrest him
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by ooranguntan(m): 10:45pm On Feb 19
Arrest
1 Like
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by oyetunder(m): 10:45pm On Feb 19
.forgive us our debts...as we forgive those indebted to us. Did you inform us before 'money' changed hands? Our concern for now is how to find the snake that swallowed our money before the notes start to digest please. Well, you can go and see a prophet like others...but be ready to spend more. Anyways, maybe my dog can help you.
1 Like
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by Mitsurugi(m): 10:45pm On Feb 19
Take a known terrorist in your area to his crib and say oga na this guy I give that your money. Before the end of the day receive your cash and square the bad guy 10% commission
8 Likes
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by maxiuc(m): 10:46pm On Feb 19
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by NwaNimo1(m): 10:46pm On Feb 19
Employ thugs.....
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by megama: 10:47pm On Feb 19
bidemz:one million question. Lip sealed
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by masterP042(m): 10:47pm On Feb 19
Call two soldiers to detain him and beat him up, trust me, your money will surface within a week. It works like magic.
1 Like
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by Montez90: 10:47pm On Feb 19
Use police to arrest his Mother or father
2 Likes
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by medolab90(m): 10:48pm On Feb 19
Can't comment am also a debtor
Omo some people no get joy see comments
4 Likes
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by Kaysurplus(m): 10:48pm On Feb 19
I'll simply let KARMA be the judge.
1 Like
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by mercytripletz(f): 10:49pm On Feb 19
I will kidnap him ni. His family will now pay ransome
2 Likes
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by Oxster(m): 10:49pm On Feb 19
Painful shaaa
But u go endure
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by OneKinGuy(m): 10:49pm On Feb 19
There is one babalowo i know who will make the person run mad until the family pay u the money complete. To get hooked up, Send me a PM now
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 10:49pm On Feb 19
I stay clear of debtors because of my past experience, when I was 16years old I have started borrowing people in 50 thousands but up till now my money has not being paid back.
Anything you can't dash someone dont borrow the person it safe and better like that, and me self der owe people small after they reck me So just stay clear of debtors or go into an agreement with the person half � is better.
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by jonero4(m): 10:49pm On Feb 19
op u r also a debtor now until death visits u
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by kalvoken: 10:50pm On Feb 19
just leave the money for him/her
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by ZACHIE: 10:50pm On Feb 19
masterP042:What if he dies under your soldier detention? What's the consequence?
Think again
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by mavinc4u(f): 10:50pm On Feb 19
Report him/her to whatever you believe and worship, trust me it works like magic. The person will come back begging you to pay.
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by sacluxisback(m): 10:50pm On Feb 19
Omo I need this post. Some peeps dey owe my associates millions in AGO deal.
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by DebbieSean(f): 10:51pm On Feb 19
bidemz:Just put him/her in prayers. Fast and pray oo
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by statrboiTolu(m): 10:51pm On Feb 19
Kdinap him!!
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by tugrow(m): 10:51pm On Feb 19
dont borrow people money, especially close Friends, only give people money, the one you can give
2 Likes
|Re: What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? by Chiadikaobi(m): 10:53pm On Feb 19
ladyF:Ladyf how far nah. Happy new year.
Abeg you fit borrow me bitcoin...i go return am later
1 Like
