Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / What's The Best Way You Ever Dealt With A Debtor Who Refused To Pay? (4907 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hi NLander





Someone asked me today to advice him how best he could deal with a particular debtor who has been owing him an amount of money for the past 3 month but keeps postponing and he has a feeling that he won't pay him the money....but as a gentleman i am(plus I've never been in that situation before)i couldn't come up with a good plan





so I'm asking my fellow NLanders who might have been in the same shoe one way or the other how you handled the issue then or how you're planning to deal with such person 4 Likes

I need that advice also, was thinking of something evil but am scared it's going to affect other people around. 1 Like

.

You only need 4 things to get your money back.

Go to the debtors house with a gun and an ARMY, MOPO AND SARS..

You will receive your refund within 5 working days, 11 Likes

Donno

...

Just here to read comments...



#spreads mat on thread... Abet make Una serve me chilled pami with hot dog meat pepper soup 4 Likes

bidemz:

Hi NLander





Someone asked me today to advice him how best he could deal with a particular debtor who has been owing him an amount of money for the past 3 month but keeps postponing and he has a feeling that he won't pay him the money....but as a gentleman i am(plus I've never been in that situation before)i couldn't come up with a good plan





so I'm asking my fellow NLanders who might have been in the same shoe one way or the other how you handled the issue then or how you're planning to deal with such person

Op dont involve police at all, just find the the closest Army check point and explain to them, they will help you beg your debtor to pay you





bu tell them not to touch the guy, that all you need is the guy to pay you ya money. Very effective. I love the army Op dont involve police at all, just find the the closest Army check point and explain to them, they will help youyour debtor to pay youbu tell them not to touch the guy, that all you need is the guy to pay you ya money. Very effective. I love the army 10 Likes





Next time, don't borrow money you cannot afford to lose. We learn everyday...



It's LadyF again. Your money is gone! Shey nairalanders said borrowing is not a criminal offence, that it's a civil offence. Nothing anybody can do for youNext time, don't borrow money you cannot afford to lose. We learn everyday...It'sagain. 12 Likes

arrest him

Arrest 1 Like

.forgive us our debts...as we forgive those indebted to us. Did you inform us before 'money' changed hands? Our concern for now is how to find the snake that swallowed our money before the notes start to digest please. Well, you can go and see a prophet like others...but be ready to spend more. Anyways, maybe my dog can help you. .forgive us our debts...as we forgive those indebted to us. Did you inform us before 'money' changed hands? Our concern for now is how to find the snake that swallowed our money before the notes start to digest please. Well, you can go and see a prophet like others...but be ready to spend more. Anyways, maybe my dog can help you. 1 Like

Take a known terrorist in your area to his crib and say oga na this guy I give that your money. Before the end of the day receive your cash and square the bad guy 10% commission 8 Likes

Employ thugs.....

bidemz:

Hi NLander





Someone asked me today to advice him how best he could deal with a particular debtor who has been owing him an amount of money for the past 3 month but keeps postponing and he has a feeling that he won't pay him the money....but as a gentleman i am(plus I've never been in that situation before)i couldn't come up with a good plan





so I'm asking my fellow NLanders who might have been in the same shoe one way or the other how you handled the issue then or how you're planning to deal with such person one million question. Lip sealed one million question. Lip sealed

Call two soldiers to detain him and beat him up, trust me, your money will surface within a week. It works like magic. 1 Like

Use police to arrest his Mother or father 2 Likes









Omo some people no get joy see comments Can't comment am also a debtorOmo some people no get joy see comments 4 Likes

I'll simply let KARMA be the judge. 1 Like

I will kidnap him ni. His family will now pay ransome 2 Likes

Painful shaaa



But u go endure

There is one babalowo i know who will make the person run mad until the family pay u the money complete. To get hooked up, Send me a PM now





Anything you can't dash someone dont borrow the person it safe and better like that, and me self der owe people small after they reck me So just stay clear of debtors or go into an agreement with the person half � is better. I stay clear of debtors because of my past experience, when I was 16years old I have started borrowing people in 50 thousands but up till now my money has not being paid back.Anything you can't dash someone dont borrow the person it safe and better like that, and me self der owe people small after they reck meSo just stay clear of debtors or go into an agreement with the person half � is better.

op u r also a debtor now until death visits u

just leave the money for him/her

masterP042:

Call two soldiers to detain him and beat him up, trust me, your money will surface within a week. It works like magic. What if he dies under your soldier detention? What's the consequence?

Think again What if he dies under your soldier detention? What's the consequence?Think again

Report him/her to whatever you believe and worship, trust me it works like magic. The person will come back begging you to pay.

Omo I need this post. Some peeps dey owe my associates millions in AGO deal.

bidemz:

Hi NLander





Someone asked me today to advice him how best he could deal with a particular debtor who has been owing him an amount of money for the past 3 month but keeps postponing and he has a feeling that he won't pay him the money....but as a gentleman i am(plus I've never been in that situation before)i couldn't come up with a good plan





so I'm asking my fellow NLanders who might have been in the same shoe one way or the other how you handled the issue then or how you're planning to deal with such person Just put him/her in prayers. Fast and pray oo Just put him/her in prayers. Fast and pray oo

Kdinap him!!

dont borrow people money, especially close Friends, only give people money, the one you can give 2 Likes