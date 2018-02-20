₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim has predicted that Big brother housemate, Nina will have sex with her new strategic partner, Teddy A. Biggie told housemates to change strategic partner today which made Teddy A to partner with Nina. Nina had sex with Miracle some days ago and Teddy A have been close to Bambam. Read more comments below
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by Pappyto: 10:18pm On Feb 19
Teddy the bad guy...
He will fork her till that place slack... All Na strategy
And I'm sure he won't flop like that one that was just dry humping Abi masturbating Deni.
Beauty without brains Na obo go suffer am.
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by cyndy1000(f): 10:34pm On Feb 19
Where is her Iceberg
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by visijo(m): 10:43pm On Feb 19
K
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by opeyemi100: 10:43pm On Feb 19
.
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by medolab90(m): 10:44pm On Feb 19
Another soft porn thread making it to fp
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by Oxster(m): 10:44pm On Feb 19
Useless Thread
After, We Nigeria youth will be complaining that thes old men cant leave us To LEAD
How can we lead when all our interests is in so called BBN
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by 3millionia: 10:44pm On Feb 19
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by ficons: 10:44pm On Feb 19
Hmmmmm
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by sacluxisback(m): 10:45pm On Feb 19
Wetin concern me?? Lemme b3 watching my xvideos of Phoenix marie getting banged in the ass.
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by sarahade(f): 10:46pm On Feb 19
Smh.
Juliet Ibrahim no get work too.
Yeye dey smell
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by Pappyto: 10:48pm On Feb 19
cyndy1000:She will soon replace him with Teddy.
Iceberg Don turn waterberg.
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by ehbellsho(m): 10:49pm On Feb 19
And what does dat teaches us? Whose concern? make she sleep wit d cameraman na she get her life. it wil mak her more popular after d show as pros****#e
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by Justbeingreal(m): 10:50pm On Feb 19
Chai
Live show o For 9ja
Morals don die for this world
B4 any1 shout hypocrite
Just reason the concept of the show
E make sense Haba
Just bleeping up the society more n more
Well this ppl will have kids Moro I hope their kids will be proud of their acts...
Jonzing ppl living today forgetting about moro
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by josielewa(m): 10:51pm On Feb 19
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]THUNDER FIRE MAN CITY
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by peddy007: 10:53pm On Feb 19
so proud of WIGAN tonight
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by olusayeroyagi(m): 10:56pm On Feb 19
is she a sex doll
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by wayne4loan: 10:56pm On Feb 19
G
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 10:57pm On Feb 19
How E Take Concern UDOKABESTLUV, If She Like, Make E Come Kiss My Ass..
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by IkpuMmadu: 10:58pm On Feb 19
I keep asking would these girls ever get married
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by petpin123: 11:05pm On Feb 19
Juliet Ibrahim should be the last person to judge because of who she is being a celebrity. Let me ask a question so she can't have sex with some1 she is falling for because it is a live show. Hypocrite Naija I hail
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by alekside(m): 11:08pm On Feb 19
.
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by obaataaokpaewu: 11:11pm On Feb 19
once person Bleep up, him go begin call sarcasm
Sarcasm right now
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by luckingto50: 11:11pm On Feb 19
Why won't she marry? Most of this wayward Ladies get good rich husbands
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by Arsenalholic(m): 11:15pm On Feb 19
If you are a member of the "stupid show" crew, gather here and let's strategize on how to limit BBN topics from hitting FP.
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by passyhansome(m): 11:22pm On Feb 19
What Moral standard does Juliet Ibrahim have to judge her, she is not different
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by dubemivan(m): 11:29pm On Feb 19
too bad ;Dtoo bad
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by Thatnawtichick(f): 11:37pm On Feb 19
Sarcasm my foot.....That's not even a joke abeg
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by ZorGBUooeh: 11:47pm On Feb 19
Old hen doing childish tinz..Yu better go marry yur iceberg abi na ice cream ad leave BB for us.
|Re: BBNaija: "Nina Will Have Sex With Teddy A" - Juliet Ibrahim by OGHENAOGIE(m): 11:49pm On Feb 19
Oxster:u think u made sense....
