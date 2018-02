Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / 11 Reverend Fathers Defrauded Of N42 Million In Edo By 2 Men Via Wonder Bank (3468 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Wonder bank: 2 men allegedly defraud 11 Catholic priests of N42m





BENIN—TWO persons, Greg Okojie and Monday Ahunwa, were yesterday arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Benin, the Edo State capital, for allegedly defrauding 11 reverend fathers of N42 million through their ‘wonder bank’ scheme.



The reverend fathers were said to have been attracted to the scheme because of the high interest rate that was payable on deposits.





They were said to have been introduced to the wonder bank by a branch manager of a new generation bank, Mr. Okojie.



It was gathered that Father Fidelis Arhedo was first introduced to the wonder bank supposedly owned by Monday Ahunwan and deposited N13 million.



Father Arhedo later introduced 10 other priests after he received ‘good interest.’





Other persons that fell to the scam besides the reverend fathers are Onomen Oriakhi and Theresa Oriakhi.



It was gathered that trouble started when the wonder bank could not pay accumulated interest on the entire N42 million collected from the reverend fathers, which forced the victims to report the matter to the Police.





Greg and Monday were arraigned before an Oredo Magistrate’s Court for conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretext and stealing. But they pleaded not guilty.



In the charge sheet, the accused persons were alleged to have collected N42 million with the pretext of using it to do business and payback interest of five percent monthly.



The accused persons were earlier arraigned on a three-count charge, but the prosecutor, Inspector Agbonifo Patrick, amended the charges to 13.



Presiding Magistrate, F. E. Akhere, granted the accused persons N200,000 bail each and a surety in like sum; and adjourned the case till April 4 for hearing.

Source: Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/wonder-bank-2-men-allegedly-defraud-11-catholic-priests-n42m/ 1 Like 1 Share







FTC! 1 Like

Hmm

ha

am a catholic but wat is the rev frs doing in such scheme 1 Like







Only in Nigeria do reverend fathers engage in MMM.









and my my husband once told me catholic priests/ reverend fathers dont engage in personal business nor own huge investments.

Hubby comma nsee Only in Nigeria do reverend fathers engage in MMM.and my my husband once told me catholic priests/ reverend fathers dont engage in personal business nor own huge investments.Hubby comma nsee 5 Likes









@ http://hubtiva.com/interesting-things-owambe-parties-lagos/





LOL





, na waoooo REV. BUSINESS INCORPORATIONLOL

Nawah oooo

Iyen naa da bee

So priests want to get quick riches? Is it even biblical? 1 Like

if u kno it also has a Catholic meaning, put yr hands up... MMMif u kno it also has a Catholic meaning, put yr hands up...

200k bail? 1 Like

Reverend Fathers kwa?



So the love for money have crossed from all these new generation churches into the old orthodox church.



Christianity is going downhill 2 Likes

For this Benin city where me dey?



Abeg, I dey come back

Holy Mary didnt reveal to them in advance that the men are fraudsters? 2 Likes





It was gathered that trouble started when the wonder bank could not pay accumulated interest on the entire N42 million collected from the reverend fathers, which forced the victims to report the matter to the Police Rev father too dey do ponzi scheme!

Stay away from greed.. greed made the rev father to fall a victim 1 Like

i am afraid to talk nonsense my dad says in such situations keeping quiet is the best

and God didn't reveal this scam to them...hahahahaha religion is a pure scam

Those Priests deserve serious reprimanding from their Bishop, are they supposed to be hustling?

B

Help me with a true free VPN...



It's urgent guys.

Edo no dey carry last



Lemme come and be wenting

Issorite!Lemme come and be wenting

Reverend father sef sabi lounge

.

G

O men... not many that call "Lord" "Lord" will see heaven....



Even Rev Fathers doing MMM

La Scam..

It is only greedy people that can fall into such scam, most of this pastors and money are 5 and 6.

Yinxies:

So priests want to get quick riches? Is it even biblical?

Whoever works his land will have plenty of bread, but he who follows worthless pursuits will have plenty of poverty. A faithful man will abound with blessings, but whoever hastens to be rich will not go unpunished ... Whoever works his land will have plenty of bread, but he who follows worthless pursuits will have plenty of poverty. A faithful man will abound with blessings, but whoever hastens to be rich will not go unpunished ...